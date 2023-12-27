In this article, we will list and explore the semiconductor market share by country: top 12. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to our list of Semiconductor Market Share by Country: Top 5.

Semiconductors serve as the backbone of many of our daily tech devices, powering smartphones, laptops, and an array of gadgets. Their impact extends far beyond convenience, propelling advancements in transportation and healthcare systems. These tiny components are reshaping our world, revolutionizing how we connect, work, and live.

In 2022, the global market for semiconductors stood at $591.8 billion. It is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.28%. Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global semiconductor market, with its value reaching $230.5 billion in 2022. Significant consumer base, heightened demand for consumer electronics and swift industrial development are among the factors that have boosted the consumption of semiconductors in the region.

China witnessed sales worth $180.4 billion, making it the largest individual market in the world. However, the sales dropped 6.2% compared to 2021. On the contrary, America, Europe and Japan were among the ones with increased yearly sales. In terms of product types, analog semiconductors witnessed the highest annual growth rate of 7.5%, reaching $89 billion, whereas logic and memory type had the highest sales volume, valued $176.6 billion and $130 billion, respectively. However, the semiconductor industry is still struggling to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic.

When the Chips are Down: Covid Aftermath

Covid pandemic presented an unprecedented challenge to the global automotive industry. With governments implementing lockdowns throughout the world, the automotive sector was severely hit as most of the manufacturing facilities faced shutdowns. According to OICA , global auto production dropped 16%, producing almost 78 million vehicles worldwide in 2020. As per the statement of OICA’s president – Mr FU Bingfeng, it was “the worst crisis ever to impact the automotive industry, a key sector of the world economy”. With this statement, one can realize the impact that the pandemic had on the automobile industry. America witnessed a 19% decline, with production dropping to 15.7 million units. On the other hand, production in South America dropped more than 30%, followed by 32% in Brazil and 35% on the African continent.

The chip shortage resulted from high demand and insufficient supply. Stemming from the surge in demand for work-from-home technology during the pandemic, most chip manufacturers focused on creating semiconductors for end-user electronics such as smartphones and laptops. This shift led to intense competition among automakers for semiconductor capacity in Asian foundries. These supply chain challenges significantly affected sales in the automotive industry, with increased lead times and delayed deliveries resulting in lower sales. The global chip shortage impacted Toyota’s production targets (cutting to 9.2 million units to 9.7 million units), despite its historically robust supply chain management. Many automotive manufacturers have faced challenges in maintaining their production levels due to the prolonged semiconductor shortage.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic served as the initial trigger for the chip shortage, structural factors also played a role. The automotive industry is undergoing significant changes, marked by a substantial move towards automation and electric vehicles. This shift necessitates additional chips, further straining an industry already facing challenges.

Currently, according to Sandeep Deshpande, Head of European Technology Research at J.P. Morgan. “We’re nearing the end of the supply crunch now after more semiconductor capacity came online in the second half of 2022.” The availability of chips started to recover in 2022 and is expected to extend into 2023. Initially, excess capacity emerged as certain markets, such as PCs, smartphones, and consumer electronics, experienced a decline in sales starting March 2022. To address this, foundries in Taiwan redirected some capacity from these declining markets to the automobile and industrial sectors, which had previously faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the automotive industry's growing demand for chips with enhanced computing capabilities, particularly amid the shift to electric and autonomous vehicles, poses a distinct challenge. These requirements differ fundamentally from those of PCs and smartphones.

Major Players in the Industry

Very few companies overwhelmingly dominate the industry, one of such example is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM). It is a leading semiconductor foundry and the world's largest independent manufacturer of semiconductor chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) reported a revenue of $73.67 billion in 2022. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) aims to reach a 2nm process based on gate-all-around innovation. This process, when compared to a 3-nanometer process, will increase performance by 10-15% and reduce energy consumption by 25-30%. The company plans to roll out

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductor chips, including microprocessors, for a wide range of computing and communication devices. Intel's products are essential components in various devices such as personal computers, servers, smartphones, and other electronic devices. In 2022, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) disclosed a total revenue of $63.054 billion, representing approximately 10.52% of the worldwide revenue. The company is a major player in the global semiconductor industry, contributing to advancements in computing and technology.

Recently, to avoid supply chain disruptions which occurred during the pandemic, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has made strategic investments in chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe. It reflects a broader effort to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities. This geographical diversification aims to reduce reliance on Asia, where most chip manufacturing is concentrated, thereby enhancing resilience against disruptions in the global supply chain. In 2021, Intel announced its plans on investing $43.5 billion in establishing manufacturing facilities. Location for these facilities were Arizona, Ohio and New Mexico.

With this context, let’s now proceed to the list of the top countries in the chip industry.

Semiconductor Market Share by Country: Top 12

A robotic arm holding a semiconductor chip, emphasizing the precision and quality of the company's production equipment.

Methodology

We ranked the top countries in the semiconductor market based on their market share in the chip industry. Although precise market-share figures for all countries were not available, we compiled this list using a consensus approach. We consulted reputable sources including ShipHub, Peterson Institute for International Markets, CNBC, and our article Top Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. The number of fabrication plants in each country is also included for reference.

