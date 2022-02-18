U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +19.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,355.00
    +124.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,240.00
    +75.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.10
    +13.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -1.36 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.20
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.92
    +2.63 (+10.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1810
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,823.71
    -2,368.54 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.13
    -58.04 (-5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.73
    +2.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-21 and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
·31 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BESIY
  • BESVF
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.

Q4-21 Revenue of € 171.7 Million and Net Income of € 67.1 Million Up 56.5% and 50.4%,
Respectively, vs. Q4-20. Orders of € 202.6 Million Exceed Expectations. Up 28.8% vs. Q4-20

FY-21 Revenue, Orders and Net Income Rise 72.8%, 98.9% and 113.5%, Respectively
Proposed Dividend of € 3.33 per Share, Up 95.9% Versus 2020

DUIVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Highlights Q4-21

  • Revenue of € 171.7 million down 17.6% vs. Q3-21 primarily due to deferral of shipments caused by flood at one of Besi’s Malaysian production facilities and lower revenue from mobile applications as per typical Q4 seasonal patterns. Up 56.5% vs. Q4-20 primarily related to significantly increased demand for automotive and computing applications

  • Orders of € 202.6 million down 3.2% vs. Q3-21 but above December guidance. Up 28.8% vs. Q4-20 due to broad based demand by IDM customers, particularly for mobile and automotive applications

  • Gross margin of 56.7% declined 3.7 points vs. Q3-21 due to one-time, € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge related to the flood. Excluding such charge, gross margin rose to 61.0%, up 0.6 points vs. Q3-21 and up 2.7 points vs. Q4-20

  • Net income of € 67.1 million declined 20.3% vs. Q3-21 principally due to adverse impact of flood. Net margins remained elevated at 39.1% vs. 40.4% in Q3-21. Net income up 50.4% vs. Q4-20

  • Net cash continued to expand, rising +28.7% vs. Q3-21 and 86.4% vs. Q4-20 to reach € 370.4 million

Key Highlights FY 2021

  • Revenue of € 749.3 million increased by € 315.7 million, or 72.8%, primarily due to increased demand for mobile applications from new 5G smartphone cycle, recovering automotive and computing end-user markets and increased investment by Chinese customers

  • Orders of € 939.1 million grew € 467.0 million (+98.9%) as a result of broad-based demand across Besi’s principal end-user markets, customers and geographies

  • Gross margin reached 59.6%, equal to 2020. Upward growth limited by inventory impairment charge and adverse forex movements of USD and Chinese yuan vs. euro

  • Net income of € 282.4 million grew € 150.1 million (+113.5%). Net margin also rose to 37.7% vs. 30.5%

  • Proposed dividend of € 3.33 per share, up 95.9% vs. 2020. Represents pay-out ratio of 92%

Outlook

  • Q1-22 revenue estimated to rise 15% (+/- 5%) vs. Q4-21 and 38% vs. Q1-21 (at midpoint of guidance). Timing of Q1-22 quarterly shipments influenced by supply chain issues affecting production at Besi and customer manufacturing sites. Gross margin anticipated to range between 59%-61%

(€ millions, except EPS)

Q4-
2021

Q3-
2021

Δ

Q4-
2020

Δ

FY
2021

FY
2020

Δ

Revenue

171.7

208.3

-17.6%

109.7

+56.5%

749.3

433.6

+72.8%

Orders

202.6

209.2

-3.2%

157.3

+28.8%

939.1

472.1

+98.9%

Operating Income

67.2

95.4

-29.6%

40.7

+65.1%

317.6

149.9

+111.9%

EBITDA

72.0

99.7

-27.8%

45.5

+58.2%

335.1

169.0

+98.3%

Net Income

67.1

84.2

-20.3%

44.6

+50.4%

282.4

132.3

+113.5%

EPS (basic)

0.86

1.08

-20.4%

0.62

+38.7%

3.70

1.82

+103.3%

EPS (diluted)

