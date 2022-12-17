Semiconductor fabrication software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor fabrication software market size is estimated to grow by USD 586.17 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.77% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2023-2027

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Parent market analysis

The reports categorize the global semiconductor fabrication software market as a part of the global information technology (IT) consulting and other services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. Growth of the global IT consulting and other services market will be driven by factors such as increasing government investments in IT infrastructure, enterprise investments in upgrading IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Five forces

The global semiconductor fabrication software market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global semiconductor fabrication software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global semiconductor fabrication software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on solution (CAE, IC physical design and verification, PCB and MCM, fab management software, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The CAE segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes tools such as electronic system level (ESL), register transfer level (RTL) simulation, hardware-assisted verification, analysis tool, synthesis, analog, and mixed-signal simulator, formal verification, design entry, and logic and formal verification. The system-level approach of the tools allows end-users to design, verify, and simulate at lower costs and in less time. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor fabrication software market.

APAC will account for 57% of the global market during the forecast period. The region has become an electronics manufacturing hub. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China have several electronic device manufacturers. Developing countries such as India are also witnessing the emergence of several home-grown brands. The Government of India has started the Make in India initiative to promote manufacturing in the country. Such initiatives will boost the manufacturing sector in the region, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global semiconductor fabrication software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is driving market growth.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are focusing on functionalities and performance features to gain a competitive edge in the market. Hence, the manufacturing process of semiconductor devices has become complex, which has created a need for multifunctional ICs.

The complexity of semiconductor designs has created a demand for advanced software tools for semiconductor design and production.

Hence, the complexity of semiconductor design will benefit the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The high need for semiconductor memory devices is a key trend in the market.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are shifting to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which is creating new opportunities for vendors.

These additional features integrated by semiconductor device manufacturers require precise chip fabrication, which can be done with the help of semiconductor fabrication software solutions.

Hence, the use of semiconductor fabrication software solutions for designing complex semiconductor devices will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Global chip shortage is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The shortage has limited the ability of manufacturers to make consumer goods, which is driving up the prices.

Orders for semiconductor chips are typically placed months in advance, but their fulfillment is taking longer than usual. Hence, companies are ordering more chips than they require, which is driving up the costs further.

Moreover, installing, testing, and qualifying new fab capacity can take up to a year and a half.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor fabrication software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor fabrication software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor fabrication software market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor fabrication software market vendors

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 586.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mindteck India Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zuken Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

