Semiconductor Bonding Market Poised to Reflect 3.11% CAGR by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

Strong Growth in Semiconductor Applications Drives the Market

New York, US, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Semiconductor Bonding Market information by Process Type, by Technology, by Wafer Bonding and Region – forecast to 2027” market was valued USD 865.7 million in 2020 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.11% by 2027.

Market Scope:
The global semiconductor bonding market is growing rapidly. Semiconductors are found in all types of electronic devices. Semiconductor technology holds the immense potential to transform industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense, offering various innovative electronic devices. Resultantly, the market is witnessing increased funding and support from public and private organizations. With the substantial investments from OEMs, venture capitalists, and government bodies, the market is projected to perceive exponential gains during the next few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak upset the balance of semiconductors supply and demand globally, resulting in a big gap in semiconductors' demand supply. Bonding materials are an important aspect of the semiconductor industry, required to establish systems for the stable supply of semiconductors. Bonding technology providers intend to contribute to the semiconductor industry by supplying sustainably around the world, even in states of emergency.

Dominant Key Players on Semiconductor Bonding Market Covered are:

  • BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

  • ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (Singapore)

  • Kulicke & Soffa (Singapore)

  • Panasonic (Japan)

  • Fuji Corporation (Japan)

  • Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co. (Japan)

  • SUSS MicroTech SE (Germany)

  • Shiaura Mechatronics (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10738

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Rising Consumer Electronic Device Sales Push Market Dynamics
Semiconductor bonding is also used to produce nanomaterials and microscopic computer systems. The growing demand for miniatures of electronics products and portable devices creates several market opportunities. The booming mobile phone and smartphone industry and wireless communication devices accelerate market revenues.

At the same time, rising uses of various electronic devices like smartphones, computers, and military weapons, among others, create significant market opportunities. The growing adoption of semiconductor platforms in healthcare, automotive & aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics fosters the market value. Increasing applications in voice identification, machine vision (ML), and video monitoring influence the market growth.
Continually growing semiconductor and sensor markets contribute to the market growth notably. Also, rising uses of AI and ML are predicted to bolster market shares in future years. Further, the rising need for better performing ICs and growing demand for quantum computers & chips are major trends defining the growing market landscape.

Complexities in Manufacturing Restrict Semiconductor bonding Market Growth
The complex manufacturing process of semiconductor bonding designs and the continuously changing semiconductor industry are major factors impeding the growth of the market. Also, the high production costs of semiconductor bonding pose major challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, the growing usage of semiconductor bonding in power switching applications would support the market increase throughout the assessment period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Semiconductor Bonding Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/semiconductor-bonding-market-10738

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The semiconductor bonding market is segmented into types, process types, technologies, wafer bonding, applications, and regions. The type segment is bifurcated into die bonder, wafer bonder, flip-chip bonder, and others.

The process type is bifurcated into die-to-die bonding, die-to-wafer bonding, wafer-to-wafer bonding, and others. The technology is bifurcated into die bonding (epoxy die bonding, eutectic die bonding, flip-chip attachment, hybrid bonding, others) and wafer bonding (direct wafer bonding, anodic wafer bonding, TCB wafer bonding, hybrid bonding, others).

The application is bifurcated into RF devices, MEMS and sensors, CMOS image sensors, LED, and 3D NAND. The region is bifurcated into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific dominates the global semiconductor bonding market. Growing awareness for bonding techniques and semiconductor bonding uses in the region's rapidly growing consumer electronics industries creates vast market demand. Besides, continued innovation, primarily in the region's IT, telecom, and automotive industries, boost the market size.

Spurring rise in the electronic manufacturing and design services market substantiates the region's market shares. With the faster adoption of advanced technologies, China, Japan, and India account for the key markets for semiconductor bonding in the region.

Talk to Expert:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10738

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Semiconductor Bonding Market
The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the semiconductor bonding market positively. Pandemic induced uses of AI, IoT, data analytics, and other technologies and solutions in various industries that substantiated the market shares. Resultantly, the market witnessed a constant uptick during 2020 and 2021. Moreover, Augmenting demand for automated systems and fast networks & processors with high computing power substantiated the market growth.

Technology providers are making significant investments to foster R&D activities to improve the functionalities of semiconductors. As the COVID-19 crisis is expected to extend beyond 2021, the semiconductor bonding market is expected to witness vast demand due to the need for phenomenally increased industrial automation and digitization in the next few years.

Competitive Analysis
The semiconductor bonding market is likely to witness several strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and product & technology launches. Key market players make investments in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans.

For instance, on Nov.15, 2021, EV Group (EVG), a leading global supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for semiconductor and MEMS nanotechnology markets, introduced an automated metrology system - the EVG 40 NT2. The new system provides overlay and critical dimension (CD) measurements for die-to-wafer (D2W), wafer-to-wafer (W2W), and die-to-die (D2D) bonding along with maskless lithography applications.

The EVG40 NT2 is designed for high-volume production with feedback loops for real-time process correction and optimization. They can help device manufacturers, foundries, and packaging houses accelerate the introduction of new 3D/heterogeneous integration products, improve yields, and avoid scrapping of highly valuable wafers.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10738

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


