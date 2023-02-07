New SEMI Online Learning Platform Delivers Semiconductor Training to Support Workforce Development for Industry Growth

SEMI University Curriculum Enables Upskilling and Career Advancement for Various Employee Levels and Industry Newcomers

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking aim at narrowing the global semiconductor industry talent gap, SEMI today announced a new online learning platform designed to support industry efforts to train and upskill employees and help incoming talent establish their careers. The new SEMI University™ platform launches with more than 360 courses created for the industry, providing an easy-to-use online semiconductor training program for employees ranging from recently hired facility operators to experienced technicians, engineers and non-technical staff.

SEMI University offers semiconductor courses on front-end and back-end manufacturing operations, principles of chip design and workplace safety. The platform also includes classes to help learners keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), MEMS and optoelectronics. SEMI University provides flexibility for users to pause and restart courses later, and the platform includes courses in multiple languages and will add more.

"With the global semiconductor industry expected to nearly double in annual revenue to $1 trillion around the end of the decade, SEMI projects the industry will need more than 900,000 new workers worldwide by 2030 to support this growth," said SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha. "Our member companies have highlighted workforce development as a top concern in pursuing long-term growth. The new SEMI University platform will help industry newcomers contribute quickly and complement companies' efforts to aid current employees of various levels in advancing their careers. Looking forward, we are actively seeking to expand our content partnerships to meet the training needs of the broader electronics supply chain."

SEMI has offered in-person training and technology trend updates more than 50 years, and it hosts webinars covering SEMI standards, market dynamics and semiconductor manufacturing and design best practices. The SEMI University platform builds on this experience and adds to the association's holistic Workforce Development program, which includes initiatives to increase awareness of semiconductor industry careers, connect member companies with university students for mentoring and internships, attract and train military veterans, and develop a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

