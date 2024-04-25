Selling weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York is now illegal

  • Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    1/5

    Diet Supplements New York

    Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A supplement is displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    2/5

    Diet Supplements New York

    A supplement is displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Capsules advertising weight loss properties are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    3/5

    Diet Supplements New York

    Capsules advertising weight loss properties are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A sign advertises supplements for weight loss in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    4/5

    Diet Supplements New York

    A sign advertises supplements for weight loss in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    5/5

    Diet Supplements New York

    Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A supplement is displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Capsules advertising weight loss properties are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A sign advertises supplements for weight loss in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Dietary supplements are displayed at a store in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. It's now illegal to sell weight loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York. The first-in-the-nation law went into effect this week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
MAYSOON KHAN
4 min read
0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It’s now illegal to sell weight-loss and muscle-building supplements to minors in New York, under a first-in-the-nation law that went into effect this week.

Experts say loose federal regulation of dietary supplements has resulted in these products sometimes including unapproved ingredients, like steroids and heavy metals, putting kids at risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration oversees the market, but it doesn’t test products before they’re sold.

“The law that we crafted reflects the lack of regulation from the FDA and the lack of regulation in the industry,” said Jensen Jose, a regulatory counsel member with the Center for Science in the Public Interest who worked on the legislation.

State lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering a similar measure. California’s state house previously passed a ban on selling weight-loss supplements to minors that was vetoed by the governor, but lawmakers there are considering a new version. A Colorado law ending the sale of diet pills to minors goes into effect in July.

New York’s law allows the state to fine businesses who sell kids diet pills or supplements that promote themselves as helping build muscle or burn fat. Protein supplements and shakes are exempt, unless they contain another weight-loss or muscle-building ingredient.

While specific products aren’t banned, the law states judges enforcing the measure could consider the inclusion of ingredients including creatine, green tea extract and raspberry ketone.

The bill’s creators point to studies that have found some supplements secretly tainted with anabolic steroids and banned stimulants. That makes the products especially harmful for children, who are still growing, said Theresa Gentile, a registered nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

At Natural Body Astoria, a vitamin and supplement store in Queens, worker Nick Kubler said the company was already self-policing before the law came in this week.

“We’ve never really sold anything like that to children anyway, but we are definitely more aware now,” Kubler said.

Dhriti Rathod, a 17-year-old model and student at the New York Institute of Technology, said she’s in favor of the restrictions.

“People my age, they don’t look into this kind of stuff, they do it based on what they see online," Rathod said. “They see people have been using it, so they go right into it and start using it, but they don’t know the dangers.”

But the new regulation has been met with pushback from the industry at large, with some retailers saying the definition of what can and can’t be sold to kids is unclear.

“The actual definition of what is illegal to sell to a minor is incredibly vague,” said Lee Wright, chief executive officer for nationwide chain The Vitamin Shoppe.

He says the company spent an “inordinate amount of time” to figure out how to implement the new rules. Its computer systems now show a pop-up screen when the kind of products targeted by the law are being sold.

The law was also challenged by at least two lawsuits from industry groups that argued it is too vague and that regulation is the FDA’s responsibility.

In one of those suits, a Manhattan federal judge last Friday denied a motion by the Council for Responsible Nutrition to stop the law from taking effect, finding it was “uncompromisingly clear” and saying the organization’s fears of potential fines and loss of income “pale in comparison” to the state’s goal of protecting youth from “unfettered access to dietary supplements.”

Spokespeople for the FDA did not respond to email messages requesting comment.

State Sen. Shelley Mayer, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said implementation shouldn’t be that hard for businesses, since some of them already sort their supplements in categories for weight loss or muscle building.

It’s unclear how large online retailers like Amazon will ensure they aren’t shipping the supplements to minors in the Empire State. The company did not respond to a request for comment. Certain products on The Vitamin Shoppe’s online store note that buyers in New York will need to present an ID on delivery.

Maxim Abramciuc, an 18-year-old who has used muscle-building supplements in the past, said while he understands the restriction, he doesn't fully agree with it.

“They should be able to buy some of these products," he said while browsing through a vitamin and supplement shop in Albany. "If it has little side effects, why shouldn't children take it?”

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Beer and Booze Go to Battle as Brazil Wraps Up Tax Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- A new “sin tax” is splitting Brazil’s alcoholic beverage industry as beer producers and liquor manufacturers wrangle over how much they should have to pay.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally T

  • Microsoft-Backed Rubrik Leads Debut Trio Setting Steady IPO Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Rubrik Inc. rose 16% in its trading debut after the cloud and data security startup backed by Microsoft Corp. topped its fundraising goal with a $752 million initial public offering, signaling with two other listings sustained demand for first-time share sales.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets Wr

  • Bank of Japan may signal near-term rate hike with new price forecasts

    The Bank of Japan on Friday is set to project inflation will stay near its 2% target in coming years and signal its readiness to raise interest rates from near-zero, in hope of keeping yen bears from pushing the currency to fresh 34-year lows. Recent threats of intervention by Japanese authorities have failed to arrest the yen's slide against the dollar to levels unseen since 1990, adding to headaches for policymakers worried about the hit to consumption from rising living costs. The yen's falls are driven by receding expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate cut, and reassurances by the BOJ that it won't hike rates aggressively after having ended eight years of negative interest rates in March.

  • Big Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest technology companies soared in late trading as stellar results from Microsoft Corp. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. fueled confidence in Wall Street’s most-influential group.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism,

  • Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Four months into office, Argentine President Javier Milei has pulled off a critical feat in a country long ravaged by runaway inflation: He stabilized the currency.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsJavier Milei Fuels Wil

  • 3 Millionaire-Maker Biotech Stocks

    The risk at these companies is above average, and they're sure to remain volatile. This volatility, however, includes explosively bullish potential.

  • The economy seems weaker than advertised, and inflation is still running hot—it’s the ‘worst of both worlds’

    David Donabedian, CIO of CIBC Private Wealth U.S., warned the spike in core inflation seen in the latest GDP report is a major setback for the economy and the Fed.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock A Buy After Weight-Loss Drug Succeeds In Sleep Apnea Patients?

    Lilly is soon planning to ask global regulators to approve tirzepatide for sleep apnea treatment. Is Eli Lilly stock a buy?

  • U.S. growth slowdown, with inflation spike, raises early stagflation risks

    The economy is slowing but inflation isn't. That's not good for anyone.

  • US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- US economic growth slid to an almost two-year low last quarter while inflation jumped to uncomfortable levels, interrupting a run of strong demand and muted price pressures that had fueled optimism for a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as