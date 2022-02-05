U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,714.86
    +4,531.38 (+12.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

SEMI Applauds House Passage of America Competes Act of 2022 with Funding for CHIPS Act

·2 min read

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today commended the passage of the America COMPETES Act of 2022 by the United States House of Representatives. The bill includes funding for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act, earmarked to strengthen U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research.

SEMI&#xae; connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit https://www.semi.org
SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit https://www.semi.org

"We are very pleased to see the House pass the America COMPETES Act of 2022 including robust funding for the CHIPS Act programs," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "This bill also includes an important clarification to ensure equipment and materials suppliers can access the Section 9902 grant program. With this provision, the CHIPS programs will attract new manufacturing facilities – including chip fabs and facilities for back-end and upstream suppliers – and support technologies and innovation critical to numerous industries in the U.S. and around the globe. This bill will strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in the United States to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century as well as bolster crucial workforce development programs. We look forward to working with Congress and the Biden Administration to quickly enact this funding into law."

"We continue to urge quick action on the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit and restoration of the ability to immediately deduct research expenses which was removed at the start of this year," Manocha said.

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments, and SEMI Workforce Development for more information on efforts to address the microelectronics industry's talent needs.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SEMI Contact

Samer Bahou/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semi-applauds-house-passage-of-america-competes-act-of-2022-with-funding-for-chips-act-301476000.html

SOURCE SEMI

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c9310.html

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • U.S. Shale Is Back to Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- Output in the U.S. shale patch is “re-booming” this year, with research and data analysis firm Lium LLC forecasting production will surge by more than 1 million barrels a day.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More A

  • Wells Fargo Won an Investor Dispute. Judge Says It Gamed the System.

    Wells Fargo allegedly withheld evidence and tilted the arbitrator selection process in its favor, according to a judge’s ruling.

  • Bitcoin Might Be Rallying but a ‘Crypto Winter’ Could Freeze Nvidia’s Stock

    The chip maker's stock could fall nearly 40% if the price of Ether, one of the major digital tokens, stays depressed, according to one analyst.

  • US Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit Confirms Finding that Apple Infringes WiLAN Patents

    Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today provided an update on ongoing litigation.

  • Apple, Broadcom win new trial in $1.1 billion Caltech patent case

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in patent cases, was "legally unsupportable." It also upheld the jury's findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.

  • The truth about management in Silicon Valley: It doesn't exist

    The tech industry is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, most profitable and valuable companies, and incredible startup success stories. There may be talk about objectives and key results in tech companies, but often these goal-setting frameworks are just words without any teeth.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has cemented its position as the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas after Venture Global LNG began preparing to send its first cargo of the super-chilled fuel and rival Cheniere Energy Inc. expanded service.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as M

  • Ford earnings: ‘Farley is pushing this company faster and farther’ toward EVs, analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Stanley Black & Decker confirms layoffs, citing supply chain challenges, inflation

    Stanley Black & Decker is in the process of laying off an unknown number of employees to offset rising costs related to global inflation and supply chain challenges, according to a spokeswoman for the tools and hardware manufacturer. Debora Raymond, vice president of public relations, confirmed the layoffs in an email last week, including some in the Baltimore area. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, but its $12.8 billion tools and storage business is based in Towson.

  • Tax breaks that every retirement investor should know

    Rutgers School of Business Professor Jay Soled speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about how to contribute to retirement savings accounts and how taxes impact retirement planning

  • Texas Storm Forecast Is Painful Déjà Vu

    Texas’ grid operator, the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, didn’t live up to its name last year. This time around, blackouts of that severity seem less likely, but that may not say much about how resilient the system is.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Coal’s not dead, and won’t be for years to come

    Coal may be losing market share as a major energy source in some parts of the world, but the death knell for the industry hasn’t sounded yet, and might not for decades.

  • Amazon CEO is the ‘outside insider’ that can push the company to new heights, professor says

    IMD Business School LEGO Professor of Management & Innovation Howard Yu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Amazon, Big Tech leadership, and the outlook for tech innovation.