Semiconductor market size in the military and aerospace industry to increase by USD 5.7583 billion: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry by Application, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% and register an incremental growth of USD 5.7583 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Regional analysis
By region, the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing investment in the military sector and the lifting of air travel restrictions are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company profiles
The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Broadcom Inc: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wide range of high-reliability products for space, avionics and defense electronics designs.
Digitron Semiconductors: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with integrated high-speed analog which eliminates other high-cost components and robust packaging meeting harsh environmental needs.
Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry that are designed in a unique way to bring more efficiency, power density and cost-effectiveness.
Intel Corp: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a simplified system design with shared processing and FPGA memory and reduced programmable logic needs due to eliminated interfaces.
KCB Solutions LLC: The company offers semiconductors in the military and aerospace industry with a wideband frequency range of DC to 6 GHz and low loss of 0.6 dB 2 GHz Isolation.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Micron Technology Inc.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
ON Semiconductor Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
SEMICOA
Semtech Corp.
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increased upgrading and modernization of aircraft, the growing use of electronics in the military, and the rising military expenditure. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
By application, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense. The aerospace segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.
What are the key data covered in this semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry reports?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry vendors
Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,758.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
10.47
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., KCB Solutions LLC, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global semiconductor market in military and aerospace industry 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Logic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 MOS microcomponents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AKHAN Semiconductor Inc.
12.4 Broadcom Inc.
12.5 Digitron Semiconductors
12.6 Infineon Technologies AG
12.7 Intel Corp.
12.8 KCB Solutions LLC
12.9 Microchip Technology Inc.
12.10 Micron Technology Inc.
12.11 Northrop Grumman Corp.
12.12 ON Semiconductor Corp.
12.13 SEMICOA
12.14 Semtech Corp.
12.15 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.
12.17 Xilinx Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
