Semcasting and PurpleLab Partner, Release Privacy-Compliant Direct to Consumer and Healthcare Provider Targeting Data Solution

Semcasting
·3 min read

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting, creators of Audience Designer and its patented identity resolution Smart Zones® technology, today announced the release of a privacy-compliant direct to consumer and healthcare provider targeting data solution through the Audience Designer (ADS) Data Center as the result of a marketing partnership with PurpleLab.

PurpleLab is transforming how the medical and pharmaceutical industry works with claims data to improve industry processes and provide consumer access for better healthcare outcomes. Tapping more than 98% of all payers and over 40 billion claims, PurpleLab harmonizes the data to identify critical events and relationships, among patient populations. Along with access to over 2.1 million healthcare providers, PurpleLab provides actionable insights to the healthcare industry.

PurpleLabs’ diagnosis, medication, and procedure data have been optimized for the ADS platform to meet the needs of the healthcare insurance, medical and pharmaceutical marketers in a fully compliant manner as required by HIPAA regulations and executed through the Datavant compliance process. Datavant is the healthcare industry’s trusted, neutral and ubiquitous health data connectivity solution controlling patient-level data access that fully complies with healthcare’s strict privacy regulations

“Through the Audience Designer platform medical, insurance and pharmaceutical digital marketers now have access to primary sourced healthcare data analytics on a self-serve, privacy-compliant, basis,” offered Mark Brosso, CEO of PurpleLab. “The key issue that brand marketers and their agencies of record face in healthcare is how to prioritize audience outreach while properly navigating the privacy regulations. With PurpleLab data and Audience Designer data management, we’re proactively checking both boxes.”

ADS’ constellation approach to digital identity resolution provides match rates that average +85% or better. Only anonymous IDs are even transferred off the ADS self-serve platform, allowing brands to maintain local control of their own data so that their proprietary CRM customer data never needs to be copied or shared. CRM data is automatically matched to an anonymous ID when loaded by the data owner. The source data is uploaded to a shared file server so it can never be copied or saved. ADS’ cookie-free matching process links directly to most major media platforms reducing the unique user reach obstacles that are common with the high-value audiences such as those in healthcare.

“We’re excited to add the PurpleLab direct to consumer and healthcare provider audiences to the ADS platform,” said Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting. “With over one thousand users already on ADS, the demand for quality health and medical data is growing with brands and their agencies of record. Being able to offer them access to the PurpleLabs’ rich data, which has addressed the privacy and quality requirement upfront, removes one of the key obstacles that brand advertisers face in healthcare.”

To learn more about Semcasting, the ADS Data Center, and PurpleLab data, please visit https://audiencedesigner.com/.

About Semcasting
Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation end-to-end audience design solution, AudieneDesigner (ADS), which includes omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Our three-time patented SmartZones® IP Targeting platform onboards a wide array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About PurpleLab
PurpleLab data focuses on over 105 common clinical diagnoses, prescribed medications, procedures and tests from 9 sources of medical claims data. The data is de-identified and tokenized into clusters that prevent any possibility of reidentification of the consumer. With a HIPAA compliant and privacy-first approach in mind, these anonymous behaviors provide marketers the ability to identify trends and associate their first-party data with these trends: PurpleLab is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Media Contact
Matt Caldecutt
Blast PR for Semcasting
matt@blastpr.com
(347) 687-3721



