Should You Sell James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR)?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the portfolio gained +14.1% on a net basis, lagging behind R2000V’s advance of +15.2% and above R2500V’s rise of +13.7%. The largest contribution to the gains on the portfolio was the industrial sector. Within Industrials, stock selection was the primary driver. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund featured stocks such as James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is a US-based insurance-providing company. On February 13, 2024, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock closed at $10.10 per share. One-month return of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was 22.87%, and its shares lost 55.43% of their value over the last 52 weeks. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has a market capitalization of $380.16 million.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) also hurt performance as the stock declined by over 40% following their earnings release, which highlighted adverse reserve developments. They also announced a dilutive sale of their casualty reinsurance segment. We exited the position."

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) at the end of third quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

