Semantix Files its 2022 Annual Report (Form 20-F)

Semantix, Inc.
·1 min read
SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX), a leading Latin American end-to-end data and enterprise AI platform provider (“Semantix”), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2022 annual report (“Form 20-F”) for the calendar year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.semantix.ai, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting through email at ir@semantix.com.ai.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting the Investor Relations Team and/or Mr. Adriano Alcalde, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Semantix, Inc. through the channels indicated above.

Investor Contact
Adriano Alcalde
CFO & IRO
ir@semantix.ai

Press Contact
semantix@rpmacomunicacao.com.br