Selfridges to cut jobs in battle to reduce costs

Selfridges is to launch a consultation with staff over job cuts as it battles with a mounting debt pile.

The luxury department store told staff at its head office that some of their roles are at risk as it pushes ahead with an efficiency drive intended to cut costs.

A spokesman for the retailer said: “We are in the process of reviewing how best to structure our head office to best deliver for customers. We will work through the details of this with our teams through the consultation process.” The consultation period is expected to run for around 45 days, with staff at its stores understood to be unaffected by the consultation.

At the end of last year, Selfridges employed around 2,800 workers across its head office and stores, although the majority of its staff are in its shops. The retailer is thought to employ hundreds of people in its head office. No decision has yet been made on how many roles are at risk, with executives expected to determine where costs will be cut in the coming weeks.

Selfridges called a meeting with staff on Friday to set out the consultation process after informing them of the planned cuts in an email sent out on Thursday.

Trade union Usdaw said it would be engaging with the company. Usdaw national officer Jayne Allport said: “Usdaw will begin full and meaningful consultation with the company, with a view to minimising redundancies and mitigating their impact. In the meantime we will continue to provide our members with the support, advice and representation they need at this very difficult time.”

Most recent accounts for Selfridges show sales at its retail business jumped 28pc to £653m in the year to February 2022, compared with a year earlier. However, this remained £200m lower than before the pandemic.

At the same time, Selfridges has been lumbered with more debt in recent months under a structure which has split its property out from its retail operations. It comes after the luxury store was sold by the billionaire Weston family in 2021.

Earlier this year, it emerged that its Thai and Austrian owners had booked new loans through trading and property entities. The Telegraph revealed in March that the London branch of Bangkok Bank had provided a loan of £1.7bn which is secured against the freehold of Selfridges’ flagship London store.

Another large loan was provided by Swiss lender EFG Bank and secured against Selfridges’ Exchange Square site in Manchester, although the size of this loan was redacted in corporate filings.

Writing to staff this week, Selfridges managing director Andrew Keith said the retailer was looking at job cuts as part of efforts to be “fit for the future, aligned, and working in the most efficient way”.

Mr Keith, who took over as head of Selfridges in February 2021, said: “Regrettably this is likely to mean some of our head office teams, including some small teams in retail who support our stores, will be resized and reshaped.”

It follows a wave of redundancies at the luxury department store in July 2020 - equal to 14pc of its workforce - as it struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

