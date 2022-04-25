U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

Semiconductor Foundry Market 2022 - 2030 - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The global semiconductor foundry market is estimated to be valued over USD 171.15 Billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Foundries assist corporations with the design and production of semiconductors required in new goods and the introduction of new items that generate great demand. The increasing need for semiconductor devices in autos, consumer electronics, medical devices, military equipment, and smart home appliances is likely to fuel the semiconductor foundry market growth. In addition, the need for semiconductors has risen as a result of the growing demand for better safety measures in automobiles, particularly for electric and self-driving vehicles. The automobile industry's increased demand for integrated circuits is boosting the entire semiconductor foundry market. Demand for semiconductor foundries is predicted to rise as a result of connected cars, machine learning, automation, and analytics.

Drivers

Growing Adoption of 5G wireless and Internet of Things solutions

In the coming decade, Internet-connected devices that collect and analyse data using sensors and software will be a big development area for semiconductors. Smart factories, for example, may help you monitor shop floor activities and ensure that every equipment is running at maximum efficiency, freeing up floor space and lowering expenses. Furthermore, the emergence of smart homes allows consumers to utilize a smartphone app to control their home's lighting and appliances. IoT devices may also enable users to remotely monitor security elements in their homes, such as whether windows are open or if smoke is leaking.

Mobile telecommunications networks have seen significant improvements in speed, dependability, and latency since the transition to 4G and the upgrade to 5G. To acquire the data they need from 5G; all Internet-connected devices require high-speed connections. Mobile phone manufacturers have been working on 5G phones in preparation for a future market. The need for semiconductors is predicted to rise as a result of these new, complicated phones, resulting in growth in the semiconductor foundry business.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/12998


COMPANY PROFILES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited (Taiwan), Global Foundries (US), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) (Taiwan), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China), Samsung Group (South Korea), Samsung Group (South Korea), Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan), Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), TowerJazz (Tower Semiconductor Limited) (Israel), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (Taiwan), X-FAB Silicon Foundries (Germany), Magnachip (South Korea), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.(Taiwan)

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Semiconductor Foundry Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/12998


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Semiconductor Foundry Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Semiconductor Foundry Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Semiconductor Foundry Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Now https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/12998


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Semiconductor Foundry Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What is the potential of the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Semiconductor Foundry Market?

  • What is the potential of the Semiconductor Foundry Market?

Current and Future Trends Analysis

Keeping up with the latest trends is a great way to bring in more customers. When it comes to trends, stakeholders see what's on the surface., Researchers at MDC continually monitor a given market to identify and track emerging trends. These reports are updated regularly so that stakeholders can take advantage of the latest trends and generate revenues.

Indeep Understanding of Industry

Industry analysis provides a company with an understanding of its position relative to other companies in the industry. This can help them identify opportunities and potential threats, so they can prepare for the present and future. MDC Research helps organizations to figure out what's happening in a given industry, including demand and supply statistics, degree of competition, state of competition with other emerging industries, future prospects considering technological changes, and external factors on the industry.

Focused Region/Country Assessment

Demographic analysis is a crucial component of any study on market growth. The MDC Research team assesses every region and country and examines the key points that have a large impact on the growth of a market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

MDC Research closely monitors the global outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it's impact on the total value chain. To provide optimum service to our stakeholders, MDC has assembled a team to evaluate developments, restructure information as needed, and ensure that the information is timely and pertinent.

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Many sectors of the business world have long criticized government regulation as irrational hindrances to profits, economic efficiency, and job creation. The MDC research analysis of government policies, initiatives, and regulations helps stakeholders meet regulatory compliance and benefit from government initiatives in the respective industry.

Competitive Benchmarking

Today's competitive benchmarking is an opportunity to analyze how a company's competitors are performing and to consider their strengths and weaknesses in relation to your own company's performance. MDC research professionals help our stakeholders to keep track of competitors, identify improvement areas, increase profits, design better go-to-market strategies.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/semiconductor-foundry-market-12998


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses. These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry .The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


