BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q1-21 Results
Revenue of € 143.2 Million and Net Income of € 37.6 Million Up 56.8% and 170.5%, Respectively, vs. Q1-20
Orders of € 327.1 Million, Up 107.9% vs. Q4-20 and 175.8% vs. Q1-20
DUIVEN, The Netherlands, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY, Nasdaq International Designation), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Key Highlights
Revenue of € 143.2 million, up 30.5% versus Q4-20 primarily due to higher shipments for high end mobile applications with 5G features and functionality. At lower end of prior guidance as some scheduled Q1-21 shipments were delivered in Q2-21 due to certain supply chain constraints. Up 56.8% versus Q1-20
Orders of € 327.1 million, up 107.9% and 175.8% versus Q4-20 and Q1-20, respectively, due primarily to higher bookings for mobile, automotive and high-performance computing applications
Gross margin of 58.2% roughly equal to Q4-20 (58.3%) and up 1.5 points versus Q1-20 due to more favorable product mix and increased production efficiencies
Operating income rose 18.9% and 157.4% versus Q4-20 and Q1-20, respectively, due primarily to significantly higher revenue levels and ongoing initiatives to limit overhead growth
Net income of € 37.6 million versus € 44.6 million in Q4-20, down € 7.0 million versus Q4-20 due to absence of € 11.2 million tax benefit recorded in Q4-20 and higher share-based compensation. Up € 23.7 million (+170.5%) versus Q1-20
Cash and deposits of € 605.8 million rose 41.7% versus Q1-20. Similarly, net cash of € 216.2 million increased 45.8% versus Q1-20
Outlook
Q2-21 revenue expected to grow approximately 30-40% versus Q1-21. Gross margin anticipated to range between 58-60%
(€ millions, except EPS)
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Δ
Q1-2020
Δ
Revenue
143.2
109.7
+30.5%
91.3
+56.8%
Orders
327.1
157.3
+107.9%
118.6
+175.8%
Operating Income
48.4
40.7
+18.9%
18.8
+157.4%
EBITDA
52.6
45.5
+15.6%
24.0
+119.2%
Net Income*
37.6
44.6
-15.7%
13.9
+170.5%
EPS (basic)
0.51
0.62
-17.7%
0.19
+168.4%
EPS (diluted)
0.47
0.55
-14.5%
0.19
+147.4%
Net Cash & Deposits
216.2
198.7
+8.8%
148.3
+45.8%
* Includes € 11.2 million deferred tax benefits in Q4-20 and share-based compensation expense of € 9.8 million, € 1.5 million and € 5.8 million in Q1-21, Q4-20 and Q1-20, respectively.
Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:
“Besi’s Q1-21 results highlighted the strength and resilience of our business as we scale production to meet strong demand for our advanced packaging equipment in a challenging environment. Revenue increased by 30.5% versus Q4-20 and by 56.8% versus Q1-20 due primarily to a new smart phone cycle featuring enhanced 5G features and functionality as well as a recovery in sales for automotive applications. Revenue was at the lower end of guidance as some shipments scheduled for Q1-21 were delivered in Q2-21 due to certain supply chain constraints.
Net income for the quarter was € 37.6 million, an increase of € 23.7 million, or 170.5% versus Q1-20. Adjusted to exclude deferred tax benefits recognized in Q4-20 and share-based compensation expense, net income reached € 47.4 million in Q1-21, an increase of 35.8% versus Q4-20 and 140.6% versus Q1-20. On such basis, net margins grew to 33.1% in Q1-21 versus 31.8% in Q4-20 and 21.6% in Q1-20. Strong profit growth was due primarily to significantly higher revenue levels combined with disciplined overhead management which has limited baseline operating expenses to a narrow range of between approximately € 23-26 million in each of the past eleven quarters. Further, baseline operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined from 27.8% in Q1-20 to 18.2% in Q1-21, highlighting the significant operating leverage in our business model. Upward gross margin development in Q1-21 was limited by adverse forex influences from a weaker dollar versus the euro and additional costs incurred to rapidly scale production capacity.
