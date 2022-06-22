U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.32
    -9.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,382.70
    -147.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.15
    +12.85 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,677.24
    -16.79 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.49
    -7.03 (-6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.30
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1370
    -0.1700 (-5.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8700
    -0.7870 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,531.35
    -918.11 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.89
    +3.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.68
    -97.37 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

SellersFunding Enrolls in Amazon’s Payment Service Provider Program

·2 min read

SellersFunding is committed to being a trustworthy and secure partner for ecommerce sellers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / SellersFunding, a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announced it is participating in Amazon's Payment Service Provider Program (PSP). As a global financial solutions company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers, SellersFunding understands the importance of providing customers with an additional layer of security to safeguard their hard-earned assets.

To continue to protect customers and sellers from fraud and abuse, Amazon's PSP program is designed to enhance its ability to detect, prevent and take action against bad actors. SellersFunding provides its customers with convenience and dependability, as Amazon has required sellers working with non-enrolled payment service providers to switch to a participating PSP member or use a bank account directly issued to them by a bank, as of May 2021.

SellersFunding, which aims to provide seamless and secure solutions to its customers, offers Digital Wallet, an all-in-one payments platform to manage their global ecommerce finances. Digital Wallet provides ecommerce sellers with the advantage of receiving marketplace payouts from multiple stores in one place. It gives sellers the ability to hold payments in multiple currencies, pay suppliers in over 180 countries and save on costly currency conversion fees. All SellersFunding customers currently receiving Amazon payouts via their Digital Wallet will continue to receive payouts without interruption.

"Being enrolled as a member in Amazon's PSP program is a testament to the highly trusted financial solutions we provide at SellersFunding," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "Our goal is to help online merchants mitigate any potential risks they may face in this continually-evolving ecosystem and support their opportunities to grow and thrive. We are proud to offer this benefit to current customers and eager to offer our secure services to future customers."

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Stingone
rachel@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: SellersFunding



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705920/SellersFunding-Enrolls-in-Amazons-Payment-Service-Provider-Program

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been hammered in 2022 amid sky-high inflation and interest rates. The Federal Reserve, in fact, just raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, the largest such increase since 1994, after inflation hit 40-year highs. How do interest rates affect growth stocks?

  • Half of Provo home-sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

    47.8% of Provo home sellers cut their list price in May.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of other dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Since the start of 2022, the turbulent market conditions have forced investors to focus on dividend stocks and avoid […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    The once-hot investment money manager has cooled off, but savvy investors should still watch her stock picks.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Johnson & Johnson Appears to Be Running Out of Steam

    The shares of the healthcare giant have been in a long-term uptrend but could break that trend in the weeks ahead.

  • Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged more than 6% for the second time in less than a week as concerns grow that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All Eyes on Powell: Markets WrapWe

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.