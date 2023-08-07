Sembcorp Industries (SGX:U96) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.05

Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of August to SGD0.05. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Sembcorp Industries' stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Sembcorp Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Sembcorp Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 9.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 24%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.10. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Sembcorp Industries has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Sembcorp Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sembcorp Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Sembcorp Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

