BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-22 and Full Year 2022 Results

Q4-22 Revenue and Net Income of € 137.7 Million and € 40.2 Million, Respectively

Orders of € 180.5 Million Up 44.1% vs. Q3-22

FY-22 Revenue and Net Income of € 722.9 Million and € 240.6 Million, Respectively

Proposed Dividend of € 2.85 per Share for Fiscal 2022. 93% Pay-Out Ratio

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights Q4-22

Revenue of € 137.7 million down 18.4% vs. Q3-22 and 19.8% vs. Q4-21 due primarily to lower shipments for high performance computing, mainstream electronics applications from Asian subcontractors and ongoing weakness in mobile end-user markets

Orders of € 180.5 million up 44.1% vs. Q3-22 due primarily to increased bookings for high-end smartphone applications and hybrid bonding systems. Down 10.9% vs. Q4-21 principally from lower bookings for mainstream computing and automotive end-user markets

Gross margin of 62.3% was equal to Q3-22 and above prior guidance. Up 5.6 points vs. Q4-21

Net income of € 40.2 million declined 29.8% vs. Q3-22 primarily due to lower revenue and increased R&D spending for wafer level assembly activities. Similarly, down 40.1% vs. Q4-21 which included € 8.9 million deferred tax benefits

Q4-22 net margin of 29.2% realized despite industry downturn vs. 34.0% in Q3-22 and 39.1% in Q4-21

Net cash increased 1.2% vs. Q3-22 to reach € 346.5 million. Declined 6.5% vs. year-end 2021 due primarily to € 416.3 million capital allocation to shareholders

Key Highlights FY 2022

Revenue of € 722.9 million decreased 3.5% primarily due to lower shipments for smartphone and Chinese end-user markets after two years of strong capacity growth. Partially offset by continued strength in automotive end-user markets and initial sales of hybrid bonding systems

Orders of € 663.7 million declined 29.3% principally due to decreased demand for high-end smartphone applications post new product cycle in 2021 and reduced bookings from Chinese subcontractors for mobile and mainstream computing applications

Gross margin rose to 61.3% vs. 59.6% in 2021 primarily as a result of lower temporary headcount levels, favorable forex influences and absence of inventory impairment charge recorded in 2021

Net income of € 240.6 million decreased 14.8% primarily due to lower revenue, increased R&D spending and absence of € 15.0 million deferred tax benefits vs. 2021

Net margin 33.3% vs. 37.7% in 2021.

Proposed dividend of € 2.85 per share. Represents pay-out ratio of 93%

Outlook

Q1-23 revenue anticipated to decrease 0-10% vs. Q4-22 as industry downturn continues. Gross margin expected to range between 61%-63%





(€ millions, except EPS) Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Δ Q4-2021



Δ FY

2022 FY

2021



Δ Revenue 137.7 168.8 -18.4 % 171.7 -19.8 % 722.9 749.3 -3.5 % Orders 180.5 125.3 +44.1 % 202.6 -10.9 % 663.7 939.1 -29.3 % Operating Income 48.7 71.2 -31.6 % 67.2 -27.5 % 294.1 317.6 -7.4 % EBITDA 54.8 77.1 -28.9 % 72.0 -23.9 % 317.1 335.1 -5.4 % Net Income 40.2 57.3 -29.8 % 67.1 -40.1 % 240.6 282.4 -14.8 % Net Margin 29.2 % 34.0 % -4.8 39.1 % -9.9 33.3 % 37.7 % -4.4 EPS (basic) 0.51 0.71 -28.2 % 0.86 -40.7 % 3.03 3.70 -18.1 % EPS (diluted) 0.50 0.69 -27.5 % 0.80 -37.5 % 2.90 3.39 -14.5 % Net Cash and Deposits 346.5 342.5 +1.2 % 370.4 -6.5 % 346.5 370.4 -6.5 %





Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

"This year marked an important inflection point in our strategic development as we position Besi for sustainable growth over the next decade. Our business model generated revenue and profitability levels substantially higher than our peers as we effectively responded to an assembly equipment downturn which began in the spring following large capacity additions over the past two years.

