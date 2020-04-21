It’s not good having Bitcoin as an investment if you don’t know how you might one day shift it to turn a profit. Digital Trends isn’t about to give out investment advice, that’s not our forte, but we can break down the technical fundamentals for you, like how to sell Bitcoin.

There are different ways to go about it, depending on whether you want to sell on an exchange or directly, but here are some steps to take to sell your Bitcoin fast and easily.

Step 1: Setup an exchange account

The simplest and most “automated” way to turn your Bitcoin into hard cash is through an exchange platform. They act as a middleman for the famously decentralized cryptocurrency by selling your Bitcoin for you. Since it’s one of the most popular and well-established exchanges, we recommend Coinbase. If you would rather choose your own, there are many others to pick from, including popular international options like Bitstamp and Bitfinex.

Signing up for an account at Coinbase is easy, but there are some hoops you’ll have to jump through. Depending on which country you’re in, you will have to comply with different forms of “know your customer” rules, which may mean sending the site certain forms of ID. That can take a few days to process. Signing up for Coinbase Pro is also recommended, though not strictly necessary, to give you greater control over your sale.

Once your account is created, link your bank account so that when you have made your trade, you can get cash out with as little hassle as possible.

Step 2: Transfer your Bitcoin to your exchange wallet

If you followed our guide on how to buy Bitcoin, you’ll have stored your Bitcoin in a secure — maybe even cold — wallet. To trade on Coinbase, you’ll want to send your Bitcoin to an exchange wallet and keep it there, ready for sale.

Beginners can always use the Coinbase Wallet app, which makes connecting the wallet super simple, as it automatically works with Coinbase trades. Just open the app and wait for the notification to “Connect Now,” then enter your Coinbase login information. If you don’t see the notification, you can always go to Settings and choose Connect to Coinbase to get started. The Coinbase Wallet also has a few other handy features, including the ability to pay merchants directly from the wallet if they are part of the Coinbase Commerce program.

