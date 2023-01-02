Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage

ReportLinker

Report Scope: In this report, the semiconductor chip market has been segmented based on type, end user and geography. The report provides an overview of the global semiconductor chip market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of semiconductor chip providers.



The report covers the market for semiconductor chips with regards to user base across different regions.It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



Note: A large part of the report focuses on the global semiconductor chip shortage of 2021. The report analyzes the impact of this shortage across various end users and key countries.



The terms semiconductor chips, computer chip, microchip and integrated circuits are used interchangeably.



Summary:

Semiconductor chips are omnipresent and essential components of digital and digital products, devices and infrastructure, from smartphones and automobiles to healthcare, energy, communications and industrial equipment.With the advent of digital transformation and highly automated vehicles, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, edge and quantum computing, supercomputers, industrial production automation, space and defense applications and economic and chips as strategic assets will only become more important.



With the relentless expansion of computing capacities, AI and connectivity, including the need to manage ever-growing data volumes and the widening digitization of electrical devices, industrial machines and vehicles, the market for semiconductors is expected to reach over $REDACTED by 2030.



The global market for semiconductor chips was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The global semiconductor chips market is estimated to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



This growth rate directly results in a sharp increase in the data volume, adoption of databases across industries and rising adoption of IoT devices.



The biggest problem for the semiconductor industry in 2021 was the supply and demand scarcity.This imbalance has led to chip shortages, impacting traditional chip-end markets (data centers and smartphones) and less dependent markets such as automobiles.



By the end of 2023, the severity of the chip shortage and its economic impact is expected to reduce through initiatives by chip manufacturers, distributors and end customers to increase production capacity and improve supply chain processes. Governments are also funding development of semiconductor industries.