Our liquidity position continued to expand in Q1-21 with cash and deposits of € 605.8 million growing 41.7% versus Q1-20 despite a working capital investment of € 35.6 million necessary to finance the rapid expansion of our order book. Similarly, net cash of € 216.2 million increased by 45.8% versus Q1-20.
The industry upturn which started in Q4-20 accelerated in Q1-21. Orders reached a record € 327.1 million, an increase of € 208.5 million, or 175.8%, versus Q1-20 and € 169.8 million, or 107.9%, versus the € 157.3 million recorded in Q4-20. For the six-month period ending March 31, 2021, orders were € 484.4 million, more than double the comparable six-month period comprising Q4-19 and Q1-20. Order strength in Q1-21 reflected a surge in demand across all Besi’s product groups and end user markets with particular strength in demand for high end smart phones. In addition, there was significant order growth for automotive applications versus Q4-20 and increased demand for high end logic devices used in high performance computing applications such as AI and data centers. Bookings during the quarter also included initial orders for Besi’s hybrid bonding systems from industry leading customers.
At present, our strategic priorities focus primarily on ramping production to meet customer delivery dates and expanding development activities for Besi’s wafer level assembly efforts. The industry faces unique production challenges currently as demand accelerates and supply chains are adversely affected by shortages of a variety of essential and non-essential components and transportation and logistics issues amidst the ongoing global pandemic. We have navigated these challenges well via our dual sourcing strategy and inventory stocking of critical parts in order to minimize potential bottlenecks. In addition, we successfully added 264 temporary Asian production personnel between year-end and the end of the quarter to help meet the order surge. Similarly, we are expanding development activities for both our hybrid bonding efforts with Applied Materials, Inc. and our <10 nanometer advanced packaging portfolio as customers seek to build leading edge capacity for next generation applications. Further, we are developing plans to expand our US and Taiwanese development and service footprint in connection with the capex expansion plans announced by a number of our customers.
For Q2-21, we estimate that revenue will increase by 30-40% versus Q1-21 with gross margin levels between 58% and 60%. Operating expenses are anticipated to decrease by 0-5% versus the € 34.9 million realized in Q1-21. Industry analysts continue their positive outlook for assembly equipment sales in 2021 based on the recently announced capex plans of leading industry customers. Besi’s incoming order trends to date in Q2-21 remain favorable including incremental orders for hybrid bonding systems which supports our constructive outlook for this emerging process technology.”
First Quarter Results of Operations
€ millions
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Δ
Q1-2020
Δ
Revenue
143.2
109.7
+30.5%
91.3
+56.8%
Orders
327.1
157.3
+107.9%
118.6
+175.8%
Book to Bill Ratio
2.3
1.4
+0.9
1.3
+1.0
Q1-21 revenue of € 143.2 million increased by 30.5% versus Q4-20 due primarily to increased shipments for high-end smartphone applications with enhanced 5G features and functionality and by 56.8% versus Q1-20 primarily as a result of increased shipments for mobile and, to a lesser extent, automotive applications.
Orders for Q1-21 were € 327.1 million, an increase of € 169.8 million, or 107.9%, versus the € 157.3 million recorded in Q4-20 and an increase of € 208.5 million, or 175.8%, versus Q1-20. Order strength in Q1-21 reflected a surge in demand across all Besi’s product groups and end user markets. By customer type, subcontractor orders increased sequentially by € 116.6 million, or 146.3%, versus Q4-20 and represented approximately 60% of total orders during the quarter. IDM orders increased by € 53.2 million, or 68.6%, and represented approximately 40% of total orders.
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Δ
Q1-2020
Δ
Gross Margin
58.2%
58.3%
-0.1
56.7%
+1.5
Operating Expenses*
34.9
23.3
+49.8%
33.0
+5.8%
Financial Expense, net
4.5
3.8
+18.4%
2.6
+73.1%
EBITDA
52.6
45.5
+15.6%
24.0
+119.2%
* Includes € 9.8 million, € 1.5 million and € 5.8 million of share-based compensation expense in Q1-21, Q4-20 and Q1-20, respectively.