"We also made a number of important R&D and business investments in 2022 to better position ourselves for anticipated growth over the next industry cycle. Development spending was increased by 48% to ramp hybrid bonding for commercial production, to introduce two new wafer level assembly systems and to upgrade our existing product portfolio. Operational resources were utilized to increase cleanroom production and service/support capacity in Malaysia and Singapore as we prepare for anticipated hybrid bonding growth over the next five years. Strong cash flow from operations was used to increase our capital allocation by 132% versus 2021 including the initiation of a new € 300 million share repurchase program. Progress also continued on Besi’s ESG agenda where approximately 80% of our 2022 targets were met or significantly exceeded in key carbon emissions categories as well as in the areas of waste, hazardous materials and renewable energy.

"For the year, revenue and net income of € 722.9 million and € 240.6 million declined by 3.5% and 14.8%, respectively, versus 2021. Orders of € 663.7 million declined by 29.3% principally due to decreased demand for high-end smartphone applications post new product introductions in 2021. The decrease also reflected reduced bookings from Chinese subcontractors for mobile and mainstream computing applications linked to softening economic conditions in China. Of note, revenue from Chinese customers declined by 33.5% and represented 25.9% of revenue in 2022 versus 37.6% in 2021. Revenue and order weakness in smartphone applications was partially offset by continued strength in Besi’s computing/hybrid bonding and automotive end-user markets as well as increased revenue from spares/service activities which grew by 25.7% year over year.

"We achieved peer leading operating and net margins of 40.7% and 33.3% in a difficult environment as we successfully aligned production to changing market conditions. In fact, gross margins increased to 61.3% this year due primarily to a 77% reduction of temporary headcount from peak first quarter levels, effective management of our supply chain and price increases implemented to help offset inflationary cost pressures.

"Besi ended the year with a solid liquidity base consisting of cash, cash equivalents and deposits aggregating € 671.7 million, or € 8.56 per basic share and net cash of € 346.5 million. Our net cash position reflected strong cash flow from operations of € 271.9 million equal to 37.6% of revenue, the conversion into equity of € 139.9 million of Convertible Notes due 2027 and the capital allocation of € 416.3 million to shareholders. Given Besi’s earnings, cash flow and solid financial position, we propose to pay a cash dividend of € 2.85 per share for approval at our 2023 AGM. The proposed distribution is the thirteenth consecutive annual dividend paid and reflects a pay-out ratio of 93%. Including such dividend, Besi will have returned approximately € 1.6 billion to shareholders over the past 13 years, or approximately 25% of cumulative revenue during this period.

"In addition, substantial progress was achieved to help hybrid bonding become a market reality. Significant improvements in placement accuracy, throughput, yield and lead times for delivery all contributed to its commercial viability. Full scale production by a customer began in the second half of 2022. In total, Besi has shipped 35 hybrid bonding systems since the fourth quarter of 2021 of which 10 were demonstration units. In addition, we received orders for an incremental 14 units from multiple customers subsequent to Q3-22 of which 3 were received to date in Q1-23. Orders received in Q4-22 are not anticipated to be shipped until Q2-23 of which several are to be incorporated into integrated hybrid bonding production lines. Of note, the first hybrid bonding integrated production line was shipped in the fourth quarter.

"Besi’s fourth quarter operating results were better than expected in an ongoing industry downturn. Revenue of € 137.7 million decreased by 18.4% versus Q3-22 reflecting a number of headwinds including weakness in high performance computing and mainstream electronics applications and ongoing weakness in mobile end-user markets. However, our backlog rose by 12.2% to reach € 270 million at year-end due to a € 55.2 million, or 44.1% sequential order increase versus Q3-22. Such increase resulted primarily from higher bookings for high-end smartphones and hybrid bonding systems. Current order trends reflect customers’ continued investment in high-end versus mainstream assembly applications as well as ongoing weakness in demand by Chinese customers. Besi’s profitability and efficiency remained at attractive levels in Q4-22 despite the downturn with gross margins reaching 62.3%, net income of € 40.2 million and a net margin realized of 29.2%.