0.80

1.00

-20.0%

0.55

+45.5%

3.39

1.67

+103.0%

Net Cash and Deposits

370.4

287.8

+28.7%

198.7

+86.4%

370.4

198.7

+86.4%

Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:
"Besi reported strong results in 2021 which exceeded many of our key strategic planning targets three years ahead of schedule. Revenue, orders and net income rose to € 749.3 million, € 939.1 million and € 282.4 million, increases of 72.8%, 98.9% and 113.5%, respectively, versus 2020. Such accomplishments were realized in the face of substantial headwinds from pandemic related disruptions to global supply chains, ongoing US-China trade tensions and a flood at one of our Malaysian production facilities which adversely affected fourth quarter results. Even despite such challenges, net margins rose solidly from 30.5% to 37.7% in 2021 and return on average equity increased from 39.5% to 57.0%.

Strong revenue and order growth this year benefited from increased demand across Besi’s principal end-user markets, geographies and customers. It was also supported by favorable market conditions driven by an underinvestment in assembly capacity over the past decade, a new 5G smartphone product cycle, continued investment in advanced packaging applications to support digital infrastructure growth and increased investment from Chinese customers for mobile and mainstream electronics applications. In addition, Besi received initial orders for hybrid bonding systems from two leading semiconductor producers with initial shipments made in Q4-21. Quarterly revenue patterns during the year varied by end-user market with a substantial build by mobile customers in the first half year followed by strength in the second half from automotive, high-performance computing and data center applications.

During the year, Besi continued to execute strategic initiatives to drive profitability and shareholder returns. Substantial growth in profit levels and efficiency were aided by operating leverage in Besi’s business model as we limited expense development to 18.9% relative to a 72.8% revenue increase. As such, operating expense margins declined from 25.1% to 17.2%. Expense trends were even more favorable given that reported and gross R&D spending increased by 10.6% and 25.8%, respectively, as we accelerated investment in Besi’s wafer level assembly portfolio. We also refined the strategic plan for 2021-2025 and initiated changes to our organization and management structure to better realize its potential while maintaining the exciting growth opportunities available for Besi’s existing products.

Besi ended 2021 with a solid liquidity base consisting of cash, cash equivalents and deposits aggregating € 672.2 million, or € 8.62 per basic share. Further, net cash of € 370.4 million increased by € 171.7 million, or 86.4%, versus year end 2020. Given profits earned in 2021, continued strong cash flow generation and our solid financial position, we propose to pay a cash dividend of € 3.33 per share for approval at Besi’s 2022 AGM. The proposed distribution is the twelfth consecutive annual dividend paid and reflects a pay-out ratio relative to net income of 92%. Including such dividend, Besi will have returned approximately € 1.2 billion to shareholders over the past 11 years, or approximately 25% of cumulative revenue during this period.

Besi performed solidly in Q4-21 despite the adverse impact of the flood on our financial performance. For the quarter, revenue and net income rose by 56.5% and 50.4%, respectively, versus Q4-20 while gross margin excluding a one-time, flood related inventory impairment charge, increased to 61.0% versus 60.4% in Q3-21 and 58.3% in Q4-20. Revenue for the quarter was aided by continued growth for automotive and high performance computing applications in a quarter which is typically the seasonal low point in smartphone demand. Orders of € 202.6 million were above December guidance (€ 180 - € 190 million) reflecting strength by IDMs for automotive and mobile applications. Profit efficiency also remained at elevated levels with net margins reaching 39.1% in Q4-21 versus 40.4% in Q3-21 despite lower shipments.

Many industry analysts expect the current market upturn to continue in 2022. We also have a favorable outlook as evidenced by Besi’s strong order intake and backlog at year end of € 327 million and by increased capex spending announced by many of the leading semiconductor producers recently. It also reflects ongoing investment by IDMs in high end, advanced packaging solutions, capacity shortages in a number of Besi’s end-user markets and favorable order trends to date in Q1-22 relative to Q4-21.

We can also report significant progress in the development and build-out of Besi’s wafer level assembly portfolio. We began shipping hybrid bonding systems to a customer in Q4-21 with additional orders and shipments expected in the upcoming quarters to support their H2-22 production objectives. The introduction of hybrid bonding cluster tools is also on track for introduction in H1-2022. In addition, significant interest has been expressed by the industry’s largest customers for Besi’s hybrid bonding systems for the 2023/2024 period as well as our TCB chip to wafer and embedded bridge die attach systems as investment increases in 3D, chiplet-based architectures.

