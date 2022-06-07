U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

SellersFunding Expands Leadership Team, Names Vinayak Gurjar as New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

New CFO to oversee strategic financial plans, continuing on the path of disruptive growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / SellersFunding, a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announces the appointment of Vinayak Gurjar as Chief Financial Officer.

Gurjar will take ownership of all company financial and fiscal matters, act as a trusted advisor and partner to CEO Ricardo Pero, lead the charge in building out a strong finance team, and develop corporate strategic plans in support of scaling SellersFunding's business model.

"Vinayak's success in financial operations, capital markets, portfolio management and budgeting serve to be an invaluable asset to our leadership team," said Pero.

Gurjar is assuming the role as the company's former CFO Nicholas Weiksner will take on other responsibilities with a joint venture project. Gurjar's appointment and Weiksner's mobility is a reflection of the strides SellersFunding has made in building out its robust teams to accommodate sustained year-over-year growth. The company recently appointed Iain McNicoll as Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Russell Walraven as Chief Marketing Officer, and Michael John Cass as Director of Sales.

"I am honored to join the SellersFunding team. Working in lockstep with Ricardo, I look forward to supporting our team, our customers and our investors as we enter this next phase of growth," said Gurjar.

Gurjar brings over 16 years of corporate finance leadership experience to SellersFunding. In his most recent role as CFO of World Business Lenders, LLC, he led the finance, treasury, accounting, and loan servicing departments. Gurjar also brings perspective from his previous roles at Citigroup and S&P Global Ratings. He holds an MBA in Corporate Finance from The University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology.

More about SellersFunding:

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Valle
heather@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: SellersFunding



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703845/SellersFunding-Expands-Leadership-Team-Names-Vinayak-Gurjar-as-New-Chief-Financial-Officer

