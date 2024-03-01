Should You Sell Tenable Holdings (TENB)?

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Aristotle Atlantic’s Large Cap Growth Strategy delivered 13.61% gross of fees (13.43% net of fees) underperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s return of 14.16%. Both Security selection and allocation effects led the portfolio to underperform in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) offers cyber exposure solutions. On February 29, 2024, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) stock closed at $48.16 per share. One-month return of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was 1.24%, and its shares gained 8.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has a market capitalization of $5.659 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Large Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We sold Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), as we believe the company could see increasing pressure from larger cybersecurity providers with more extensive product platforms and more competitive pricing dynamics."

