U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,481.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.00
    +16.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.30
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.68
    -1.57 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.10
    -8.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.78
    -2.48 (-10.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3180
    -0.3700 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.59
    +1,133.09 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.61
    +25.97 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.38
    -26.42 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Semafone Announces Rebrand and Changes Name to Sycurio

·3 min read

Semafone unveils a new name, new visual identity, and refreshed positioning to support its strategic mission and accelerated growth plans

BOSTON and GUILDFORD, England, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and compliance for call and contact centers, announced today it has rebranded as Sycurio™. The company's new name reflects its growing stature as a visionary global provider of pioneering cloud-based solutions that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly hyper-connected world.

Semafone provides pure cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions to contact centers and all businesses accepting payments; enabling them to collect personal data securely across all channels &#x002013; including telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes and more. Semafone&#39;s patented data capture method collects sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and social security numbers directly from the customer for processing. This prevents personal data from entering the bus (PRNewsfoto/Semafone)
Semafone provides pure cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premises solutions to contact centers and all businesses accepting payments; enabling them to collect personal data securely across all channels – including telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes and more. Semafone's patented data capture method collects sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and social security numbers directly from the customer for processing. This prevents personal data from entering the bus (PRNewsfoto/Semafone)

Marking a major milestone for the company, the new brand identity is rooted in Sycurio's commitment to delivering innovative data security solutions and services that make it easier for organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel – while delivering a standout customer experience that builds trust and loyalty.

"Semafone is now Sycurio, and our bold new look and logo reflects who we are today and our future ambition – making data protection simpler and more accessible for all. As the shift to digital continues to accelerate, building and preserving digital trust is becoming a commercial and operational 'must have' and businesses that lead the way in security, privacy and compliance will become the titans of tomorrow," said Gary E. Barnett, CEO, Sycurio.

In addition to its new name and logo, Sycurio has rebranded its award-winning portfolio of cloud-based data security solutions and services and introduced a product tiering structure to simplify how partners and customers identify the capabilities they need.

"Building on our rich history, we'll continue delivering the most flexible cloud solutions; as well as applying pioneering new approaches and technologies to ensure that brands, large and small, can confidently transact in every channel and keep consumer and citizen trust intact. As we embark on the next exciting chapter of our corporate journey, we're looking forward to working closely with our partners and our customers so that, together, we can create a more secure digital world," concludes Gary E. Barnett.

About Sycurio™
Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly connected world. It's innovative data security solutions enable organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds lasting loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic, and its extensive customer base includes companies such as Amica Mutual Insurance, British Sky Broadcasting, BT Group, and Sutter Health.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

As a recognized global leader in transactional security, Sycurio's technology is integrated with over 60 Payment Service Providers. Sycurio (formerly Semafone) has achieved the leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials certification, PA-DSS certification for its Sycurio.Voice payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent and Mastercard Site Data Protection (SDP) Compliant Registered Service Provider. To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

Media Contact:
Mandy Pattenden
Sycurio
mandy.pattenden@sycurio.com

Sycurio
Sycurio
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semafone-announces-rebrand-and-changes-name-to-sycurio-301525468.html

SOURCE Semafone

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • TSMC Sales Forecast Tops Estimates on Sustained Gadget Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast sales exceeding analysts’ estimates after earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukrain

  • TSMC forecasts Q2 sales surge on strong chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip crunch has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Why the stock-market rally may be nothing more than ‘wishful thinking,’ according to Morgan Stanley CIO

    Recent resilience in stocks is probably a reason to be more cautious, like in the bond market, says Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.