"There is a high degree of uncertainty as to the outlook for 2023. The assembly equipment market is in a classic downturn after two strong years of growth. However, we believe there are a variety of potential outcomes for Besi’s business prospects this year in the context of the current downcycle including the outlook for smartphone and hybrid bonding demand as well as the impact of the re-opening of the Chinese economy. The headwinds we face are many including higher inflation and interest rates, decelerating economic growth, geo-political tensions and ongoing weakness in mainstream electronics, computing and mobile handset end-user markets.

"For Q1-23, we forecast that revenue will decrease by 0-10% versus Q4-22 as many orders received in Q4-22 are scheduled for delivery in Q2-23 and Q3-23. In addition, we estimate that Besi’s gross margin will range between 61%-63% and for baseline operating expenses to decrease by 0-5% versus Q4-22. Total operating expenses are expected to increase by 15%-20% due to an incremental € 7 million of non-cash, share based compensation expense.”

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

€ millions Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Δ Q4-2021 Δ Revenue 137.7 168.8 -18.4 % 171.7 -19.8 % Orders 180.5 125.3 +44.1 % 202.6 -10.9 % Book to Bill Ratio 1.3x 0.7x +0.6 1.2x +0.1

Q4-22 revenue of € 137.7 million decreased by 18.4% versus Q3-22 and 19.8% versus Q4-21 due primarily to lower shipments for high performance computing, reduced revenue from Asian subcontractors for mainstream electronics applications and ongoing weakness in mobile end-user markets. The Q4-22 revenue decrease versus each of such periods also reflected general market softness and was partially offset by continued strength in shipments for automotive applications.

Orders of € 180.5 million increased by 44.1% versus Q3-22 due to increased orders for high-end smartphone applications from Asian subcontractors and new orders for hybrid bonding systems from multiple IDM customers. Versus Q4-21, orders decreased by 10.9% primarily due to lower bookings for mainstream computing and automotive applications. Per customer type, IDM orders increased € 17.5 million, or 21.7%, versus Q3-22 and represented 54% of total orders for the period. Subcontractor orders increased by € 37.7 million, or 84.5%, versus Q3-22 and represented 46% of total orders.

€ millions Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Δ Q4-2021 Δ Gross Margin 62.3 % 62.3 % - 56.7%* +5.6 Operating Expenses 37.1 34.0 +9.1 % 30.3 +22.4 % Financial Expense, net 3.6 5.5 -34.5 % 3.0 +20.0 % EBITDA 54.8 77.1 -28.9 % 72.0 -23.9 %

* Gross margin in Q4-21 included a one-time, € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge. Ex such charges, gross margin would have been 61.0%

Besi’s gross margin of 62.3% in Q4-22 was equal to Q3-22 and above guidance primarily due to favorable forex influences. Versus Q4-21, gross margin increased by 5.6 points primarily due to the absence of a one-time, € 7.4 million inventory impairment charge recorded in Q4-21. Excluding such charge, Besi’s gross margin rose by 1.3% versus Q4-21.

Q4-22 operating expenses increased by € 3.1 million, or 9.1%, versus Q3-22 due primarily to a € 1.0 million increase in R&D spending and higher share-based compensation expense. Versus Q4-21, operating expenses increased by € 6.8 million, or 22.4%, due primarily to € 4.6 million of higher R&D spending for next generation wafer level assembly systems as well as higher marketing and technical support costs related thereto and increased travel expenses post the pandemic. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses increased to 26.9% in Q4-22 versus 20.2% in Q3-22.

Financial expense, net, decreased by € 1.9 million versus Q3-22 primarily as a result of increased interest income earned on cash balances outstanding.

€ millions Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Δ Q4-2021 Δ Net Income 40.2 57.3 -29.8 % 67.1 -40.1 % Net Margin 29.2 % 34.0 % -4.8 39.1 % -9.9 Tax Rate 10.9 % 12.8 % -1.9 -4.6 % +15.5 %

Besi’s Q4-22 net income of € 40.2 million decreased € 17.1 million, or 29.8%, versus Q3-22. The profit reduction was primarily due to an 18.4% sequential revenue decrease and a 9.1% increase in operating expenses associated primarily with higher R&D spending levels partially offset by higher interest income earned and a lower effective tax rate. Versus Q4-21, net income decreased by € 26.9 million, or 40.1%, principally as a result of (i) a 19.8% revenue decrease, (ii) increased R&D spending and (iii) a higher effective tax due to the absence of € 8.9 million in tax benefits recognized in the prior year period partially offset by a 5.6 point gross margin increase. As a result, Besi’s net margin decreased to 29.2% in Q4-22 versus 34.0% in Q3-22 and 39.1% in Q4-21.

Full Year Results of Operations

€ millions FY 2022 FY 2021* Δ Revenue 722.9 749.3 -3.5 % Orders 663.7 939.1 -29.3 % Gross Margin 61.3 % 59.6 % +1.7 Operating Income 294.1 317.6 -7.4 % Net Income* 240.6 282.4 -14.8 % Net Margin* 33.3 % 37.7 % -4.4 Tax Rate * 12.6 7.1 % +5.5

* Excluding inventory impairment charge in Q4-21 and tax benefits recorded during the year, Besi’s net income, net margin and effective tax rate in 2021 would have been € 273.9 million, 36.6% and 12.0%, respectively.

Besi’s revenue in 2022 declined by € 26.4 million, or 3.5%, versus 2021 primarily due to a variety of trends affecting its end-user markets. Significant revenue decreases were reported for smartphone and Chinese end-user markets. Such adverse headwinds were partially offset by continued strength in (i) automotive end-user markets as supply chain issues began to recede and (ii) computing applications as hybrid bonding shipments increased for commercial production in the second half of the year.

Orders of € 663.7 million declined by 29.3% in comparison to 2021 principally due to significantly decreased demand for high-end smartphone applications post new product introductions in 2021 and reduced bookings from Chinese subcontractors for mobile and computing applications linked to softening economic conditions. In both 2022 and 2021, bookings by IDMs and subcontractors represented approximately 55% and 45% of total orders. Revenue and orders in 2022 were not adversely affected by trade restrictions and regulations resulting from geo-political tensions between the US and China.

Besi maintained its financial efficiency at elevated levels this year despite the adverse impact of weakening market conditions. Our gross margin increased from 59.6% in 2021 to 61.3% and operating margins remained above 40%. Operating income of € 294.1 million declined by 7.4% versus 2021 primarily due to a 48% increase in R&D spending for next generation wafer level assembly systems.

Besi’s net income of € 240.6 million decreased by € 41.8 million, or 14.8%, versus 2021 and resulted in a net margin of 33.3%. Decreased profitability was primarily due to lower spending for smartphones and in Chinese end-user markets, increased R&D spending and the absence of € 15.0 million deferred tax benefits recognized in 2021.

Financial Condition

€ millions Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Δ Q4

2021 Δ FY 2022 FY

2021



Δ Total Cash and Deposits 671.7 661.8 +1.5 % 672.2 -0.1 % 671.7 672.2 -0.1 % Net Cash and Deposits 346.5 342.5 +1.2 % 370.4 -6.5 % 346.5 370.4 -6.5 % Cash flow from Ops. 86.6 112.7 -23.2 % 101.8 -14.9 % 271.9 277.9 -2.2 %

At year-end 2022, Besi had a strong liquidity position with total cash and deposits aggregating € 671.7 million, or an increase of € 9.9 million (+1.5%), versus Q3-22. Growth was primarily due to € 86.6 million of cash flow from operations which was used to fund (i) € 65.0 million of share repurchases, (ii) € 5.5 million of capitalized development spending and (iii) € 2.1 million of capital expenditures. Similarly, net cash of € 346.5 million at quarter end increased by 1.2% versus Q3-22.

