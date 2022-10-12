U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,627.50
    +28.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,437.00
    +171.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,952.50
    +107.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.30
    +13.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    +0.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.00
    -9.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.37
    +0.92 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1043
    +0.0068 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7550
    +0.9560 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,070.30
    -161.59 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.54
    +3.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,860.06
    -25.17 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

After selling his last startup to Google, this founder now wants to automate mundane tasks with Relay

Paul Sawers
·4 min read

Some seven years after selling his previous company to Google, Jacob Bank is preparing to launch his next project, this time with a focus on automating mundane, repetitive tasks.

Bank was previously cofounder and CEO at Timeful, a smart scheduling app that helped users make better use of their time through automatically prioritizing their various commitments. After selling up to Google in 2015, Bank joined Google's ranks and set about integrating core Timeful technology into Gmail and Google Calendar, before transitioning into various roles at the tech giant -- including product lead for Gmail, Calendar, Google Chat, and Google Workspace.

Fast-forward to July 2021, and Bank parted ways with Google to found Relay, which has a self-stated mission to "tackle collaborative workflows" with a product that sits somewhere at the intersection of Zapier and Asana. He also said that he's managed to hire a number of product, design, and engineering personnel from the Gmail and Google Calendar development team.

"From a product perspective, we aim to combine the time saving automations of Zapier with the accountability of Asana, but optimized for repeated workflows," Bank explained to TechCrunch.

Relay: Automations Image Credits: Relay

Automation for the people

There are certainly no shortage of workflow automation tools out there, Zapier perhaps chief among them, while newcomers such as Bardeen have also been attracting the attentions of venture capitalists. And it's this desire to reduce tedious, repetitive tasks that Relay is looking to capitalize on too, with specific scenarios in mind -- use-cases that are less about "automated mechanical data flows from one product to another," as Bank puts it, and more about supporting collaborative activities that may require multiple people to work together.

For example, anything that recurs or repeats across the business sphere, such as all-hands meetings, investor updates, board meetings, newsletters, planning cycles, and so on, are within Relay's scope. As are "function-specific playbooks" such as new-hire onboarding, customer onboarding, or feature launches. It's basically aimed at reducing time-consuming admin from various business functions, from COO to product management and customer success.

Relay sits on top of existing productivity tools such as calendars and team collaboration software, and reduces much of the manual labor involved in organizing a specific event or activity. For example, a monthly all-hands meeting may involve several contributors from different departments, each charged with preparing their own updates -- with Relay, companies can preconfigure a lot of the administrative steps such as messaging contributors a few days before the all-hands with the correct presentation template, who are then prompted to add their content, and then automatically create a dedicated Slack channel for that specific meeting.

Relay: Workflow automation in action  Image Credits: Relay

Using these various productivity tools separately in their own silos, if the all-hands meeting date has to be pushed back a few days at the last minute, this would ordinarily require organizers or management to manually update dates and schedules in Asana, for example. With Relay, any change is reflected up and down the chain.

"Maybe the most consequential difference between our product and what's out there is that we're going after a class of use-cases that haven't been explicitly served before," Bank said. "The operating workflows required to run a great team: all-hands, leads meetings, executive updates, product reviews, business reviews, newsletters, planning processes, onboarding, project tracking, feature launches, customer updates, and much more."

Ramping up

For now, Relay remains a closed early-access product, with plans to transition into an open beta phase before the end of the year. While it's keeping most of its early users under wraps for now, it did confirm Ramp and Lumos as "design partners" as it readies for a wider rollout.

"We're targeting organizations that are between 30 and 500 [workers] in size, and most of our early design partners are tech companies," Bank said.

To help take things to the next level, Relay has also announced it has raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by Khosla Ventures, which also invested in Timeful back in 2014, with participation from Neo, BoxGroup, SV Angel, and a handful of angels.

"Relay’s vision of understanding the best practices of top-performing teams and creating assistive software to bring those workflows to everyone could transform the entire way people work," Khosla Ventures' partner Sandhya Venkatachalam said in a statement. "In Jacob, we have a founder that we have backed before, with a team that has the track record, conviction and talent to execute on this incredibly daunting challenge."

Recommended Stories

  • Google opens up Workspace with new integrations and APIs

    Google Workspace, the company’s set of productivity tools most recently known as G Suite, is getting a major update at the company’s Cloud Next conference this week. This includes quite a few customer-facing features, but maybe even more importantly, Google is using this occasion to open up Workspace with new integrations and developer tools that expand the overall Workspace ecosystem well beyond the walls of Google’s own services. It’s worth noting that Google already allowed for some integrations before.

