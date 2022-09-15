U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,176.00
    +27.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,158.00
    +16.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9974
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1700
    +0.0770 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.78
    -75.55 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.90
    -0.44 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,860.29
    +41.67 (+0.15%)
     

'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Partners With Celligence International, LLC as an Ambassador

Celligence International, LLC
·3 min read

Pavan Agarwal and Jason Oppenheim

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celligence International, LLC (celligence.com), which is owned by Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com), has partnered with owner and President of The Oppenheim Group and "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim to utilize and promote The MORGAN™ app, developed by Celligence. MORGAN™ is a newly launched, groundbreaking technology, and Jason Oppenheim is eager to showcase how the novel application is truly redefining the U.S. mortgage industry.

Paired with Sun West's TRU Approval® platform, MORGAN™ and its AI technology is reversing the traditional home-buying processes, removing many home-buying hurdles (particularly for minority and underserved communities), and expanding fair lending and equality in real estate ownership.

This announcement follows the news of the recently developed iteration of MORGAN's™ AI platform offering — NFTs and blockchain secured technology. The platform seeks to  deliver universal fair lending by converting a TRU Approved® buyer into a property-agnostic tradable Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The NFTs are backed by actual dollars and conditionally guaranteed by Sun West, the Home of Fair Lending™. This approach not only opens buyers and sellers to wider opportunities but also empowers all income-bracket parties with the ability to present and accept offers with security and without open-ended contingencies.

Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West and founder of Celligence, spoke on the announcement. "Reduction and elimination of contingencies dramatically reduce the risks in a real estate transaction, thereby, lowering costs and increasing home affordability. With the advent of the TRU Approval ® NFT, sellers and listing agents are no longer distracted by unconscious biases, credit scores, and low-down-payment financing programs like FHA, VA and USDA, which are designed to support underserved communities."

Speaking on the partnership with Sun West, Oppenheim said, ''This is revolutionary. MORGAN™ truly is a game-changer for the real estate industry, and I'm so pleased to be partnering with Celligence, Pavan and the Sun West team. This is the first time I've thought 'this product is really distributive,' and I'm excited to showcase just how it will redefine everything we know about traditional home processes.'' 

To learn more about MORGAN™ and SWMC, visit https://www.hellomorgan.com/.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277)

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is committed to core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multibillion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

Visit www.swmc.com/tru-terms for TRU Approval® terms and conditions. For licensing information, go to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About Celligence™

Celligence is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. and is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies. It has successfully filed dozens of new patents and is constantly expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications and blockchain technology, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation. Visit www.celligence.com for more information.

About Jason Oppenheim 

As President and founder of The Oppenheim Group, Jason leads a team responsible for representing buyers and sellers of distinguished properties throughout Los Angeles. Oppenheim was recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent in the United States for 2020-2021 by the International Property Awards and as the #1 real estate agent in the Hollywood Hills/West Hollywood by The Wall Street Journal. Also identified as a Top Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety in their annual lists. Jason also receives significant attention with the real estate community and beyond as a star of the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset," featuring his brokerage and agents as they sell luxury homes to their affluent and A-list clients.