For Q1-22, we forecast that revenue will increase by 15% (+/- 5%) versus Q4-21 and approximately 38% (at midpoint of guidance) versus Q1-21. At present, the timing of Q1-22 shipments is being influenced by supply chain issues affecting production at Besi and customer manufacturing sites. As such, our backlog at the end of Q1-22 is expected to increase versus year end levels. In addition, we estimate that Besi’s gross margin will range between 59-61%. Further, we estimate that baseline operating expenses will increase by 0-5% versus Q4-21 and for overall operating expenses to increase by 35-40% versus Q4-21 due to approximately € 9 million of non-cash, share based compensation expense.

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

€ millions

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Δ

Q4-2020

Δ

Revenue

171.7

208.3

-17.6%

109.7

+56.5%

Orders

202.6

209.2

-3.2%

157.3

+28.8%

Book to Bill Ratio

1.2x

1.0x

+0.2

1.4x

-0.2

Revenue in Q4-21 decreased by € 36.6 million, or 17.6%, versus Q3-21 due primarily to a flood at one of Besi’s Malaysian production facilities, which resulted in an approximate € 20-25 million deferral of system shipments into subsequent quarters. The sequential revenue decrease was also related to lower shipments for mobile applications due to typical seasonal factors partially offset by higher revenue for automotive and high-performance computing applications. Besi’s 56.5% revenue growth versus Q4-20 primarily reflected increased demand for automotive and computing end-user markets and more favorable market conditions.

Orders of € 202.6 million decreased slightly versus Q3-21 and resulted in a book to bill ratio of 1.2x. Sequential quarterly order trends reflected strength by IDM customers for automotive and mobile applications partially offset by lower orders for high-performance computing applications. Orders increased by 28.8% versus Q4-20 reflecting growth across Besi’s principal end-user markets. Per customer type, IDM orders increased € 4.7 million, or 3.5%, versus Q3-21 and represented 68% of total orders. Subcontractor orders decreased by € 11.3 million, or 15.0%, versus Q3-21 and represented 32% of total orders.

€ millions

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Δ

Q4-2020

Δ

Gross Margin

56.7%

60.4%

-3.7

58.3%

-1.6

Gross Margin - adjusted*

61.0%

60.4%

+0.6

58.3%

+2.7

Operating Expenses

30.3

30.4

-0.3%

23.3

+30.0%

Financial Expense, net

3.0

3.4

-11.8%

3.8

-21.1%

EBITDA

72.0

99.7

-27.8%

45.5

+58.2%

* Adjusted gross margin excludes one-time, € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge.

Besi’s gross margin of 56.7% in Q4-21 was adversely affected by a one-time, € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge. Excluding such charge, Besi’s gross margin rose to 61.0%, an increase of 0.6 points and 2.7 points, respectively, versus Q3-21 and Q4-20, primarily due to a more favorable product mix and increased labor efficiencies.

Q4-21 operating expenses of € 30.3 million were roughly equal to Q3-21 and in line with prior guidance, as higher R&D spending was offset by decreased overhead costs. Versus Q4-20, operating expenses increased by € 7.0 million, or 30.0%, primarily due to (i) € 4.5 million higher SG&A expenses associated with increased headcount in support of significant revenue growth as well as higher strategic consulting expenses and (ii) € 2.5 million higher R&D spending related to expanded wafer level assembly activities. Operating expenses as percentage of revenue decreased to 17.6% in Q4-21 versus 21.2% in Q4-20.

Financial expense, net, decreased by € 0.4 million versus Q3-21 primarily related to favorable forex influences and by € 0.8 million versus Q4-20 primarily due to lower interest expense associated with the conversion during 2021 of substantially all of the 2016 Convertible Notes.