  • Toyota launches pilot project for flex fuel vehicle in India

    Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday unveiled its flex fuel hybrid sedan in India, kicking off a pilot project in a market where the government is pushing automakers to switch to clean fuels. The sedan, imported from Toyota Brazil, is powered by flex fuel technology, which allows the engine to run on fuel blended with a higher percentage of ethanol, reducing the consumption of gasoline, along with a hybrid powertrain. Although adoption of electric vehicles is picking up at a slow pace in India, the road transport minister wants carmakers to develop flex fuel engines that will use locally made ethanol as the dominant fuel and reduce the country's dependence on petrol which it imports.

  • During the Market Crash, I Invested on Margin. It Cost Me Thousands

    During the market crash beginning in late 2021, many stocks, including benchmark indicators like the NASDAQ and S&P, slid faster than a Slip-N-Slide. Unfortunately, there is more that goes into buying stocks on margin -- information I failed to absorb before purchasing a significant portion of my portfolio on margin: margin calls.

  • S&P 500 books second lowest close of the year. And it still can get scarier for stocks, Mizuho Securities says.

    The stock market rout isn't over yet, even with the S&P 500 index down about 25% from its peak on Tuesday, according to .

  • FlapKap provides revenue-based financing to e-commerce brands in MENA, gets $3.6M seed funding

    Recent research suggests that the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt account for a combined $21.4 billion and is projected to grow by more than 50% to $33.3 billion in the next three years. FlapKap, using its revenue-based financing platform (RBF), is helping these stores solve the growth-destructive challenges emerging online stores encounter when trying to meet customer demands. The company, which allows e-commerce businesses to scale and grow by targeting businesses with limited bank or venture financing access, is announcing that it has raised $3.6 million in seed funding to supercharge its efforts.

  • Khloe Kardashian has 'rare' tumour removed from face

    The 38-year-old says she's shared her story to encourage fans to get skin cancer symptoms checked.

  • Meta unveils its much-hyped Quest Pro headset

    STORY: Meta has unveiled its much-hyped Quest Pro headset allowing users to see virtual creations and the real world at the same time(Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO) "Quest Pro is the first in our new line of advanced headsets built to expand what's possible in VR."The Quest Pro features several upgrades over Meta's existing Quest 2 headsetIt has outward-facing cameras that can capture a sort of 3D livestream of the physical environment around a wearerIt also has tracking sensors that can replicate users' eye movements and facial expressions(Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO) "We're really excited to get this into your hands. And it's available for pre-order starting today for $1,499."The launch is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to bring the metaverse to life"Virtual reality isn't some obscure hobby anymore. Millions of people use it to play games, work out, collaborate, or just have fun. Everyone from the newest indie developers to the most established tech companies are getting into this space. But for virtual reality to really reach its full potential, we need to get to the point where the 200 million people who buy new PCs each year for work can do some or all of their work even better in the metaverse."Zuckerberg has poured billions of dollars into building the metaverseReality Labs, the Meta unit responsible for bringing the metaverse to lifehas lost about $16 billion since 2021

  • Boston point guard alum Dennis Schroder now has tattoos for Celtics AND Los Angeles Lakers

    Predictably, he's also getting flak for it given the team's infamous rivalry.

  • Netflix signs up to ratings body Barb

    It means the streaming giant's viewing figures will be measured by an external body for the first time.

  • Layoffs at Intel Could Spell a Bitter Winter for Tech Stocks. It’s Not All Bad News.

    A drop-off in demand for PCs would be a bad sign as tech companies head into the crucial holiday season. Here's the optimistic macro view.

  • When Should You Buy Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG)?

    Oxford Metrics plc ( LON:OMG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • Is 'The Rings of Power' too slow? Showrunners respond to frequent complaint from LOTR fans

    With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaching its Season 1 finale later this week, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to address a number of fan "criticisms" regarding Amazon's Tolkien-inspired series. One of the chief complaints among viewers (and alleged Middle-earth die-hards) is that the pacing of the show's narrative is just too lethargic for its own good. The obvious explanation for this slow burn approach is that the project can take

  • Intel will reportedly lay off thousands of employees as PC sales slow

    Some divisions will lose up 20 percent of their staff, according to 'Bloomberg.'

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Intel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month, with the company planning to make the move around the same time as its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The chipmaker had 113

  • New Report Shows PC Shipments Down -- Here Are My Thoughts

    Today's video focuses on the preliminary PC shipment results for the third quarter from International Data Corporation (IDC) and what the data could tell us about companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ redux sale ends today — and these are the 20 best deals, from KitchenAid stand mixers to Apple MacBook Air laptops

    Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is underway and today is your last chance to cash in on the online retailer’s early holiday savings event. There are great deals to be found — primarily on Amazon-branded products, with up to 70% off Amazon devices including the Echo ($59.99) and Echo Dot ($17.99), Echo Show ($69.99), Kindle Paperwhite ($134.99) and Fire TVs (starting at $299.99).

  • Meta Wants You to Work in Virtual Reality. Here’s What That’s Like

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has made it clear that it wants to infiltrate the business world with virtual reality technology. So I tested the premise on Tuesday morning, joining the company’s Connect developer conference via an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear M