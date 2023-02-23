Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market worth USD 9.41 Billion by 2030 As Set to Witness Significant Growth

REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030, with a projected CAGR of 8.30%. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as the increasing demand for IoT devices and the implementation of energy efficiency regulations.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reports Insights Study the projected growth of Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market impressive, with an estimated CAGR of 8.30% from 2023 to 2030. The market's worth was USD 4.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 9.41 Billion by 2030. The demand for semiconductor IP is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, and IoT.

Recent Developments

In May 2020, Arm Limited announced the launch of its new Cortex-A78 CPU IP, which is designed to deliver high performance and energy efficiency for advanced mobile, laptop, and edge devices.

In April 2021, Cadence Design Systems announced the release of two new digital signal processing (DSP) intellectual property (IP) cores for embedded vision and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The new cores are part of the company's Tensilica Vision DSP product family, which is a popular line of products that enable developers to create high-performance, energy-efficient vision and AI applications.

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market By IP Type (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Analog IP, and Others), Core Type (Soft Core and Hard Core), Source Type (Licensing, Royalty, Servicing), Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Agriculture and Others), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

The semiconductor IP refers to intellectual property (IP) related to the design and manufacture of semiconductors. Semiconductor IP includes a wide range of pre-designed components, modules, and sub-systems that are integrated into larger semiconductor designs to help accelerate the development process and reduce time-to-market for new products. The market for semiconductor IP is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide variety of products and services. Some of the key players in the market include major semiconductor companies, specialized IP providers, and IP licensing companies. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Increasing complexity of semiconductor designs is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Modern semiconductor designs are becoming increasingly complex, with the integration of more advanced features, such as AI and machine learning, high-speed interfaces, and increased functionality. This requires a greater number of specialized IP blocks to be integrated into the design, driving demand for semiconductor IP. Additionally, modern artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications require high-performance processors and complex memory architectures. Developing such complex designs from scratch can be time-consuming and expensive, making it difficult for semiconductor companies to meet the demand for these products in a timely and cost-effective manner. However, by using pre-designed processors and memory IP blocks, companies can accelerate the design process, reduce the risk of design errors, and shorten the time-to-market for these advanced products.

Further, increasing demand for electronic devices is another driver for the growth of the semiconductor IP market. The demand for electronic devices has been increasing steadily over the years, driven by advancements in technology and the growing reliance on electronics in various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation. For instance, in the consumer electronics industry, there is a growing demand for smaller, faster, and more power-efficient devices such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables. These devices require advanced semiconductor designs with high-performance processors, low-power memory, and specialized sensors. By using pre-designed IP blocks for these components, semiconductor companies can save time and resources in developing these designs, leading to faster product development and time-to-market.

Semiconductor IP Market Report Scope:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 9.41 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.30% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Arm Limited, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Rambus, Imagination Technologies, Ceva Inc., Mentor Graphics (A Siemens Business), eSilicon, Virage Logic (Acquired by Synopsys), Silicon Creations, Silicon Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Marvell Technology Group, TSMC IP, Verisilicon, Open-Silicon, Kilopass Technology, Silicon Storage Technology (SST) By IP Type Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP Analog IP, and Others By Core Type Soft Core and Hard Core By Source Type Licensing, Royalty, and Servicing By Application Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

The Global Semiconductor IP Market size is estimated to exceed USD 9.41 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, Semiconductor IP are divided based on the IP type into processor IP, memory IP, interface IP, analog IP, and Others.

In the context of Core Type, the market is separated soft core and hard core.

On the basis of Source Type, the market is categorized into licensing, royalty, and servicing.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, agriculture, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Semiconductor IP.





Global Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation Details:

Based on IP Type, the memory IP segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Memory IP is a specific type of semiconductor IP that provides pre-designed memory circuits and blocks for use in semiconductor designs. Memory IP blocks are essential components of most semiconductor designs and are used to provide the necessary data storage and access capabilities required for a wide range of electronic devices. Memory IP providers offer pre-designed memory blocks that have been tested and verified, reducing the time and cost of developing new memory circuits and speeding up the design process, in turn driving the market growth.

Based on Core Type, both soft core and hard-core segments are anticipated to offer substantial shares to the Global Semiconductor IP Market growth during the forecast period. Hard core semiconductor IP refers to pre-designed semiconductor IP blocks that are implemented as physical circuits on an integrated circuit (IC) chip. The hard-core semiconductor IP blocks are typically used for complex functions such as microprocessors, digital signal processors (DSPs), and graphics processing units (GPUs). They are often used in high-performance applications where low latency and high throughput are critical. One of the advantages of hard-core semiconductor IP is that it is usually available in multiple foundries and process technologies, this is anticipated to fuel the segment growth during forecast period.

Based on Source Type, the royalty segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Semiconductor IP providers often charge a royalty fee to license their IP blocks to semiconductor companies, which is considered to be a significant source of revenue for these providers. Factors such as faster time-to-market, improved product quality, and lower development costs are driving the segment growth. Additionally, the royalty-based licensing model used by many semiconductor IP providers allows semiconductor companies to predict their costs for using pre-designed IP blocks. This can help companies budget more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected expenses.

Based on Application, the aerospace segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares to the Global Semiconductor IP Market growth during the forecast period, as the IPs enables development of high-performance, reliable, and efficient electronic systems used in a wide range of applications. Further, aerospace systems often need to operate in extreme temperatures, radiation, and other challenging conditions, and semiconductor IP blocks can be designed to meet these requirements. For instance, hardened versions of semiconductor IP blocks are available for radiation-hardened applications in space. Moreover, increasing adoption of semiconductor IPs in the aerospace industry to reduce the weight and size of electronic systems is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. Asia Pacific region is home to many semiconductor IP providers, who offer a wide range of IP blocks for different applications. For instance, some of the major semiconductor IP providers in the region include ARM, Synopsys, and Cadence Design Systems. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is also a major market for specialized semiconductor IP, such as IP blocks for artificial intelligence and machine learning. With the growing demand for these technologies in applications like autonomous vehicles, robotics, and smart cities, the use of specialized semiconductor IP is expected to continue to grow in the region.

List of Major Global Semiconductor IP Market Players



The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Arm Limited Synopsys Cadence Design Systems Rambus Imagination Technologies Ceva Inc. Mentor Graphics (A Siemens Business) eSilicon Virage Logic (Acquired by Synopsys) Silicon Creations



Global Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation:

By IP Type Processor IP Memory IP Interface IP Analog IP Others

By Core Type Soft Core Hard Core

By Source Type Licensing Royalty Servicing

By Application Consumer Electronics Telecom Automotive Aerospace Healthcare Agriculture Others



