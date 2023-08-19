ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) pulls back 4.1% this week, but still delivers shareholders fantastic 63% CAGR over 3 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) share price down 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 334%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

ON Semiconductor became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that ON Semiconductor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at ON Semiconductor's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ON Semiconductor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 34% a year, is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - ON Semiconductor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

