Semiconductor Market to Record a CAGR of 5.08%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 156.39 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The semiconductor market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The semiconductor market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors

Story continues

Related Reports

Semiconductor Market in East Asia by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 156.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 ICs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

10.4 Infineon Technologies AG

10.5 Intel Corp.

10.6 Micron Technology Inc.

10.7 NVIDIA Corp.

10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

10.11 SK HYNIX Inc.

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-08-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301621283.html

SOURCE Technavio