For the full year, Besi’s cash and deposits were roughly comparable to 2021 year-end balances (-€ 0.5 million) and reflected (i) a capital allocation of € 416.3 million to shareholders and (ii) € 172.2 million of net proceeds received from the issuance of Besi’s 2022 Convertible Notes due 2029. Besi’s year-end net cash position of € 346.5 million decreased by € 23.9 million versus year end 2021 which also included the conversion into equity of € 139.9 million of our 2017 Convertible Notes.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the quarter, Besi repurchased approximately 1.2 million of its ordinary shares at an average price of € 55.41 per share for a total of € 65.0 million. For the full year, a total of approximately 2.7 million shares were repurchased at an average price of € 54.38 per share for a total of € 146.8 million. At year end 2022, Besi held approximately 3.3% of its shares outstanding in treasury.

Dividend for 2022

Given its earnings, cash flow generation and prospects, Besi’s Board of Management has proposed a cash dividend for 2022 equal to € 2.85 per share for approval at its AGM on April 26, 2023. The proposed dividend reflects a pay-out ratio of 93% and will be payable from May 4, 2023.

Outlook

Based on its December 31, 2022 backlog and feedback from customers, Besi forecasts for Q1-23 that:

Revenue will decrease by 0-10% versus the € 137.7 million reported in Q4-22.

Gross margin will range between 61%-63% versus the 62.3% realized in Q4-22.

Baseline operating expenses are expected to decrease by 0%-5% from € 34.3 million in Q4-22

Total operating expenses are expected to increase by approximately 15%-20% versus Q4-22 primarily due to approximately € 7 million of incremental non-cash, share based compensation expense.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 137,721 171,732 722,870 749,297 Cost of sales 51,940 74,287 279,797 302,475 Gross profit 85,781 97,445 443,073 446,822 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,582 20,387 95,012 92,859 Research and development expenses 14,494 9,906 53,945 36,380 Total operating expenses 37,076 30,293 148,957 129,239 Operating income 48,705 67,152 294,116 317,583 Financial expense, net 3,625 3,023 18,626 13,743 Income before taxes 45,080 64,129 275,490 303,840 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,927 (2,980 ) 34,843 21,421 Net income 40,153 67,109 240,647 282,419 Net income per share – basic 0.51 0.86 3.03 3.70 Net income per share – diluted 0.50 0.80 2.90 3.39

Number of shares used in computing per share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1







79,111,438

84,777,360







77,978,090

85,148,148







79,311,366

85,526,157







76,309,749

85,358,296

_____________________________________

1) The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(€ thousands) December

31, 2022

(audited) September 30, 2022

(unaudited) June 30,

2022

(unaudited) March 31, 2022

(unaudited) December 31, 2021

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 491,686 406,759 376,581 489,700 451,395 Deposits 180,000 230,000 200,000 181,920 195,789 Trade receivables 148,333 202,945 243,713 215,693 174,942 Inventories 92,117 102,026 102,549 103,738 94,399 Other current assets 24,562 18,725 23,348 18,390 19,623 Total current assets 936,698 960,455 946,191 1,009,441 936,148 Property, plant and equipment 33,272 31,774 29,815 29,573 29,884 Right of use assets 17,480 17,739 18,299 9,872 10,606 Goodwill 45,746 46,677 46,012 45,358 45,170 Other intangible assets 81,218 80,838 76,141 71,963 68,746 Deferred tax assets 19,563 22,723 23,407 25,475 27,436 Deposits - 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Other non-current assets 1,213 1,243 1,076 1,023 1,051 Total non-current assets 198,492 225,994 219,750 208,264 207,893 Total assets 1,135,190 1,186,449 1,165,941 1,217,705 1,144,041 Current portion of long-term debt 2,361 - - - - Trade payables 41,431 52,803 68,819 79,398 74,711 Other current liabilities 100,099 111,726 100,628 119,341 112,867 Total current liabilities 143,891 164,529 169,447 198,739 187,578 Long-term debt 322,815 319,309 317,595 289,614 301,802 Lease liabilities 14,372 14,311 14,564 6,464 7,198 Deferred tax liabilities 13,303 15,365 15,719 10,154 10,970 Other non-current liabilities 12,274 14,876 14,924 17,839 17,219 Total non-current liabilities 362,764 363,861 362,802 324,071 337,189 Total equity 628,535 658,059 633,692 694,895 619,274 Total liabilities and equity 1,135,190 1,186,449 1,165,941 1,217,705 1,144,041