€ millions

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Δ

Q4-2020

Δ

Net Income

67.1

84.2

-20.3%

44.6

+50.4%

Net Margin

39.1%

40.4%

-1.3

40.7%

-1.6

Tax Rate

-4.6%

8.4%

-13.0

-21.2%

+16.6

Net Income – adjusted*

64.7

80.5

-19.6%

33.4

+93.7%

Net Margin – adjusted*

37.7%

38.7%

-1.0

30.5%

+7.2

Tax Rate – adjusted*

9.5%

12.5%

-3.0

9.2%

+0.3

* Adjusted to exclude € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge in Q4-21 and tax benefits realized of € 8.9 million, € 3.7 million and € 11.2 million in Q4-21, Q3-21 and Q4-20, respectively.

Net income of € 67.1 million in Q4-21 decreased by € 17.1 million, or 20.3% versus Q3-21 principally as a result of the flood at Besi’s Malaysian production facilities partially offset by € 5.2 million of increased tax benefits recognized at Besi’s Swiss operations. Versus Q4-20, net income increased by € 22.5 million, or 50.4%, primarily due to significantly higher revenue levels combined with lower operating expense margins due to successful efforts to limit personnel and overhead development relative to revenue growth.

Full Year Results of Operations

€ millions

FY 2021

FY 2020

Δ

Revenue

749.3

433.6

+72.8%

Orders

939.1

472.1

+98.9%

Gross Margin

59.6%

59.6%

-

Operating Income

317.6

149.9

+111.9%

Net Income*

282.4

132.3

+113.5%

Net Margin*

37.7%

30.5%

+7.2

Tax Rate *

7.1%

3.8%

+3.3

* Excluding inventory impairment charge in Q4-21 and tax benefits, Besi’s net income, net margin and effective tax rate would have been € 273.9 million, 36.6% and 12.0% in 2021 versus € 121.1 million, 27.9% and 12.0% in 2020.

Besi’s revenue of € 749.3 million in 2021 increased by € 315.7 million, or 72.8%, versus 2020. Revenue growth reflected increased shipments for mobile applications due to a new 5G smartphone cycle, recovering automotive and computing end-user markets, increased investment by Chinese customers and improved industry conditions generally. Similarly, orders increased by 98.9% versus 2020 as demand expanded across all principal end-user markets and geographies, including initial orders for hybrid bonding systems. In 2021, bookings by IDMs and subcontractors represented approximately 55% and 45%, respectively, of Besi’s total orders versus 45% and 55%, respectively, in 2020.

Operating income rose to € 317.6 million in 2021, an increase of 111.9% versus 2020 principally as a result of significantly higher revenue levels combined with ongoing cost controls of fixed personnel and overhead which limited operating expense development. As a result, operating expense margins declined from 25.1% in 2020 to 17.2% in 2021.

Besi’s net income was € 282.4 million in 2021, representing growth of € 150.1 million, or 113.5%, versus 2020. Similarly, Besi’s net margin rose strongly to 37.7% versus 30.5% in 2020. The profit improvement was primarily due to significantly higher revenue growth combined with reduced operating expense margins partially offset by a 3.3 point increase in Besi’s effective tax rate.

Financial Condition

€ millions

Q4
2021

Q3
2021

Δ

Q4
2020

Δ

FY
2021

FY
2020

Δ

Total Cash and Deposits

672.2

590.5

+13.8%

598.7

+12.3%

672.2

598.7

+12.3%

Net Cash and Deposits

370.4

287.8

+28.7%

198.7

+86.4%

370.4

198.7

+86.4%

Cash flow from Ops.

101.8

98.6

+3.2%

51.7

+96.9%

277.9

162.0

+71.5%

At the end of Q4-21, Besi had a strong liquidity position with total cash and deposits aggregating € 672.2 million, an increase of € 73.5 million, or 12.3% versus year end 2020. On a quarterly sequential basis, cash and deposits grew by 13.8% versus Q3-21 primarily due to € 101.8 million of cash flow generated from operations which was used to fund (i) € 15.7 million of share repurchases and (ii) € 6.7 million of capitalized development spending.

