The Selfridges tycoon whose downfall brought shame on Germany

German institutions bankrolled Rene Benko's empire-building with gusto - Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Oberpollinger/ The KaDeWe Group

Perhaps it was the cold wind that barrelled down Oxford Street, or the early hour, but on Thursday morning there was little sign of life behind the heavy revolving doors of Selfridges’ grand entrance.

Staff seemed to outnumber customers by about 20 to one. Amid the sea of perfume counters that stretch across the ground floor, employees gazed out hopefully, or buried their heads in mobile phones. A man behind the information desk appeared to have succumbed to boredom already as he let out a huge yawn.

If only life in the boardroom was this uneventful. A retailer that spent 15 years under the warm embrace of Canada’s Weston family has been swept up in the chaos that has engulfed the business empire of Austrian billionaire Rene Benko after its spectacular collapse. Selfridges was sold to Benko’s Signa Holding and Thailand’s Central Group in 2022 for £4bn.

It means one of Britain’s most illustrious retailers faces the ignominy of its future ownership being determined nearly 800 miles away in a Vienna insolvency court as Benko’s stake is put on the block as part of a desperate cash-raising exercise.

Yet, it is nothing compared to the shame that Benko’s downfall threatens to heap on Germany’s political and business elites. His property empire Signa Holding was one of the world’s largest and most eye-catching, with trophy assets dotted across the Continent and beyond.

Benko’s property empire included ownership of half of New York’s Chrysler Building - Alan Schein/The Image Bank RF

Benko owned half of New York’s Chrysler Building and the historic five-star Bauer Hotel on Venice’s Grand Canal. Investors include France’s Peugeot family, Arab states, and Japan’s SoftBank.

Austrian high society had a ringside seat during Benko’s astonishing rise. He courted the great and good of his homeland. Among those he forged close relationships with were two former Austrian chancellors Sebastian Kurz and Alfred Gusenbauer, but there were many more former MPs, top civil servants and municipal officials.

Perhaps because of a common language, nowhere welcomed Benko outside of Austria like Germany. Its financial institutions bankrolled his extraordinary empire-building with great enthusiasm, leaving the provincial landesbanks as some of his biggest creditors.

Insurance giants Allianz and Munich reportedly lent a combined €3bn (£2.6bn) to Signa, a third of which was not backed by any collateral. Many of the country’s top businessmen including Germany’s richest man Klaus-Michael Kuehne were among his largest shareholders.

As Hamburg mayor, Olaf Scholz was a vocal supporter of Signa’s Elbtower - Buh Florian/Action Press/Shutterstock

He was even championed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who as mayor of Hamburg was a vocal champion of Benko’s efforts to erect several landmark buildings in the city including the Elbtower on the banks of the river Elbe. Scholz called the project, due to be completed in 2025, “a signal of Hamburg’s ambition”.

For the eurozone’s largest economy, the fallout comes at the worst possible time. ING economist Carsten Brzeski has described Germany as being in “permanent crisis mode”. An over-reliance on Russian oil and gas and Chinese demand has left an industrial powerhouse standing on the brink of a recession.

The manufacturing and construction sectors have contracted sharply, and now a spiralling property crunch triggered by rising interest rates and escalating building costs is set to be exacerbated by the sheer scale of Signa’s presence as Germany quickly became one of its largest markets.

Construction at six sites – three in Hamburg and three in Berlin – stopped in November, according to the analytics firm Bulwiengesa, raising serious questions about others in Dusseldorf, Munich, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, and Dresden.

Germany’s most prestigious department store KaDeWe filed for administration last Monday, declaring it could no longer afford to pay escalating rents imposed by Signa.

In a country where high profile corporate scandals such as VW’s emissions fixing and the giant accounting fraud uncovered at tech darling Wirecard are still fresh in Germany’s collective memory, the unravelling of such a prominent property developer promises some fresh soul-searching.

Berlin department store KaDeWe filed for administration after declaring it could no longer afford to pay Signa’s rents - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

The insolvency process is unlikely to provide much respite having already descended into chaos. With each of the different parts of the Signa empire appointing their own administrator, shareholders and creditors from the respective parts have been pitted against each other in an insolvency battle royale, with everyone trying to protect their own assets and interests.

The words of the man tasked with overseeing what is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most complicated corporate meltdowns Europe has ever seen offer little hope for those chasing Benko’s companies for repayment.

“Coordination with the other insolvency administrators was not possible despite considerable efforts by the holding’s insolvency administrator, due to the differing interests involved,” Christof Stapf, the insolvency lawyer now in control of Signa, warned in a statement.

The early signs are that many, if not most, could walk away empty-handed. Many of the important numbers are a long way from tallying up. Signa announced debts of around €5bn when a cash crunch toppled it last year.

Yet claims totalling €8.6bn have been received and Stapf says that he recognises just €80.3m of those tabled with many of the claims arriving either without necessary supporting materials or late.

Meanwhile, when long-overdue accounts were filed for one of Signa’s largest subsidiaries, they showed just €32m of assets that could easily be converted into cash. It has also emerged that one of the group’s companies transferred more than €300m to two entities controlled by Benko’s family, according to reports.

Sheer complexity is another issue. A chart of the group’s labyrinthine structure runs to 46 pages of A3 paper and Signa comprises more than 1,000 corporate entities, Stapf explained recently.

The experience of Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer provides a glimpse of what may await those that allowed themselves to be sucked into Benko’s dizzying orbit. On Thursday, the private bank unveiled a 52pc fall in profits and a SFr606m (€650m) write down on its exposure to Signa. But it didn’t stop there. Chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher stepped down after five years in charge.

He is unlikely to be the last casualty of an extraordinary saga that in many ways is only just beginning.