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 45,080 64,129 275,490 303,840 Depreciation and amortization 6,082 4,847 22,992 17,564 Share based payment expense 2,116 1,617 15,259 16,409 Financial expense, net 3,625 3,023 18,626 13,743 Changes in working capital 32,588 26,938 (21,553 ) (59,733 ) Income tax (paid) received (2,014 ) 2,429 (35,353 ) (9,651 ) Interest paid (848 ) (1,148 ) (3,590 ) (4,318 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 86,629 101,835 271,871 277,854 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,138 ) (1,266 ) (6,780 ) (5,337 ) Proceeds from sale of property - - - 54 Capitalized development expenses (5,522 ) (6,738 ) (21,613 ) (23,015 ) Repayments of (investments in) deposits 75,000 (85,791 ) 44,711 3,453 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 67,340 (93,795 ) 16,318 (24,845 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payments of) debt 494 - 494 1,021 Proceeds from convertible notes - - 172,176 - Payments of lease liabilities (1,215 ) (899 ) (4,101 ) (3,638 ) Dividends paid to shareholders - - (269,467 ) (129,357 ) Purchase of treasury shares (64,969 ) (15,724 ) (146,781 ) (50,096 ) Net cash used in financing activities (65,690 ) (16,623 ) (247,679 ) (182,070 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



88,279



(8,583



)



40,510



70,939 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and

cash equivalents



(3,352



)



4,711



(219



)



5,050 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the

period



406,759



455,267



415,395



375,406 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 491,686 451,395 491,686 451,395