Similarly, net cash and deposits grew to € 370.4 million at year end 2021, an increase of € 82.6 million, or 28.7%, as compared to Q3-21. Versus year end 2020, net cash and deposits grew by € 171.7 million (+86.4%) which included the conversion into equity of € 110.2 million of Convertible Notes during the year. During Q4-21, € 2.3 million principal amount of the 2016 Convertible Notes were converted into 118,274 ordinary shares which reduced their principal amount outstanding to € 2.4 million.

Share Repurchase Activity
During Q4-21, Besi repurchased 209,944 of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 74.75 per share for a total of € 15.7 million. For the full year, a total of approximately 700,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 69.84 per share for a total of € 50.1 million. Cumulatively, as of December 31, 2021 approximately 4.2 million shares have been repurchased under the current € 185.0 million share repurchase program at an average price of € 31.77 per share for a total of € 134.8 million. At year end 2021, Besi held approximately 600,000 shares in treasury, equal to 0.8% of its shares outstanding.

Dividend for 2021
Given its earnings, cash flow generation and prospects, Besi’s Board of Management has proposed a cash dividend for 2021 equal to € 3.33 per share for approval at its AGM on April 29, 2022. The proposed dividend is the twelfth consecutive annual dividend paid to shareholders. It also reflects a pay-out ratio of 92%, an increase of 95.9% versus 2020 and will be payable from May 6, 2022.

Outlook
Based on its December 31, 2021 backlog and feedback from customers, Besi forecasts for Q1-22 that:

  • Revenue will increase by 15% (+/- 5%) versus the € 171.7 million reported in Q4-21.

  • Gross margin will range between 59-61% versus the 56.7% realized in Q4-21.

  • Baseline operating expenses are expected to increase by 0-5% from € 30.3 million in Q4-21

  • Total operating expenses are expected to increase by approximately 35-40% versus Q4-21 primarily due to approximately € 9 million of non-cash, share based compensation expense.

Investor and media conference call
A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EST). The dial-in for the conference call is (31) 20 531 5851. To access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com.


Important Dates 2022

• Publication Annual Report 2021

February 23, 2022

• Publication Q1 results

April 29, 2022

• Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 29, 2022, (10:30 am CET)

• Publication Q2/Semi-annual results

July 21, 2022

• Publication Q3/Nine-month results

October 20, 2022

• Publication Q4/Full year results

February 2023

Dividend Information*

• Proposed ex-dividend date

May 3, 2022

• Proposed record date

May 4, 2022

• Proposed payment of 2021 dividend
*Subject to approval at Besi’s AGM on April 29, 2022

Starting May 6, 2022

About Besi
Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:
Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO
Hetwig van Kerkhof, SVP Finance
Leon Verweijen, VP Finance
Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator
Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator
Tel. (31) 26 319 4500
investor.relations@besi.com

Statement of Compliance
The accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this press release are the same as those applied in the Annual Report 2021 and were authorized for issuance by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board on February 17, 2022. In accordance with Article 393, Title 9, Book 2 of the Netherlands Civil Code, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP has issued an unqualified auditor’s opinion on the Annual Report 2021. The Annual Report 2021 will be published on our website on February 23, 2022 and proposed for adoption by the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2022.

The condensed financial statements included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union but do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “can”, “intend”, “believes”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “forecast”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading “Outlook” contains such forward looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, global supply chains and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; our ability to mitigate the dislocations caused by the flood at one of our Malaysian production facilities, potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(€ thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)

Year Ended
December 31,
(audited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

171,732

109,674

749,297

433,623

Cost of sales

74,287

45,717

302,475

175,056

Gross profit

97,445

63,957

446,822

258,567

Selling, general and administrative expenses

20,387

15,832

92,859

75,802

Research and development expenses

9,906

7,448

36,380

32,905

Total operating expenses

30,293

23,280

129,239

108,707

Operating income

67,152

40,677

317,583

149,860

Financial expense, net

3,023

3,843

13,743

12,343

Income before taxes

64,129

36,834

303,840

137,517

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2,980

)

(7,812

)

21,421

5,242

Net income

67,109

44,646

282,419

132,275

Net income per share – basic

0.86

0.62

3.70

1.82

Net income per share – diluted

0.80

0.55

3.39

1.67


Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:
- basic
- diluted 1


77,978,090
85,148,148


72,591,533
85,440,188


76,309,749
85,358,296


72,501,386
83,773,385


Consolidated Balance Sheets

(€ thousands)

