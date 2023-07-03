Sellers slash asking prices as mortgage crisis hits the housing market

sold and for sale signs, as more than four in 10 (42%) house sellers are having to shave more than 5% off the original asking price to achieve a sale

Property sellers are being forced to slash their asking prices in droves as the housing market struggles under the weight of surging borrowing costs.

A third of all homes for sale in the fourth week of June were listed with discounts on their asking prices – up from 18pc in the same week a year earlier and even higher than during the Covid crisis, according to property website Rightmove.

The jump corresponds directly with a doubling of mortgage rates, with the average two-year fix rising from 3.25pc in June 2022 to 6.39pc on Friday, according to Moneyfacts.

This means that the monthly cost of a typical £200,000 loan has risen by £362 in the past year. Over the course of a two-year fix, this total extra cost amounts to nearly £9,000.

The Rightmove data is likely to send a fresh chill through the market as agents and economists brace for a slump in activity and prices.

The market is already suffering, with the average selling price down 3.5pc in the year to June at £262,239 according to Nationwide.

Matt Johnson, of Johns&Co estate agents in London, said some vendors were being forced to cut asking prices by 10pc in order to secure a deal.

His customers have cut prices on 160 properties in the past two months, up from 51 in the first two months of the year.

Some buy-to-let investors are particularly motivated to make quick sales because mortgage rate rises have hit their profit margins, Mr Johnson added.

He said: “We have seen more people take a bit of a hit on their price because their view now is that the investment doesn’t make as good sense as it has previously.”

The share of homes for sale with discounts is now higher than before the Covid pandemic began. In the same week in June 2019, 32pc of homes listed for sale had their prices reduced.

Mike Staton, of Staton Mortgages, a broker in Nottinghamshire, said there is also a huge difference between advertised prices and those which sellers are actually able to achieve – even after a cut.

Mr Staton blamed “ridiculous marketing valuations” for unrealistic prices that do not reflect the current state of the market.

He said: “Many vendors still believe it’s 2018, whilst buyers think it’s 2008. We have seen a lot of down valuations.”

In one case, a mortgage lender downgraded a property’s value by £38,000 compared to its agreed sale price, Mr Staton added.

Simon Barry, of Harrods Estates, a London agent, said the worst of the blow from rate rises is still yet to hit, as homeowners come to the end of their fixed rate mortgage deals.

He said: “It’s got to happen. [At the top of the market] I suspect we are going to see people shuffling assets around and paying their mortgages down.”

