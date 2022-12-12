Semiconductor Gases Market to Worth USD 15.56 Billion by 2029 | Semiconductor Gases Industry CAGR of 7.5%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor gases market size was valued at USD 8.71 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2022 to USD 15.56 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Semiconductor Gases Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

Supply-Chain Breakdowns Lockdown Restrictions Affected Market Development

The lockdown limitations implemented by numerous nations throughout the world disrupted the semiconductor industry's supply chain. Lack of raw materials has led to delays in logistics and other unnoticed problems. Despite the pandemic, there was still a significant demand for semiconductors. Because the supply side could not keep up with the rising demand, there were shortages of semiconductor chips. Additionally, this has had a severe impact on other related businesses, particularly the automotive and electronics sectors.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Semiconductor Gases Market Report:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Linde plc (U.K.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Iwatani Corporation (Japan)

Messer Group (Germany)

American Gas Products (U.S.)

Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC (U.S.)

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso JFP Corporation (Japan)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Segmentation:

Electronic Special Gas Segment to Account for a Significant Share Owing to Rising Precision Required in Semiconductor Manufacturing Sector

Based on product, the semiconductor gases market is segmented into Electronic Special Gas and Electronic Bulk Gas. In 2021, the electronic special gas segment dominated the market. Few of these special electronic gases, such as nitrogen fluoride, are exclusively produced for the electronic manufacturing sector.

Logic Segment to Hold a Substantial Share Owing Rising Demand in High Computation Electronic Devices

In terms of Application, the market is segmented into Memory, Logic and Others. The logic segment accounted for the major semiconductor gases market share.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Consumer Electronics Industry Demand Will Fuel Market Growth

Consumer electronics, including smart phones, tablets, and wearable electronics, are now significantly more accessible to the general public because to the recent rapid advancements in technology. The forecast period is likely to see this trend continue, leading to a larger acceptance of these consumer electronics.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Increasing Demand from Expanding Semiconductor Sector to Dominate

In 2021, Asia Pacific held a sizable portion of the semiconductor gases market. Due to increasing demand from its developing semiconductor manufacturing industry, the region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Countries all around the world are reconsidering their positions on internal local manufacturing in light of the growing relevance of the semiconductor sector and the crucial role it might play in current geopolitics.

The European semiconductor industry is in a similar position to the American semiconductor sector in terms of production capacity. The semiconductor industry with the highest R&D intensity is located in this area. The European Union, however, has changed its emphasis to domestic production and is working to raise its proportion of the world's semiconductor production.

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Iwatani Corporation has a contract with the Indian speciality gas business Helious Specialty Gases. As a result, Helious will be the first business in India to have three helium transfill facilities. The business also intends to serve major OEMs as the nation's top helium supplier.