December
31, 2021
(audited)

September
30, 2021
(unaudited)

June 30,
2021
(unaudited)

March 31,
2021
(unaudited)

December 31,
2020
(audited)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

451,395

455,267

298,802

347,979

375,406

Deposits

195,789

135,204

212,575

257,847

223,299

Trade receivables

174,942

213,641

217,725

147,737

93,218

Inventories

94,399

85,172

78,100

61,709

51,645

Other current assets

19,623

14,630

17,165

17,655

11,964

Total current assets

936,148

903,914

824,367

832,927

755,532

Property, plant and equipment

29,884

27,838

27,344

27,739

27,840

Right of use assets

10,606

10,560

10,280

8,958

9,873

Goodwill

45,170

44,966

44,732

44,851

44,484

Other intangible assets

68,746

61,747

57,450

54,078

50,660

Deferred tax assets

27,436

19,947

20,086

21,177

21,924

Deposits

25,000

-

-

-

-

Other non-current assets

1,051

1,034

1,084

1,078

1,043

Total non-current assets

207,893

166,092

160,976

157,881

155,824

Total assets

1,144,041

1,070,006

985,343

990,808

911,356

Trade payables

74,711

84,342

91,472

65,351

44,017

Other current liabilities

112,867

102,349

87,337

83,155

57,469

Total current liabilities

187,578

186,691

178,809

148,506

101,486

Long-term debt

301,802

302,637

304,647

389,614

399,956

Lease liabilities

7,198

7,307

6,963

6,348

6,952

Deferred tax liabilities

10,970

11,312

11,448

12,905

12,840

Other non-current liabilities

17,219

16,251

15,947

18,887

18,895

Total non-current liabilities

337,189

337,507

339,005

427,754

438,643

Total equity

619,274

545,808

467,529

414,548

371,227

Total liabilities and equity

1,144,041

1,070,006

985,343

990,808

911,356


Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(€ thousands)

Three Months Ended
December 31,
(unaudited)

Year Ended
December 31,
(audited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Income before income tax

64,129

36,834

303,840

137,517

Depreciation and amortization

4,847

4,833

17,564

19,176

Share based payment expense

1,617

1,456

16,409

10,470

Financial expense, net

3,023

3,843

13,743

12,343

Changes in working capital

26,938

8,856

(59,733

)

(1,341

)

Income tax (paid) received

2,429

(2,106

)

(9,651

)

(11,080

)

Interest paid

(1,148

)

(2,019

)

(4,318

)

(5,064

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

101,835

51,697

277,854

162,021

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(1,266

)

(1,642

)

(5,337

)

(4,242

)

Proceeds from sale of property

-

345

54

345

Capitalized development expenses

(6,738

)

(5,353

)

(23,015

)

(17,621

)

Repayments of (investments in) deposits

(85,791

)

1,207

3,453

(93,920

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(93,795

)

(5,443

)

(24,845

)

(115,438

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payments of bank lines of credit

-

-

-

(434

)

Proceeds from (payments of) debt

-

(92

)

1,021

(507

)

Proceeds from convertible notes

-

-

-

147,756

Payments of lease liabilities

(899

)

(1,078

)

(3,638

)

(3,700

)

Dividends paid to shareholders

-

-

(129,357

)

(73,486

)

Purchase of treasury shares

(15,724

)

(8,324

)

(50,096

)

(17,781

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(16,623

)

(9,494

)

(182,070

)

51,848

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(8,583

)

36,760

70,939

98,431

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

4,711

(813

)

5,050

(1,423

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

455,267

339,459

375,406

278,398

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

451,395

375,406

451,395

375,406


Supplemental Information (unaudited)
(€ millions, unless stated otherwise)

REVENUE

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Q3-2020

Q4-2020

Q1-2021

Q2-2021

Q3-2021

Q4-2021

Per geography:

