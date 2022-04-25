Semiconductor Foundry Market 2022 - 2030 - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre

The global semiconductor foundry market is estimated to be valued over USD 171.15 Billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Foundries assist corporations with the design and production of semiconductors required in new goods and the introduction of new items that generate great demand. The increasing need for semiconductor devices in autos, consumer electronics, medical devices, military equipment, and smart home appliances is likely to fuel the semiconductor foundry market growth. In addition, the need for semiconductors has risen as a result of the growing demand for better safety measures in automobiles, particularly for electric and self-driving vehicles. The automobile industry's increased demand for integrated circuits is boosting the entire semiconductor foundry market. Demand for semiconductor foundries is predicted to rise as a result of connected cars, machine learning, automation, and analytics.

Drivers



Growing Adoption of 5G wireless and Internet of Things solutions

In the coming decade, Internet-connected devices that collect and analyse data using sensors and software will be a big development area for semiconductors. Smart factories, for example, may help you monitor shop floor activities and ensure that every equipment is running at maximum efficiency, freeing up floor space and lowering expenses. Furthermore, the emergence of smart homes allows consumers to utilize a smartphone app to control their home's lighting and appliances. IoT devices may also enable users to remotely monitor security elements in their homes, such as whether windows are open or if smoke is leaking.

Mobile telecommunications networks have seen significant improvements in speed, dependability, and latency since the transition to 4G and the upgrade to 5G. To acquire the data they need from 5G; all Internet-connected devices require high-speed connections. Mobile phone manufacturers have been working on 5G phones in preparation for a future market. The need for semiconductors is predicted to rise as a result of these new, complicated phones, resulting in growth in the semiconductor foundry business.

COMPANY PROFILES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited (Taiwan), Global Foundries (US), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), Samsung Group (South Korea), Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan), Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Tower Semiconductor Limited) (Israel), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (Taiwan), X-FAB Silicon Foundries (Germany), Magnachip (South Korea), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.(Taiwan)

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Semiconductor Foundry Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Semiconductor Foundry Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Semiconductor Foundry Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Semiconductor Foundry Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the potential of the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Who are the prominent players in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

