Selfridges seeks cash injection after collapse of co-owner

Selfridges is seeking more cash from its Thai parent company after the collapse of key shareholder Signa.

The retail giant’s property arm, which controls Selfridges’ flagship Oxford Street store, said it was in “ongoing discussions” with Central Group over “the source, structure and form of future financing”.

This comes amid Signa’s insolvency in Austria, which has led to increased financial pressures on Selfridges.

The property arm of Selfridges is seeking further support amid looming debt deadlines, as the business has until May 2024 to repay a £27.3m shareholder loan.

Accounts show that the loan can be extended or converted into equity, although if this does not happen, it said it will need more financial support from Central.

Previously, both Signa and Central shared the burden of loan repayments. The talks are centred around Central providing a larger portion of those repayments.

Signa, which was founded by Austrian billionaire Rene Benko, emerged as one of the most prominent casualties of the European property crisis after it was hit by rising borrowing costs and falling valuations.

Various Signa divisions have filed for insolvency over the last month, including two key subsidiaries earlier this week.

It has fuelled speculation that Signa will have to offload its entire shareholding in Selfridges, which has already been significantly diluted.

The British department chain, which was bought by Signa and Central in a £4bn deal last year, is split into an operating company and a property company.

Already, Central has seized control of the operating business of Selfridges, taking a majority stake, but it still co-owns the property arm with Signa.

In accounts filed this week, Selfridges warned that Signa may not be able to provide further support to the group.

Cambridge Properties Holding Limited, which owns the Oxford Street department store, said talks with Central were not yet finalised, meaning there was “significant uncertainty” over the proposed financial support.

Central Group declined to comment on the funding negotiations.

However, it previously said it “remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard and support its European luxury stores regardless of its partner’s financial circumstances”.

A Selfridges spokesman said: “This does not change anything for Selfridges.

“Selfridges trades independently from its shareholders. We are delighted to have the ongoing and unwavering support of Central Group, who are now majority investors in Selfridges Group.”

Signa was contacted for comment.

