Semiconductor Market Size to Grow by USD 156.39 Billion, Broadcom Inc. and Intel Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and different market segments. All major aspects, including market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Qualitative and quantitative analyses are also covered to help businesses with decision-making strategies.

Top Key Players and their Offerings

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers semiconductor products such as host bus adapters, RAID controller cards, and PCI express switches.

Intel Corp. - The company offers semiconductor products such as automotive MOSFET, IGBT modules, and LED driver ICs.

MediaTek Inc. - The company offers semiconductor products such as Intel 600 series desktop chipsets, Intel 100 series mobile chipsets, and Intel C240 series chipsets.

NVIDIA Corp. - The company offers semiconductor products such as DDR5 SDRAM, LRDIMM, and GDDR6X memory.

NXP Semiconductors NV - The company offers semiconductor products such as GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs, and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs.

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SK HYNIX Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

Semiconductor Market Split by Product

Semiconductor Market Split by Geography



Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects

What was the size of the global semiconductor industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global semiconductor industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global semiconductor industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global semiconductor market?

The semiconductor market research report presents critical information and factual data about semiconductor industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the semiconductor market study.

The product range of the semiconductor industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the semiconductor market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

The semiconductor market research report gives an overview of the semiconductor industry by analyzing various key segments of this semiconductor market based on the product and geography industries. The regional distribution of the semiconductor market across the globe is considered for this semiconductor industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the semiconductor market from 2022 to the forecasted year.

Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 156.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

