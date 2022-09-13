Semiconductor Market to Record a CAGR of 5.08%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 156.39 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Scope
The semiconductor market report covers the following areas:
Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The semiconductor market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG are among some of the major market participants.
Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Semiconductor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the semiconductor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors
Semiconductor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 156.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.18
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 75%
Key consumer countries
US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 ICs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Discrete semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Broadcom Inc.
10.4 Infineon Technologies AG
10.5 Intel Corp.
10.6 Micron Technology Inc.
10.7 NVIDIA Corp.
10.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
10.9 Qualcomm Inc.
10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
10.11 SK HYNIX Inc.
10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
