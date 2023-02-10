Semiconductor market size in the military and aerospace industry to increase by USD 5.7583 billion: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry by Application, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 5.7583 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report .

By region, the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing investment in the military sector and the lifting of air travel restrictions are driving the growth of the regional market.

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Broadcom Inc: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wide range of high-reliability products for space, avionics and defense electronics designs.

Digitron Semiconductors: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with integrated high-speed analog which eliminates other high-cost components and robust packaging meeting harsh environmental needs.

Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry that are designed in a unique way to bring more efficiency, power density and cost-effectiveness.

Intel Corp: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a simplified system design with shared processing and FPGA memory and reduced programmable logic needs due to eliminated interfaces.

KCB Solutions LLC: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wideband frequency range of DC to 6 GHz and low loss of 0.6 dB 2 GHz Isolation.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, the growing use of electronics in the military, and the rising military expenditure. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into aerospace and defense . The aerospace segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry reports?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry vendors

Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,758.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

12.5 Digitron Semiconductors

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

12.7 Intel Corp.

12.8 KCB Solutions LLC

12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.10 Micron Technology Inc.

12.11 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.12 ON Semiconductor Corp.

12.13 SEMICOA

12.14 Semtech Corp.

12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.17 Xilinx Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

