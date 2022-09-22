U.S. markets closed

Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry: Segmentation by product (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Technavio

0
·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The  Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry is segmented into two categories based on the product (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.89 billion and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Get Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry as a part of the global Semiconductor Equipment market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry throughout the forecast period, Buy Sample Report.

Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download a free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry, including some the vendors such as Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductors for commercial aircraft and military applications in hermetic, custom, or industry standard packages, under the brand name Infineon.

  • KCB Solutions LLC: The company offers semiconductors that include amplifiers and switches for commercial aircraft and military applications, under the brand name KCB Solutions.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductors for commercial aircraft and the military that supports defense applications such as radar and electronic warfare, guidance and control systems, and secure communications used in autonomous weapons, missiles, smart munitions, and other products, under the brand name of Microchip.

Related Reports:

Night Vision Devices Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Analog - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • KCB Solutions LLC

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Micron Technology Inc.

  • SEMICOA

  • Semtech Corp.

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-market-scope-in-military-and-aerospace-industry-segmentation-by-product-memory-logic-mos-microcomponents-analog-and-others-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-mea-and-south-america---technavio-301629578.html

SOURCE Technavio

