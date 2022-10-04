U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9300
    -0.2690 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,339.21
    +716.80 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Sembcorp secures $3 billion shipbuilding contract from Brazil's Petrobras

·1 min read
A logo of Sembcorp Marine Ltd at their Admiralty Yard in Singapore

(Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine said on Wednesday its unit secured a $3.1 billion contract to build a vessel from Brazilian oil and gas producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras.

The P-82 Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will be delivered to the state-owned company in the first half of 2026, the specialised shipbuilding firm said, with a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and 12 million cubic meters of gas processing per day.

The unit, which will be deployed off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, will also be equipped with water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil, Sembcorp Marine said.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Fortescue Doubles Green Hydrogen Spending as Europe Push Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. more than doubled planned capital expenditure for its green energy arm as it added a new project in Germany, bolstering a push to deliver cleaner fuels to Europe.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best T

  • Soaring LNG Carrier Rates Could Spark A Major Supply Squeeze

    A shortage of LNG carriers has sent spot charter rates into the stratosphere as the ongoing natural gas supply squeeze persists

  • China Is Rerouting U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas to Europe at a Big Profit

    The sluggish economy and high demand in Europe let Chinese energy companies benefit from high global prices.

  • Tesla will remove more vehicle sensors amid Autopilot scrutiny

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will remove ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month, as it moves ahead with using only cameras in its safety and driver-assistant features. Tesla vehicles now have 12 ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, and short-range sound sensors are mainly used in parking applications and to detect close objects. Tesla last year started dropping radar sensors amid a chip shortage.

  • Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York

    The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States. The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

  • The 1 Soaring Cruise Ship Stock Worth Watching Tuesday

    Wall Street remained in a bullish mood, building a two-day winning streak as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose by around 3%. Yet among the cruise operators, there's really only one that has the best chance ever to get back to its previous record highs.

  • Robots are making French fries faster, better than humans

    PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) -Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going high-tech, thanks to a company in Southern California. Miso Robotics Inc in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying potatoes, onions and other foods. A big robotic arm like those in auto plants - directed by cameras and artificial intelligence - takes frozen French fries and other foods out of a freezer, dips them into hot oil, then deposits the ready-to-serve product into a tray.

  • OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S

    OPEC+ looks set for deep oil output cuts when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts in excess of 1 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters this week.

  • Explainer-Why are fuel prices rising again in some U.S. regions?

    After a tumultuous year, U.S. gasoline prices have been steadily falling from peaks reached in June due to high demand and tight global refining supply. Although 60% of U.S. states saw gasoline prices fall week on week, the national average gas price increased by about 7 cents per gallon in the same period, according to data from the American Automotive Association. Last week top White House officials met with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warned the industry not to price-gouge consumers.

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.

  • Gas prices in California 'are retesting their 2022 highs,' pushing up national average

    Gas prices in California hit record highs once again, sending the national average up for the second straight week to over $3.80 per gallon.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Reco

  • Oil prices end more than 3% higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting that could bring production cuts

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in nearly three weeks, a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ where producers are expected to consider a large production cut.

  • EU assessing various types of gas price cap, energy chief says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including one targeting gas used in power generation and a temporary "flexible" limit on prices, the EU's head of energy policy said on Tuesday. European Union countries are at odds over whether to cap gas prices in an attempt to pull down soaring inflation, with their government leaders set to spar over the idea at a meeting on Friday. EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said Brussels' next move would be guided by the outcome of this meeting, but that the Commission was looking at multiple options to contain gas prices, which have surged as a result of plummeting supply from Russia.

  • OPEC+ supply cuts loom over tight oil market

    LONDON/GENEVA/VIENNA (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set to cut output when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an oil market that energy company executives and analysts say is under strain from robust demand, lack of investment and production problems. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, surprised the market by suggesting output cuts in excess of one million barrels per day (bpd), sources from the group have said in what would be the biggest output cut since the pandemic.

  • Gas prices hit record highs in LA County

    Angelenos are paying $3 more per gallon than the national average.

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Exclusive-White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter

    The White House has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural-gas exports this winter, in a bid to help alleviate energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions. In March, U.S. President Joe Biden committed to deliver 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has already surpassed that goal. Further White House analysis has only cemented support for ongoing exports, the sources said, although rising energy costs and a colder-than-expected winter could test Biden's commitment.

  • Record gas prices, electricity woes show California's worsening energy vulnerabilities

    California gas prices hit highs as refinery issues affect supplies. The volatility highlights vulnerabilities of the state's transitioning energy market.

  • Oil jumps more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply cuts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil rose by nearly $3 a barrel on Tuesday on expectations of a large cut in crude output from the OPEC+ producer group and as a weaker U.S. dollar made oil purchases less expensive. Top oil traders also said at the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday that economic headwinds have not yet caused significant erosion of global oil demand.