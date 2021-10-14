Selligent Releases Selligent Data Studio PRO, a Dashboard and Reporting Solution for Selligent Marketing Cloud

Brands Get Flexible, Centralized Reporting to Support Omnichannel Marketing at the Speed of the Customer



BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent) , the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced the launch of Selligent Data Studio PRO (SDS PRO). SDS PRO is a flexible dashboarding and reporting solution for Selligent Marketing Cloud. It allows marketing teams to build and share customized dashboards using data available within Selligent and combine it with data stored in other data sources. By consolidating data and creating detailed views of audiences and their interactions across channels, SDS PRO solves for several key marketer pain points.

“Selligent Data Studio PRO offers the next level in data analytics and insight generation. It allows us to freely explore our data without any limits, and it gives us better insights because we can easily drill through the data and analyze from different angles,” said Geoffrey Baudts, Ecommerce and Marketing Director at Cassis-Paprika.

“Selligent Data Studio is the most advanced marketing reporting and dashboarding solution I have seen in my 20 years of experience. The high degree of flexibility and ease of building custom reports, along with the range of options to connect with other data sources outside of Selligent is impressive,” said Jesse Price, Director of Ecommerce Marketing at Shoes For Crews, LLC. “This has enabled us to create marketing reports for our unique B2B business that were not possible before.”

Marketers are turning away from the monolithic marketing mega-corps in favor of more nimble, flexible partnership. At the same time, they are prioritizing customer data to future-proof the ability to create a unified omnichannel customer experience. The 2021 Merkle Customer Engagement Report shows that 88% of marketers are prioritizing data collection for their future marketing strategy.

Story continues

Selligent gives marketers what they are looking for with a solution that empowers them to get more from their customer data. With SDS PRO, marketers have more transparent, agile reporting that can help them operate at the speed of the customer.

With SDS PRO marketers can:

Build customized dashboards to fit different use cases and KPIs

Connect multiple data sources into a single place

Filter dashboards over time to identify patterns and trends

Identify opportunities for improvement and optimization and build actionable segments

“Customers expect highly relevant experiences across channels, and to keep up, marketers need flexible tools that deliver rich insights, fast. Selligent Data Studio PRO makes it easy for marketers to customize reporting and dashboards, and dive deep into their data to make smarter marketing decisions,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer at CM Group, the parent company of Selligent Marketing Cloud.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent, a CM Group brand, is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform company. Our dynamic technology provides actionable insights that empower companies to deliver more personalized and valuable consumer engagements, resulting in compelling experiences across all channels. With teams across Europe and the United States, and a global network of partners, our mission is to make marketing personal. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel & hospitality, media, entertainment & publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .



PR Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com



