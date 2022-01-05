U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

SELLAS Life Sciences Promotes John Burns to Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that John T. Burns has been promoted within the Company to Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Accounting Officer.

“John is an invaluable member of our small, yet nimble SELLAS team. He consistently demonstrates his expertise in accounting and finance, executing upon our business strategy while maintaining the highest degree of fiscal responsibility,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS. “John’s promotion is reflective of his dedication and contributions across finance, accounting, and corporate strategy development to SELLAS. I look forward to his continued work in the roles of Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Accounting Officer.”

John T. Burns joined SELLAS in May 2013 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure, including most recently the position of Vice President, Finance, and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Burns was Securities and Exchange Reporting Manager at Pixelworks, Inc. Mr. Burns is a certified public accountant and began his career in public accounting at Moss Adams LLP.

“During my tenure at SELLAS, the Company has seen tremendous growth and is in a pivotal position to further expand as we continue to advance our clinical programs,” said Mr. Burns. “I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside this dynamic team of experts as we make significant steps toward developing key novel cancer immunotherapies in 2022.”

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential both as a monotherapy and in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential to treat patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following the standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Investor Contact
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: SELLAS@kcsa.com
Phone: 212.896.1267

Media Contact
Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: SELLAS@kcsa.com
Phone: 212.896.1276