Here are the top 12 countries by market share in the chip industry:

Semiconductor market share by country: Top 12

12. Austria

Number of fabrication plants: 3

We start off our list of the top countries in the Global Semiconductor industry, with Austria having three semiconductor fabrication plants. These fab facilities are owned by the two major companies i.e Infineon Technologies, EV Group, located near Salzburg and IMS nanofabrication located in Vienna. Currently, there are close to 50 global semiconductor producing companies operating in Austria.

11. Israel

Number of fabrication plants: 4

Israel's semiconductor sector boasts a rich history dating back to the 1960s, evolving into a global epicenter for semiconductor innovation. Renowned international giants such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), and Broadcom have established research and development (R&D) centers within the country. In 2020, the Israeli semiconductors’ sector demonstrated its economic significance by generating an impressive $35 billion in revenue, solidifying its position as one of the nation's leading export sectors. Local entities like Tower Semiconductor, Mellanox, and Mobileye have also played pivotal roles in advancing the country. In 2022, Intel's exports from Israel soared to $8.7 billion, constituting 1.75% of the country's GDP and 5.5% of its high-tech exports. Notably, the Prime Minister of Israel recently unveiled plans for Intel to invest a substantial $25 billion in constructing a semiconductor wafer fab within the country.

10. The Netherlands

Number of fabrication plants: 4

The Netherlands is one of the biggest countries in the semiconductor industry. Dutch semiconductor firms hold a significant amount of the global semiconductor market share. The Netherlands is experiencing rapid growth in its semiconductor industry, establishing itself as a global leader. In 2017, the sector contributed 5% to the economic value of all publicly listed companies in the country. By 2022, this figure surged to 24%, reaching EUR 276 billion. Major players in the Dutch semiconductor landscape include ASML, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics. ASML, the flagship company, specializes in manufacturing machines crucial for semiconductor production, a unique and advanced technology globally recognized for its capability to produce high-tech semiconductors. These semiconductors find applications in satellites, medical devices, and notably, modern military technologies.

9. Malaysia

Number of fabrication plants: 7

Malaysia commands a 7% share of the global market and significantly contributed to 23% of US semiconductor trade in 2022. Malaysia actively seeks increased investment across the semiconductor value chain. With a strong presence in chip assembly, packaging, testing, and electronics manufacturing services, the country contributes 13% to the global back-end semiconductor output. Moreover, Malaysia is strategically focusing on the front-end aspects of the industry, encompassing integrated circuit design, wafer fabrication, and semiconductor machinery and equipment manufacturing.

Among countries with the largest global market share in semiconductors, Malaysia stands at 9th rank. In 2023, Infineon Technologies shared plans of investing billions in the industry, expanding the company's presence in Malaysian semiconductors landscape, Likewise, Foxconn Technology Group contributions in the industry involves building a 300mm wafer fab. Recent investment announcements from these major players underscore Malaysia's favorable position to expand its operations and delve into more intricate activities within the semiconductor sector.

8. United Kingdom

Number of fabrication plants: 12

Ranking 8th on our list of top semiconductor markets, the United Kingdom is a significant player in the industry. Anticipating the global semiconductor industry's trajectory surpassing 1 trillion by 2030, the UK is poised to seize this opportunity. Over the next two decades, it aims to secure leading positions in emerging semiconductor technologies by leveraging its core strengths. The country has made strategic investments which will aid in fostering new discoveries, driving technological innovation, and fortifying international standing for enhanced supply chain resilience and security. To catalyze this vision, the country introduced the ‘UK Semiconductor Infrastructure Initiative’, committing up to £200 million to the semiconductor sector from 2023-2025 and up to £1 billion over the next decade.

7 . Singapore

Number of fabrication plants: 22

Singapore plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor market, holding an 11% share. With over 300 semiconductor-related companies, the country hosts three of the world's largest wafer foundries, including industry giants like TSMC and Globalfoundries. In 2021, Globalfoundries invested $4 billion to expand one of its production facilities. Recently, on September 23, Globalfoundries officially opened Singapore's most advanced semiconductor facility, increasing the annual production of 450,000 wafers (300mm) and raising GF Singapore's overall capacity to about 1.5 million wafers (300mm) per year.

6. Germany

Number of fabrication plants: 20

Germany secures the 6th spot on the list of leading countries in global semiconductor market. Germany plays a key role in the European semiconductor industry, standing tall among the top global locations for chip production. The country hosts a remarkable concentration of leading device manufacturers and suppliers involved in materials, components, and equipment throughout the entire value chain. This attractiveness has drawn in numerous major global players to establish their presence in Germany.

According to GTAI, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), a US semiconductor giant, made it official in March 2022 that Magdeburg would be the site for its new European semiconductor production facilities. Fast forward to June 2023, they've inked a revised deal with the German government, upping their initial investment from EUR 17 billion to over EUR 30 billion. This project stands out as the largest-ever foreign direct business investment not just in Germany but across all of Europe. Meanwhile, another player, Bosch, is putting down a solid EUR 1 billion for a production facility in Dresden. This plant takes the title of Europe’s first fully digitalized semiconductor production facility, a concept unveiled back in 2018.

