SEMI Teams with the Manufacturing Institute to Build Pathways to Electronics Careers for U.S. Military Veterans

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to create pathways to careers in semiconductor manufacturing for U.S. military veterans, SEMI, the trade association representing the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced a new partnership with Heroes MAKE America, an initiative of the Manufacturing Institute (MI) to build connections between the U.S. military community and the manufacturing industry. The MI is the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit https://www.semi.org

"About 200,000 men and women transition out of the military each year, and many of them have the skills and experience that would position them to excel in our industry," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "These highly trained, team-focused, disciplined and talented individuals have the opportunity to be successful in challenging and mutually rewarding careers with SEMI member companies. Our industry has not been very visible to them, but our participation in the Heroes MAKE America Initiative will bring more awareness to the ecosystem around the production of the chips that are enabling innovations across our lives."

SEMI's partnership with Heroes MAKE America will give SEMI members access to resources to attract and retain military veterans transitioning to the workforce. The resources include profiles and resumes of military personnel who have graduated from training and certification courses geared toward manufacturing under the U.S. Department of Defense's SkillBridge program.

"When we launched Heroes MAKE America, we set out to create an initiative that went above and beyond to support transitioning service members, veterans and their families," said MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "Heroes isn't just about helping our participants earn in-demand qualifications and industry-specific certifications. It is about helping to connect them to the manufacturing industry and, in turn, prepare them to find and excel in a lucrative career in manufacturing. We are honored to serve the military community through Heroes and are grateful for the support of SEMI and its members in this effort."

To date, Heroes MAKE America has graduated participants from military installations in Kansas, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky. Graduates represent 136 different military specialties with an average of 11.5 years in service. More than 47% of the graduates are from minority populations. The program has a 92% placement rate at more than 250 companies across 39 states since its launch in 2018.

The shortage of skilled workers is among the greatest challenges faced by semiconductor manufacturers. According to a recent study by the MI and Deloitte, the U.S. manufacturing industry will need to fill four million jobs by 2030. As many as 2.1 million of those positions could go unfilled because of the worker shortfall.

SEMI members interested in learning more about accessing Heroes MAKE America resources, including resumes, hosting tours and webinars, can contact Margaret Kindling of SEMI at mkindling@semi.org.

Heroes Connect Webinar

SEMI and the MI will host the Heroes Connect Webinar on August 25, 2021 at 3:00pm EDT to highlight semiconductor manufacturing career opportunities at two member companies. Registration for the webinar is open.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the NAM, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information on the MI, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

SOURCE SEMI

