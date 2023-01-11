U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size to Grow Worth USD 196.7 Billion at a CAGR of 9.9% for 2023-2029 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 101.6 billion in 2022 to USD 196.7 billion by 2029; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2029. Growing Product Adoption in Electric Vehicles to amplify market growth.

Pune,India, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach USD 196.7 billion during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market was valued USD 88.2 billion in 2021. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing product demand for wireless technology and manufacturing sector.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Soitec acquired advanced technology company NOVASiC. The deal allowed the latter to enable the development of semiconductors for power supply systems in industrial and electromobility applications.


Request a Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Applied Materials Inc (U.S.)

  • Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

  • Lam Research Corporation (U.S.)

  • ASML (Netherlands)

  • KLA Corporation (Netherlands)

  • Dainippon Screen Group (Japan)

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

  • ASM International (U.S.)

  • Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • Canon Machinery Inc (Japan)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

9.9%

2029 Value Projection

USD 196.7 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 101.6 billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments Covered

By Equipment Type, By Dimension, By Application, By Region

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Product Demand for Wireless Technology and Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Market Growth


Segments:

Front End Equipment Segment to Record Substantial Growth Due to Soaring Demand for IC Chips

Based on equipment type, the market is divided into front-end equipment and back-end equipment. Of these, the front-end segment is anticipated to register remarkable growth over the analysis period driven by the escalating demand for IC chips for various end-user industries.

3D Segment to Exhibit Commendable CAGR Owing to the Need for High Efficiency

Based on dimension, the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is segregated into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. The 3D segment is projected to register lucrative growth over the study period. This can be attributed to a range of features including higher efficiency and higher performance. The devices are prominently deployed in cell phones and digital cameras.

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry Segment to Record Considerable Growth on Account of Rising Demand from Automotive Sector

On the basis of application, the market is classified into test home, semiconductor electronics manufacturing, and semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry. Of these, the semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry segment is expected to register a notable surge over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the escalating product demand from automotive and electronics sectors.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Hit Due to Closure of Manufacturing Activities

The coronavirus pandemic led to partial or complete lockdown across various countries, resulting in the downfall of several manufacturing processes. The market was negatively affected due to disruptions in supply chain and the halt on manufacturing activities. However, following the Q3 of 2020, the industry registered a surge in the demand for semiconductor components and chips. This aspect helped in the revival of industry growth to a considerable extent.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964


Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the significant trends that are expected to propel industry growth over the estimated period. It further gives an insight into the prominent factors fueling market expansion throughout the forthcoming years. Some of the other aspects of the report include the steps taken by key industry players for securing a competitive edge.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Due to Growing Product Adoption in Electric Vehicles

Some of the major factors propelling the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth comprise the escalating adoption of logic circuits and IC chips for consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The industry expansion is further being impelled by the rising demand for semiconductor chips and lithographic systems.

However, the rising cost of semiconductor manufacturing machines is expected to hamper market expansion to a considerable extent.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Strong Supply Chain of Semiconductor Devices

The Asia Pacific semiconductor manufacturing equipment market share is expected to record appreciable growth throughout the forthcoming years. The surge can be attributed to the robust supply chain of semiconductor devices such as logic circuits and discrete devices across various countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan.

The North America market is slated to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of manufacturers such as LAM Research Laboratories, Kla Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Expand Product Reach

Prominent semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies are focusing on the adoption of strategic initiatives for strengthening their industry position. These include acquisitions, mergers, and an increase in research and development activities. Some of the other initiatives comprise rising participation in trade conferences and fairs.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Equipment Type (USD)

      • Front-end Equipment

      • Back-end Equipment

    • By Dimension (USD)

      • 2D

      • 2.5D

      • 3D

    • By Application (USD)

      • Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/ Foundry

      • Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

      • Test Home

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

Continued...


Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-101964


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