Besi’s gross margin reached 58.2% in Q1-21, roughly equal to Q4-20 (58.3%). The Q1-21 gross margin was adversely influenced by forex effects from the decrease of the US dollar versus the euro and additional costs incurred to align Besi’s production levels with significantly increased order volume. Versus Q1-20, Besi’s gross margin increased by 1.5 points due primarily to a more favorable product mix and improved capacity utilization despite adverse forex effects from the decrease of the US dollar versus the euro.
Q1-21 operating expenses increased by € 11.6 million (+49.8%) versus Q4-20 due primarily to € 8.3 million of higher share-based compensation expense and, to a lesser extent, increased sales related expenses associated with Besi’s 30.5% sequential revenue growth. Operating expenses grew by € 1.9 million, or 5.8%, versus Q1-20 primarily due to € 4.0 million higher share-based compensation expense.
Financial expense, net, increased by € 0.7 million versus Q4-20 primarily due to increased hedging costs associated with increased bookings. Versus Q1-20, financial expense, net increased by € 1.9 million due primarily to the issuance of the 0.75% Convertible Notes issued in August 2020.
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Δ
Q1-2020
Δ
Net Income
37.6
44.6
-15.7%
13.9
+170.5%
Net Margin
26.3%
40.7%
-14.4
15.2%
+11.1
Tax Rate
14.3%
-21.2%
+35.5
14.4%
-0.1
Net Income
47.4
34.9
+35.8%
19.7
+140.6%
Net Margin
33.1%
31.8%
+1.3
21.6%
+11.5
Tax Rate
11.7%
8.8%
+2.9
10.6%
+1.1
* As adjusted to exclude € 11.2 million deferred tax benefits in Q4-20 and share-based compensation expense of € 9.8 million, € 1.5 million and € 5.8 million in Q1-21, Q4-20 and Q1-20, respectively.
Besi’s Q1-21 net income decreased by € 7.0 million versus Q4-20 due to the absence of € 11.2 million of deferred tax assets recognized in Q4-20 and € 8.3 million of increased share-based compensation expense. Excluding such items, adjusted Q1-21 net income increased by 35.8% to reach € 47.4 million. As compared to Q1-20, net income increased by € 23.7 million (+170.5%) due primarily to a 56.8% year over year revenue increase and increased gross margins partially offset by € 1.9 million, or 5.8%, operating expense growth.
Financial Condition
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Δ
Q1-2020
Δ
Total Cash and Deposits
605.8
598.7
+1.2%
427.6
+41.7%
Net Cash and Deposits
216.2
198.7
+8.8%
148.3
+45.8%
Cash flow from Operations
26.2
51.7
-49.3%
26.6
-1.5%
Total cash and deposits of € 605.8 million at the end of Q1-21 grew by 1.2% versus Q4-20 and 41.7% versus Q1-20, due to the issuance of the Convertible Notes in August 2020 and increased cash flow from operations. Besi’s net cash of € 216.2 million at the end of Q1-21 increased by € 17.5 million (+8.8%) versus year end and by € 67.9 million (+45.8%) versus Q1-20. During the quarter, Besi generated cash flow from operations of € 26.2 million which was used to fund (i) € 10.1 million of share repurchases, € 5.9 million of capitalized development spending and (iii) € 1.4 million of capital expenditures.
Favourable net cash development in Q1-21 was also positively influenced by the conversion of € 13.3 million principal amount of Besi’s Convertible Notes due 2023. An additional € 49.1 million of Convertible Notes were converted in April 2021, resulting in a principal balance outstanding of € 47.6 million. As such, Besi’s shares outstanding have increased from 72.9 million at December 31, 2020 to 75.5 million at April 30, 2021.
Share Repurchase Activity
Besi repurchased 169,545 of its ordinary shares during Q1-21 at an average price of € 59.45 per share for a total of € 10.1 million. Cumulatively, as of March 31, 2021, a total of 3.7 million shares have been purchased under the current € 125 million share repurchase plan at an average price of € 25.67 per share for a total of € 94.9 million. As of March 31, 2021, Besi held approximately 5.2 million shares in treasury at an average cost of € 17.78, equal to 6.6% of its shares outstanding.
