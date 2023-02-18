Semiconductor foundry market to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% by 2027: Growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global semiconductor foundry market size is estimated to grow by USD 42,781.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the semiconductor foundry market was valued at USD 80,183.69 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report.

Semiconductor foundry market - Five forces

The global semiconductor foundry market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Semiconductor foundry market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Semiconductor foundry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (pure-play foundries and IDMs) and application (communications, pcs/desktop, consumers, automotive, and others).

The pure-play boundaries segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high economies of scale that allow pure-play foundries to focus on new process technologies. An increase in the construction of fabs globally, a rise in spending by the pure-play foundries, and a low level of competition faced by pure-play foundries from new entrants will also drive the segment's growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global semiconductor foundry market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global semiconductor foundry market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to factors such as high sales. The region has some of the leading semiconductor fabless companies. In addition, most of the customers in the global market are from North America. The US is the key contributor to the revenue growth of the market in the region owing to supportive government initiatives.

Semiconductor foundry market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The evolution of 3D printing is driving market growth.

3D printing can be used in many industries, such as medical, aerospace, and automotive.

It can also be used to manufacture Printed circuit boards (PCB).

For instance, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Intel are trying to use 3D printing to manufacture semiconductors.

3D printing is an ideal option for foundries that produce components requiring high-value and low-volume production.

Such factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of advanced analytics in semiconductor foundries is a key trend in the market.

Companies are focusing on the potential benefits of big data.

Big data can help foundries collect large amounts of data and solve problems.

The manufacturing process can get simplified with the use of advanced analytics, with can helps fabs make informed decisions.

Advanced analytics can also help fabs identify new business models and techniques that provide additional value.

Such factors will support the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High fluctuations in semiconductor demand are challenging market growth.

Products that use semiconductors include mobile devices, computers, consumer electronics, automotive goods, and telecommunication equipment.

However, the demand for these products keeps fluctuating, which will impact the semiconductor market.

Excess production capacity, obsolete products, and rapid price erosion of ICs drastically affect the market.

High fluctuations can often lead to excess inventory levels during low demand and low inventory levels during high demand.

These factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor foundry market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor foundry market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor foundry market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor foundry market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor foundry market vendors

Semiconductor Foundry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42,781.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Taiwan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled DB HiTek, Fujitsu Ltd., GCS Holdings Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., United Microelectronics Corp., Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp., WIN Semiconductors Corp., X FAB Silicon Foundries SE, and Analog Devices Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