Asia Pacific

77.6

85

%

105.7

85

%

86.6

80

%

91.1

83

%

113.4

79

%

175.7

78

%

164.3

79

%

129.1

75

%

EU / USA

13.7

15

%

18.6

15

%

21.7

20

%

18.6

17

%

29.8

21

%

50.4

22

%

44.0

21

%

42.6

25

%

Total

91.3

100

%

124.3

100

%

108.3

100

%

109.7

100

%

143.2

100

%

226.1

100

%

208.3

100

%

171.7

100

%

ORDERS

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Q3-2020

Q4-2020

Q1-2021

Q2-2021

Q3-2021

Q4-2021

Per geography:

Asia Pacific

102.0

86

%

88.1

87

%

75.9

80

%

122.7

78

%

253.2

77

%

155.0

77

%

170.5

82

%

147.3

73

%

EU / USA

16.6

14

%

13.2

13

%

19.0

20

%

34.6

22

%

73.9

23

%

45.2

23

%

38.7

18

%

55.3

27

%

Total

118.6

100

%

101.3

100

%

94.9

100

%

157.3

100

%

327.1

100

%

200.2

100

%

209.2

100

%

202.6

100

%

Per customer type:

IDM

47.4

40

%

44.6

44

%

43.7

46

%

77.6

49

%

130.8

40

%

111.3

56

%

133.7

64

%

138.4

68

%

Subcontractors

71.2

60

%

56.7

56

%

51.2

54

%

79.7

51

%

196.3

60

%

88.9

44

%

75.5

36

%

64.2

32

%

Total

118.6

100

%

101.3

100

%

94.9

100

%

157.3

100

%

327.1

100

%

200.2

100

%

209.2

100

%

202.6

100

%

HEADCOUNT

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Fixed staff (FTE)

Asia Pacific

1,071

70

%

1,067

70

%

1,054

70

%

1,060

70

%

1,070

70

%

1,096

70

%

1,132

70

%

1,154

70

%

EU / USA

458

30

%

455

30

%

459

30

%

463

30

%

468

30

%

473

30

%

483

30

%

491

30

%

Total

1,529

100

%

1,522

100

%

1,513

100

%

1,523

100

%

1,538

100

%

1,569

100

%

1,615

100

%

1,645

100

%

Temporary staff (FTE)

Asia Pacific

42

46

%

121

72

%

95

63

%

35

37

%

299

82

%

581

90

%

559

87

%

412

83

%

EU / USA

50

54

%

48

28

%

57

37

%

60

63

%

64

18

%

68

10

%

80

13

%

84

17

%

Total

92

100

%

169

100

%

152

100

%

95

100

%

363

100

%

649

100

%

639

100

%

496

100

%

Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE)

1,621

1,691

1,665

1,618

1,901

2,218

2,254

2,141

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

Q1-2020

Q2-2020

Q3-2020

Q4-2020

Q1-2021

Q2-2021

Q3-2021

Q4-2021

Gross profit

51.7

56.7

%

77.0

62.0

%

65.9

60.8

%

64.0

58.3

%

83.3

58.2

%

140.3

62.1

%

125.8

60.4

%

97.4

56.7

%

Inventory impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.4

4.3

%

Gross profit as adjusted

51.7

56.7

%

77.0

62.0

%

65.9

60.8

%

64.0

58.3

%

83.3

58.2

%

140.3

62.1

%

125.8

60.4

%

104.8

61.0

%

Selling, general and admin expenses:

As reported

23.5

25.7

%

20.1

16.2

%

16.3

15.1

%

15.8

14.4

%

26.7

18.6

%

24.2

10.7

%

21.6

10.4

%

20.4

11.9

%

Share-based compensation expense

(5.8

)

-6.3

%

(2.2

)

-1.8

%

(1.0

)

-1.0

%

(1.5

)

-1.4

%

(9.8

)

-6.8

%

(3.6

)

-1.6

%

(1.4

)

-0.7

%

(1.6

)

-1.0

%

SG&A expenses as adjusted

17.7

19.4

%

17.9

14.4

%

15.3

14.1

%

14.3

13.0

%

16.9

11.8

%

20.6

9.1

%

20.2

9.7

%

18.8

10.9

%

Research and development expenses::