Outlook
Based on its current outlook and feedback from customers and suppliers, Besi estimates for Q2-21 that:
Revenue will increase by approximately 30-40% versus the € 143.2 million reported in Q1-21
Gross margin will range between 58%-60% versus the 58.2% realized in Q1-21
Operating expenses will decrease by approximately 0-5% versus the € 34.9 million reported in Q1-21
Investor and media conference call
Important Dates 2021
• Besi AGM*
April 30, 2021
• Analyst Meeting
June 10, 2021
• Publication Q2/semi-annual results
July 27, 2021
• Publication Q3/nine-month results
October 26, 2021
• Publication Q4/full year results
February 2022
Dividend Information**
• Proposed ex-dividend date
May 4, 2021
• Proposed record date
May 5, 2021
• Proposed payment of 2020 dividend
Starting May 7, 2021
* Virtual AGM meeting commencing at 10:00 am CET
** Subject to approval at Besi’s AGM
Basis of presentation
The condensed financial statements included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union. Reference is made to the Summary of Significant Accounting Policies to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as included in our 2020 Annual Report which is available on www.besi.com.
About Besi
Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY Nasdaq International Designation) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.
Contacts:
Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO
CFF Communications
Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance
Frank Jansen
Tel. (31) 26 319 4500
Tel. (31) 20 575 4024
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “can”, “intend”, “believes”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “forecast”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading “Outlook” contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(euro in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Revenue
143,203
91,339
Cost of sales
59,924
39,591
Gross profit
83,279
51,748
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,666
23,522
Research and development expenses
8,258
9,431
Total operating expenses
34,924
32,953
Operating income
48,355
18,795
Financial expense, net
4,477
2,612
Income before income tax
43,878
16,183
Income tax expense
6,271
2,331
Net income
37,607
13,852
Net income per share – basic
0.51
0.19
Net income per share – diluted
0.47
0.19
Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:
- basic
73,264,733
72,169,423
- diluted 1
85,435,033
82,700,840
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(euro in thousands)
March 31,
December
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
347,979
375,406
Deposits
257,847
223,299
Trade receivables
147,737
93,218
Inventories
61,709
51,645
Other current assets
17,655
11,964
Total current assets
832,927
755,532
Property, plant and equipment
27,739
27,840
Right of use assets
8,958
9,873
Goodwill
44,851
44,484
Other intangible assets
54,078
50,660
Deferred tax assets
21,177
21,924
Other non-current assets
1,078
1,043
Total non-current assets
157,881
155,824
Total assets
990,808
911,356
Trade payables
65,351
44,017
Other current liabilities
83,155
57,469
Total current liabilities
148,506
101,486
Long-term debt
389,614
399,956
Lease liabilities
6,348
6,952
Deferred tax liabilities
12,905
12,840
Other non-current liabilities
18,887
18,895
Total non-current liabilities
427,754
438,643
Total equity
414,548
371,227
Total liabilities and equity
990,808
911,356
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(euro in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income before income tax
43,878
16,183
Depreciation and amortization
4,209
5,175
Share-based payment expense
9,794
5,844
Financial expense, net
4,477
2,612
Changes in working capital
(35,567
)
(2,875
)
Income tax paid
(301
)
(106
)
