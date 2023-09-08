Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund was 5.15% up in the second quarter, compared to S&P’s return of 8.74% and Russell 1000 Value’s 4.07% return. YTD, the fund returned 17.42% outperforming S&P 500’s 16.89% return. The portfolio’s lack of exposure to Information Technology and relative overweight to Consumer Discretionary weighed on the relative performance of the fund in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Longleaf Partners Fund highlighted stocks like Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is a technology and communications company that provides various integrated products and services. On September 7, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock closed at $1.4200 per share. One-month return of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) was -23.66%, and its shares lost 85.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has a market capitalization of $1.431 billion.

Longleaf Partners Fund made the following comment about Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We exited second-time holding Alphabet and long-term position Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the quarter. We sold our remaining position in Lumen, after reducing our position in the first quarter when it became clearer the new management team under CEO Kate Johnson would not pursue a strategic path to monetizing Lumen’s consumer business. At their first analyst day in early June, new management presented disappointingly weak financial targets and significant further spending without a clear path to revenue growth. Throughout our holding period, we saw bond market pricing holding up and supporting our case for the strength of Lumen’s balance sheet, but in the second quarter, this reversed with bond prices becoming overly distressed. We lowered our appraisal as our outlook for the company deteriorated, leading to a full exit in the quarter. Lumen represented a permanent capital loss for the Fund, a significant opportunity cost for the portfolio and a disappointing long-term mistake. Lumen has reinforced the importance of limiting overweight positions in the portfolio, being cautious of leverage and value declines, and fully re-underwriting a case – and being willing to move on – when the people and/or underlying facts change."

Story continues

software, support, work

christina-wocintechchat-com-FVgECvTjlBQ-unsplash

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) at the end of second quarter which was 31 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in another article and shared the list of best penny stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.