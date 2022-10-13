U.S. markets closed

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 14.414 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor packaging materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes well-established players that are involved in the production and design of packaging solutions for various applications across industries. These manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to improve their products and expand their customer base. Some of the strategies used by vendors to strengthen their position in the market include M&A and strategic partnerships.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026

The semiconductor packaging materials market size is expected to grow by USD 14.414 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Scope

The semiconductor packaging materials market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Material

  • Geography

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASM International NV, Amkor Technology Inc, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc, BASF SE, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Indium Corp, IQE Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corp., KC Co Ltd, LINTEC Corp., LG Innotek, Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc, Nippon Steel Corp, and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with the latest developments and key news. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the semiconductor packaging materials market grow during the next five years

  • Estimation of the size of the semiconductor packaging materials market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the semiconductor packaging materials market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of semiconductor packaging materials market vendors

Related Reports

Flexible Industrial Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flexible industrial packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 594.77 million from 2021 to 2026.

Magnetic Materials Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The magnetic materials market share is expected to increase by USD 10.99 trillion from 2021 to 2026.

Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.414 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amkor Technology Inc, ASM International NV, BASF SE, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, IQE Plc, KC Co Ltd, Kyocera Corp., LG Innotek, LINTEC Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp, Powertech Technology Inc, and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Organic substrate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Lead frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Bonding wires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amkor Technology Inc

  • 10.4 ASM International NV

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 10.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 IQE Plc

  • 10.10 KC Co Ltd

  • 10.11 Kyocera Corp.

  • 10.12 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-414-bn-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301647618.html

SOURCE Technavio

