Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry: Segmentation by product (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry is segmented into two categories based on the product (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.89 billion and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

Semiconductor Market Scope in Military and Aerospace Industry Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Vendor Insights

The Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry, including some the vendors such as Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Product Insights and News

Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductors for commercial aircraft and military applications in hermetic, custom, or industry standard packages, under the brand name Infineon.

KCB Solutions LLC: The company offers semiconductors that include amplifiers and switches for commercial aircraft and military applications, under the brand name KCB Solutions.

Microchip Technology Inc.: The company offers semiconductors for commercial aircraft and the military that supports defense applications such as radar and electronic warfare, guidance and control systems, and secure communications used in autonomous weapons, missiles, smart munitions, and other products, under the brand name of Microchip.

Semiconductor Market Scope in the Military and Aerospace Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Canada, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SEMICOA, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Semtech Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Logic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Analog - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