Interest paid
(262
)
(274
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,228
26,559
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(1,388
)
(872
)
Proceeds from sale of property
54
-
Capitalized development expenditures
(5,905
)
(3,697
)
Repayments of (investments in) deposits
(35,770
)
50,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(43,009
)
45,431
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank lines of credit
-
32
Proceeds from (payments on) debts
527
(11
)
Payments on lease liabilities
(890
)
(873
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(10,097
)
(3,145
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,460
)
(3,997
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(27,241
)
67,993
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
347,979
347,639
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
(euro in millions, unless stated otherwise)
REVENUE
Q1-2020
Q2-2020
Q3-2020
Q4-2020
Q1-2021
Per geography:
Asia Pacific
77.6
85
%
105.7
85
%
86.6
80
%
91.1
83
%
113.4
79
%
EU / USA
13.7
15
%
18.6
15
%
21.7
20
%
18.6
17
%
29.8
21
%
Total
91.3
100
%
124.3
100
%
108.3
100
%
109.7
100
%
143.2
100
%
ORDERS
Q1-2020
Q2-2020
Q3-2020
Q4-2020
Q1-2021
Per geography:
Asia Pacific
102.0
86
%
88.1
87
%
75.9
80
%
122.7
78
%
253.2
77
%
EU / USA
16.6
14
%
13.2
13
%
19.0
20
%
34.6
22
%
73.9
23
%
Total
118.6
100
%
101.3
100
%
94.9
100
%
157.3
100
%
327.1
100
%
Per customer type:
IDM
47.4
40
%
44.6
44
%
43.7
46
%
77.6
49
%
130.8
40
%
Subcontractors
71.2
60
%
56.7
56
%
51.2
54
%
79.7
51
%
196.3
60
%
Total
118.6
100
%
101.3
100
%
94.9
100
%
157.3
100
%
327.1
100
%
HEADCOUNT
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Dec 31, 2020
Mar 31, 2021
Fixed staff (FTE)
Asia Pacific
1,071
70
%
1,067
70
%
1,054
70
%
1,060
70
%
1,070
70
%
EU / USA
458
30
%
455
30
%
459
30
%
463
30
%
468
30
%
Total
1,529
100
%
1,522
100
%
1,513
100
%
1,523
100
%
1,538
100
%
Temporary staff (FTE)
Asia Pacific
42
46
%
121
72
%
95
63
%
35
37
%
299
82
%
EU / USA
50
54
%
48
28
%
57
37
%
60
63
%
64
18
%
Total
92
100
%
169
100
%
152
100
%
95
100
%
363
100
%
Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE)
1,621
1,691
1,665
1,618
1,901
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Q1-2020
Q2-2020
Q3-2020
Q4-2020
Q1-2021
Gross profit
51.7
56.7
%
77.0
62.0
%
65.9
60.8
%
64.0
58.3
%
83.3
58.2
%
Selling, general and admin expenses:
As reported
23.5
25.7
%
20.1
16.2
%
16.3
15.1
%
15.8
14.4
%
26.7
18.6
%
Share-based compensation expense
(5.8
)
-6.3
%
(2.2
)
-1.8
%
(1.0
)
-1.0
%
(1.5
)
-1.4
%
(9.8
)
-6.8
%
SG&A expenses as adjusted
17.7
19.4
%
17.9
14.4
%
15.3
14.1
%
14.3
13.0
%
16.9
11.8
%
Research and development expenses::
As reported
9.4
10.3
%
8.4
6.8
%
7.6
7.0
%
7.4
6.8
%
8.3
5.8
%
Capitalization of R&D charges
3.7
4.1
%
4.3
3.5
%
4.3
4.0
%
5.4
4.9
%
5.9
4.1
%
Amortization of intangibles
(2.6
)
-2.8
%
(2.1
)
-1.7
%
(2.1
)
-2.0
%
(2.2
)
-2.0
%
(1.7
)
-1.2
%
R&D expenses as adjusted
10.5
11.5
%
10.6
8.5
%
9.8
9.0
%
10.6
9.7
%
12.5
8.7
%
Financial expense (income), net:
Interest expense (income), net
2.6
2.5
3.1
3.6
3.4
Hedging results
0.7
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.7
Foreign exchange effects, net
(0.7
)
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
0.4
Total
2.6
2.7
3.2
3.8
4.5
Operating income (loss)
as % of net sales
18.8
20.6
%
48.4
39.0
%
42.0
38.8
%
40.7
37.1
%
48.4
33.8
%
EBITDA
as % of net sales
24.0
26.3
%
53.1
42.7
%
46.5
42.9
%
45.5
41.5
%
52.6
36.7
%
Net income (loss)
as % of net sales
13.9
15.2
%
39.8
32.0
%
34.0
31.3
%
44.6
40.7
%
37.6
26.3
%
Income per share
Basic
0.19
0.55
0.47
0.62
0.51
Diluted
0.19
0.50
0.43
0.55
0.47
______________________
(1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity-settled share-based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes