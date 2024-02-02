Selling Your Old iPhone or Apple Watch? See How Much You Can Get for It

Neirfy / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve upgraded to a newer version of the iPhone or Apple Watch and have your old device just sitting at home and collecting dust, you’re missing out on an opportunity to cash in. Apple offers up to $620 when you trade in an old iPhone, and trade-in sites like Gazelle and Decluttr sometimes offer even more.

Here’s a look at how much you can get for your old iPhones and Apple Watches.

How Much Can You Get for Your Old iPhone?

The amount you can get for your now-unused iPhone depends on the model, condition and storage tier, but you can get hundreds of dollars for newer models in like-new condition. Here is the maximum you can get for these iPhone models, which assumes they are in excellent condition and have the highest level of storage available.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple offers up to $620; Gazelle offers up to $712

iPhone 14 Pro: Apple offers up to $520; Gazelle offers up to $619

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple offers up to $450; Gazelle offers up to $503

iPhone 14: Apple offers up to $400; Gazelle offers up to $466

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Apple offers up to $160; Gazelle offers up to $151

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple offers up to $500; Gazelle offers up to $577

iPhone 13 Pro: Apple offers up to $420; Gazelle offers up to $427

iPhone 13: Apple offers up to $320; Gazelle offers up to $357

iPhone 13 mini: Apple offers up to $300; Gazelle offers up to $353

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple offers up to $370; Gazelle offers up to $424

iPhone 12 Pro: Apple offers up to $300; Gazelle offers up to $353

iPhone 12: Apple offers up to $220; Gazelle offers up to $269

iPhone 12 mini: Apple offers up to $180; Gazelle offers up to $176

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Apple offers up to $70; Gazelle offers up to $75

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Apple offers up to $270; Gazelle offers up to $324

iPhone 11 Pro: Apple offers up to $220; Gazelle offers up to $288

iPhone 11: Apple offers up to $180; Gazelle offers up to $187

iPhone XS Max: Apple offers up to $150; Gazelle offers up to $198

iPhone XS: Apple offers up to $120; Gazelle offers up to $141

iPhone XR: Apple offers up to $120; Gazelle offers up to $100

iPhone X: Apple offers up to $100; Gazelle offers up to $71

iPhone 8 Plus: Apple offers up to $80; ; Gazelle offers up to $71

iPhone 8: Apple offers up to $50; Gazelle offers up to $35

iPhone 7 Plus: Apple offers up to $50; Gazelle offers up to $18

iPhone 7: Apple offers up to $30; Gazelle offers up to $19

How Much Can You Get for Your Old Apple Watch?

As with iPhones, the value of your Apple Watch depends on the model and condition. Here is the maximum you can get for your old Apple watch.

Apple Watch Ultra: Apple offers up to $390; Decluttr offers up to $309

Apple Watch Series 8: Apple offers up to $185; Decluttr offers up to $111

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Apple offers up to $125

Apple Watch Series 7: Apple offers up to $155; Decluttr offers up to $104

Apple Watch Series 6: Apple offers up to $115; Decluttr offers up to $66

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): Apple offers up to $90

Apple Watch Series 5: Apple offers up to $90; Decluttr offers up to $58

Apple Watch Series 4: Apple offers up to $60; Decluttr offers up to $39