As reported

9.4

10.3

%

8.4

6.8

%

7.6

7.0

%

7.4

6.8

%

8.3

5.8

%

9.4

4.2

%

8.8

4.2

%

9.9

5.8

%

Capitalization of R&D charges

3.7

4.1

%

4.3

3.5

%

4.3

4.0

%

5.4

4.9

%

5.9

4.1

%

4.9

2.2

%

5.5

2.6

%

6.7

3.9

%

Amortization of intangibles

(2.6

)

-2.8

%

(2.1

)

-1.7

%

(2.1

)

-2.0

%

(2.2

)

-2.0

%

(1.7

)

-1.2

%

(1.7

)

-0.8

%

(1.8

)

-0.8

%

(2.1

)

-1.2

%

R&D expenses as adjusted

10.5

11.5

%

10.6

8.5

%

9.8

9.0

%

10.6

9.7

%

12.5

8.7

%

12.6

5.6

%

12.5

6.0

%

14.5

8.5

%

Financial expense (income), net:

Interest expense (income), net

2.6

2.5

3.1

3.6

3.4

2.3

2.4

2.4

Hedging results

0.7

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

Foreign exchange effects, net

(0.7

)

(0.3

)

(0.2

)

(0.1

)

0.4

(0.2

)

0.3

(0.2

)

Total

2.6

2.7

3.2

3.8

4.5

2.8

3.4

3.0

Operating income

as % of net sales

18.8

20.6

%

48.4

39.0

%

42.0

38.8

%

40.7

37.1

%

48.4

33.8

%

106.7

47.2

%

95.4

45.8

%

67.2

39.1

%

EBITDA

as % of net sales

24.0

26.3

%

53.1

42.7

%

46.5

42.9

%

45.5

41.5

%

52.6

36.7

%

110.9

49.0

%

99.7

47.9

%

72.0

41.9

%

Net income

as % of net sales

13.9

15.2

%

39.8

32.0

%

34.0

31.3

%

44.6

40.7

%

37.6

26.3

%

93.5

41.3

%

84.2

40.4

%

67.1

39.1

%

Income per share

Basic

0.19

0.55

0.47

0.62

0.51

1.23

1.08

0.86

Diluted

0.19

0.50

0.43

0.55

0.47

1.12

1.00

0.80

________________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding


Recommended Stories

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Novavax Tumbled by Almost 4% on Thursday

    Apparently, a new authorization for its coronavirus vaccine wasn't positive enough news for the market.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • What to do with your year-end bonus

    Business of Your Life Financial Planner Alicia Reiss joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how one should spend a year-end work bonus, tax implications, and long-term financial goals.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Why Shopify Stock Lost 12% of Its Value Today

    One day after it posted a big earnings miss, Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock continued to fall in price on Wednesday. The e-commerce-solutions provider saw its shares crater by nearly 12%, as numerous analysts cut their price targets. Ultimately, it could have been declared "National Reduce Targets on Shopify Shares Day."

  • Stocks, Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and havens such as gold and bonds dipped as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From

  • Amplitude Stock Plunged Today. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell off a cliff today after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report. While Q4 results topped estimates, the company called for revenue growth to slow from 63% in 2021 to 35%-40% in 2022, below the analyst consensus of 41%. In other words, the sell-off in Amplitude stock today isn't about the fundamentals of the business.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Informatica Stock Plunged Today

    In its second earnings report as a publicly traded company, shares of Informatica (NASDAQ: INFA) plunged as investors seemed to be disappointed with the company's fourth-quarter results and guidance, although they were more or less in line with expectations. Informatica, which provides cloud-based enterprise data management software, delivered solid results in the fourth quarter. Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which tends to be smoother than quarterly revenue, rose 17% to $1.4 billion, and customers with $1 million or more in ARR increased 47% to 153.

  • Is it a Good Time to Acquire AT and T (T) Shares?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications platform, were falling today on no company-specific news. Instead, the stock is likely falling in sympathy with other tech stocks that are sliding today on concerns that there could be a conflict in Europe and rising interest rates in the U.S. Twilio's shares were down 9.5% as of 1:47 p.m.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.