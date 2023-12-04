BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.'s (AMS:BESI) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

BE Semiconductor Industries' (AMS:BESI) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on BE Semiconductor Industries' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BE Semiconductor Industries is:

43% = €162m ÷ €375m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.43.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of BE Semiconductor Industries' Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that BE Semiconductor Industries has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for BE Semiconductor Industries' moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared BE Semiconductor Industries' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 26% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about BE Semiconductor Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is BE Semiconductor Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (or a retention ratio of 10%) for BE Semiconductor Industries suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, BE Semiconductor Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 71% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in BE Semiconductor Industries' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 94%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that BE Semiconductor Industries has some positive attributes. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

