ON Semiconductor’s CEO Blames ‘Outlier’ Customer for Slashed Forecast That Hit Stock

(Bloomberg) -- ON Semiconductor Corp.’s chief executive officer blamed a single North American auto-industry customer for a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast that sent the chipmaker’s stock into its worst tailspin in three-and-a-half years.

The Phoenix-based company plunged as much as 21% Monday after it projected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.13 to $1.27, lagging Wall Street’s consensus of $1.36. Revenue also will be light, based on the company’s outlook, in a range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. The average estimate among analysts was $2.18 billion.

“A single outlier of a customer” dragged down the outlook, CEO Hassane El-Khoury said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview. He declined to identify the company beyond calling it “an automotive OEM in North America,” using the shorthand for original-equipment manufacturer.

“I’d rather not get into customer specifics,” El-Khoury said.

The selloff made On Semi’s stock an outlier itself as other technology shares advanced amid a rebound among most of the big names that dragged down the Nasdaq 100 Index last week. On Semi plummeted $16.79, or 20%, to $66.73 at 3 p.m. in New York, the most intraday since March 2020. It was the worst performer in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, helping drag that gauge to a loss for the day as well.

‘We’ll Get Through’

El-Khoury acknowledged the depth of the stock slide, which is poised to erase most of what had been a 34% year-to-date rally through Oct. 27, but said investors would take the reverse as “a momentary short-term reaction.”

“It is not a reaction that reflects our long-term view of the business,” El-Khoury said. “We’ll get through it.”

On Semi manufactures both basic analog semiconductors — chips that perform simple but vital functions — as well and silicon carbide chips, which are used in battery and power-management technology and are useful in electric vehicles. Silicon carbide allows watts of power to be crammed into an EV battery much more quickly, cutting charge times.

Notably, El-Khoury said the crippling United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit legacy automakers wasn’t to blame for the softer outlook.

“We don’t see a direct impact. It’s not really a big thing. There’s no tangible impact we can pinpoint to,” he said. Any fallout from the work stoppages at three affected carmakers — Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV — would come in future quarters, El-Khoury said. But suppliers such as On Semi got good news in recent days, with each member of that trio reaching tentative labor accords in the past week.

--With assistance from Georgi Azar and Ryan Vlastelica.

