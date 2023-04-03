U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

SEMI ESD Alliance 2023 CEO Outlook to Highlight Future of Chip Design and Semiconductor Industries

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MILPITAS, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor industry executives will gather May 18, 2023, in Santa Clara, California for CEO Outlook, an annual panel discussion about the current state and future of the chip design and semiconductor industries, the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), a SEMI Technology Community, announced today. The event is open to ESD Alliance and SEMI members at no cost. Registration is open.

The in-person event, co-sponsored by ESD Alliance member Keysight Technologies, will be held in building 5 at Agilent Technologies, 5301 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Santa Clara. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with networking, food and beverages, followed by the hour-long panel at 6:30 p.m. and concluding with an audience Q&A session.

The ESD Alliance Annual Membership meeting begins at 5 p.m. Non-members registered for CEO Outlook are welcome to attend.

Semiconductor Engineering Editor-in-Chief Ed Sperling will moderate the panel discussion.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. Visit www.semi.org/en/communities/esda to learn more.

Follow the ESD Alliance
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog 
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn 
Facebook

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Association Contact
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for the ESD Alliance
Email: nanette@nvc.com

SOURCE SEMI

