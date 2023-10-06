Should You Sell Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)?

Vltava Fund, an investment management company, recently released its third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. It will be 15 years since the firm switched to the current investment strategy for the Fund when 2023 ends in a few months. The Fund generated a 420% return across this period, which is approximately 11.8% per annum. The MSCI World Index has increased by 232% over the same period (approximately 8.5% per annum). In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vltava Fund highlighted stocks like Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is an advisory, broking, and solutions company. On October 5, 2023, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) stock closed at $208.58 per share. One-month return of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) was 2.84%, and its shares gained 1.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) has a market capitalization of $21.864 billion.

Vltava Fund made the following comment about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We sold the Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) shares after holding them for about 2 years, with a return of only about 10% (which is nevertheless slightly greater than that of the US market over the same period). Our initial perceptions as to the quality of this business were more positive than what has gradually become apparent in reality, and these shares seemed unattractive vis-à-vis other opportunities presented to us."

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 32 hedge fund portfolios held Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) at the end of second quarter which was 42 in the previous quarter.

