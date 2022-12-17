U.S. markets closed

Semiconductor fabrication software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor fabrication software market size is estimated to grow by USD 586.17 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Parent market analysis

The reports categorize the global semiconductor fabrication software market as a part of the global information technology (IT) consulting and other services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. Growth of the global IT consulting and other services market will be driven by factors such as increasing government investments in IT infrastructure, enterprise investments in upgrading IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Five forces
The global semiconductor fabrication software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global semiconductor fabrication software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, fab management software, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The CAE segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes tools such as electronic system level (ESL), register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog, and mixed-signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, and logic and formal verification. The system-level approach of the tools allows end-users to design, verify, and simulate at lower costs and in less time. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor fabrication software market.

  • APAC will account for 57% of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become an electronics manufacturing hub. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China have several electronic device manufacturers. Developing countries such as India are also witnessing the emergence of several home-grown brands. The Government of India has started the Make in India initiative to promote manufacturing in the country. Such initiatives will boost the manufacturing sector in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global semiconductor fabrication software market Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth. 

  • Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on functionalities and performance features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hence, the manufacturing process of semiconductor devices has become complex, which has created a need for multifunctional ICs.

  • The complexity of semiconductor designs has created a demand for advanced software tools for semiconductor design and production.

  • Hence, the complexity of semiconductor design will benefit the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The high need for semiconductor memory devices is a key trend in the market. 

  • Semiconductor device manufacturers are shifting to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which is creating new opportunities for vendors.

  • These additional features integrated by semiconductor device manufacturers require precise chip fabrication, which can be done with the help of semiconductor fabrication software solutions.

  • Hence, the use of semiconductor fabrication software solutions for designing complex semiconductor devices will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Global chip shortage is a major challenge impeding market growth. 

  • The shortage has limited the ability of manufacturers to make consumer goods, which is driving up the prices.

  • Orders for semiconductor chips are typically placed months in advance, but their fulfillment is taking longer than usual. Hence, companies are ordering more chips than they require, which is driving up the costs further.

  • Moreover, installing, testing, and qualifying new fab capacity can take up to a year and a half.

  • Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor fabrication software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor fabrication software market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor fabrication software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The semiconductor market size is expected to increase by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%. This report extensively covers semiconductor market segmentation by product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the semiconductor market in East Asia is expected to increase to USD 86.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (memory, foundry, and IDM) and geography (China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of East Asia).

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

175

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 586.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

1.79

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mindteck India Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zuken Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global semiconductor fabrication software market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 CAE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 IC physical design and verification - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 PCB and MCM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Fab management software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Process documentation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Process integration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • 12.4 Agnisys Inc.

  • 12.5 Aldec Inc.

  • 12.6 ANSYS Inc.

  • 12.7 Applied Materials Inc.

  • 12.8 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 KLA Corp.

  • 12.10 Lam Research Corp.

  • 12.11 Onto Innovation Inc.

  • 12.12 PDF Solutions Inc.

  • 12.13 Siemens AG

  • 12.14 Synopsys Inc.

  • 12.15 The PEER Group Inc.

  • 12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.17 Zuken Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-fabrication-software-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301704981.html

SOURCE Technavio