Supplemental Information (unaudited) (€ millions, unless stated otherwise) REVENUE Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Per geography: Asia Pacific 98.2 71 % 126.9 75 % 164.1 77 % 159.3 79 % 129.1 75 % 164.3 79 % 175.7 78 % 113.4 79 % EU / USA / Other 39.5 29 % 41.9 25 % 49.9 23 % 43.1 21 % 42.6 25 % 44.0 21 % 50.4 22 % 29.8 21 % Total 137.7 100 % 168.8 100 % 214.0 100 % 202.4 100 % 171.7 100 % 208.3 100 % 226.1 100 % 143.2 100 % ORDERS Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Per geography: Asia Pacific 127.4 71 % 93.3 74 % 104.3 68 % 161.8 79 % 147.3 73 % 170.5 82 % 155.0 77 % 253.2 77 % EU / USA / Other 53.1 29 % 32.0 26 % 48.8 32 % 43.0 21 % 55.3 27 % 38.7 18 % 45.2 23 % 73.9 23 % Total 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % 202.6 100 % 209.2 100 % 200.2 100 % 327.1 100 % Per customer type: IDM 98.2 54 % 80.7 64 % 86.8 57 % 97.1 47 % 138.4 68 % 133.7 64 % 111.3 56 % 130.8 40 % Subcontractors 82.3 46 % 44.6 36 % 66.3 43 % 107.7 53 % 64.2 32 % 75.5 36 % 88.9 44 % 196.3 60 % Total 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % 202.6 100 % 209.2 100 % 200.2 100 % 327.1 100 % HEADCOUNT Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Fixed staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 1,162 69 % 1,176 69 % 1,203 70 % 1,186 70 % 1,154 70 % 1,132 70 % 1,096 70 % 1,070 70 % EU / USA 513 31 % 518 31 % 511 30 % 500 30 % 491 30 % 483 30 % 473 30 % 468 30 % Total 1,675 100 % 1,694 100 % 1,714 100 % 1,686 100 % 1,645 100 % 1,615 100 % 1,569 100 % 1,538 100 % Temporary staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 60 42 % 237 74 % 433 83 % 536 86 % 412 83 % 559 87 % 581 90 % 299 82 % EU / USA 84 58 % 84 26 % 91 17 % 86 14 % 84 17 % 80 13 % 68 10 % 64 18 % Total 144 100 % 321 100 % 524 100 % 622 100 % 496 100 % 639 100 % 649 100 % 363 100 % Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE) 1,819 2,015 2,238 2,308 2,141 2,254 2,218 1,901 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Q4-2021 Q3-2021 Q2-2021 Q1-2021 Gross profit 85.8 62.3 % 105.2 62.3 % 130.4 61.0 % 121.6 60.1 % 97.4 56.7 % 125.8 60.4 % 140.3 62.1 % 83.3 58.2 % Inventory impairment - - - - - - - - 7.4 4.3 % - - - - - - Gross profit as adjusted 85.8 62.3 % 105.2 62.3 % 130.4 61.0 % 121.6 60.1 % 104.8 61.0 % 125.8 60.4 % 140.3 62.1 % 83.3 58.2 % Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 22.6 16.4 % 20.5 12.1 % 24.6 11.5 % 27.3 13.5 % 20.4 11.9 % 21.6 10.4 % 24.2 10.7 % 26.7 18.6 % Share-based compensation expense (2.1 ) -1.5 % (0.9 ) -0.5 % (3.6 ) -1.7 % (8.6 ) -4.3 % (1.6 ) -1.0 % (1.4 ) -0.7 % (3.6 ) -1.6 % (9.8 ) -6.8 % SG&A expenses as adjusted 20.5 14.9 % 19.6 11.6 % 21.0 9.8 % 18.7 9.2 % 18.8 10.9 % 20.2 9.7 % 20.6 9.1 % 16.9 11.8 % Research and development expenses: As reported 14.5 10.5 % 13.5 8.0 % 13.3 6.2 % 12.6 6.2 % 9.9 5.8 % 8.8 4.2 % 9.4 4.2 % 8.3 5.8 % Capitalization of R&D charges 5.5 4.0 % 5.2 3.1 % 5.2 2.4 % 5.7 2.8 % 6.7 3.9 % 5.5 2.6 % 4.9 2.2 % 5.9 4.1 % Amortization of intangibles (3.0 ) -2.2 % (2.9 ) -1.7 % (2.9 ) -1.3 % (2.9 ) -1.4 % (2.1 ) -1.2 % (1.8 ) -0.8 % (1.7 ) -0.8 % (1.7 ) -1.2 % R&D expenses as adjusted 17.0 12.3 % 15.8 9.4 % 15.6 7.3 % 15.4 7.6 % 14.5 8.5 % 12.5 6.0 % 12.6 5.6 % 12.5 8.7 % Financial expense (income), net: Interest income (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.0 0.0 Interest expense 2.8 3.3 3.7 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.3 3.4 Net cost of hedging 2.6 2.3 1.5 1.1 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 Foreign exchange effects, net (0.6 ) 0.1 0.8 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.4 Total 3.6 5.5 5.8 3.7 3.0 3.4 2.8 4.5 Operating income as % of net sales 48.7 35.4 % 71.2 42.2 % 92.5 43.2 % 81.7 40.4 % 67.2 39.1 % 95.4 45.8 % 106.7 47.2 % 48.4 33.8 % EBITDA as % of net sales 54.8 39.8 % 77.1 45.7 % 98.0 45.8 % 87.2 43.1 % 72.0 41.9 % 99.7 47.9 % 110.9 49.0 % 52.6 36.7 % Net income as % of net sales 40.2 29.2 % 57.3 34.0 % 75.6 35.4 % 67.5 33.4 % 67.1 39.1 % 84.2 40.4 % 93.5 41.3 % 37.6 26.3 % Income per share Basic 0.51 0.71 0.94 0.87 0.86 1.08 1.23 0.51 Diluted 0.50 0.69 0.90 0.81 0.80 1.00 1.12 0.47







