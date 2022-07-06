U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.75
    -13.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,836.00
    -100.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,763.50
    -45.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.40
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.58
    +1.08 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.20
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.88
    +0.35 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2260
    -0.6160 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,171.92
    +291.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.11
    -2.92 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.52
    +112.05 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market size to grow by USD 4.14 billion | APAC to occupy 78% market share | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 4.14 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.23% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. APAC will register the highest incremental growth. The region will account for 78% of the global market share. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Our Report Sample to find out more about the report coverage.

Market Dynamics

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The high adoption of smartphones across the world has increased the demand for compact electronic devices. Also, the rising consumer demand for smart devices has increased the consumption of ICs in the electronic industry. This has subsequently increased the demand for silicon wafers. Thus, with electronic device manufacturers introducing new-age electronic gadgets with smart features, including touch displays, keypads, in-built memory-based appliances, and others, the market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

In addition, the rise in the number of fabs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the high inventory levels in the supply chain will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The semiconductor silicon wafer market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc. The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The global silicon wafers market is concentrated and highly competitive. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and the changing dynamics of the market are intensifying the competition among vendors. With the increasing competition, the market is expected to see consolidation in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Application

  • By application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others.

  • The consumer electronics segment will have the largest share of the market.

  • The segment is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and smart wearables.

  • Also, the introduction of new-age electronic gadgets with smart features, including touch displays, keypads, in-built memory-based appliances, and automated machines are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

  • APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of semiconductor manufacturing units.

  • In addition, the growth of the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries in China and Japan are contributing to the growth of the semiconductor silicon wafer market in APAC.

View Our Sample Report Now for more insights into the vendor landscape and market growth
across various segments and regions.

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.14 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key consumer countries

Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, Japan, and US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Addison Engineering Inc.

  • 10.4 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Lanco Infratech Ltd.

  • 10.6 Okmetic Oy

  • 10.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Siltronic AG

  • 10.9 SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SUMCO Corp.

  • 10.11 Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

  • 10.12 Wafer World Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-silicon-wafer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-14-billion--apac-to-occupy-78-market-share--technavio-301580495.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t Mind the Tech Sector. It’s Still a Workers’ Market.

    Stories of layoffs in tech loom large in the nation’s collective psyche, but for now the jobs picture remains strong, writes Matt Massucci.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making S

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production

  • Ben & Jerry's sues owner Unilever over Israel boycott row

    Ben & Jerry's is suing parent company Unilever for ending its boycott of occupied Palestinian territories, saying the decision has harmed the "social integrity" of the ethical ice cream brand.

  • Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process to Maximize Value for All Stakeholders

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced that it has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 process to maximize value for all stakeholders. As part of this process, the Company and its main operating subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). The Company intends to seek recognition of the Chapter 11 case of Voyager in the Onta

  • Gas price fluctuations are 'a function of capitalism': Strategist

    St. Paul Research Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains the volatility in gas prices indicating a three-week decline, oil companies adjusting their pricing, and commodity prices amid inflation and the current economic environment.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, New Jersey-based Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and somewhere between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, and liabilities worth the same value. Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedures put a hold on all civil litigation matters and allow companies to prepare turnaround plans while remaining operational. "The prolonged volatility and contagion in the crypto markets over the past few months, and the default of Three Arrows Capital on a loan from the company's subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, require us to take deliberate and decisive action now," Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said in a statement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wants to restrict the company from selling equipment to China. ASML has already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines, citing "people familiar with the matter." A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

  • Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

    Following in the footsteps of Guyana, Suriname promises to be the world’s next great offshore drilling hotspot

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Oil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its worst trading day in almost three months as recession fears gripped markets, outweighing a fundamentally tight supply market. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionWest T

  • Pfizer Dives As CureVac Tees Up A Patent Suit Aimed At Its BioNTech-Partnered Covid Shot

    Pfizer stock crashed into its 50-day line Tuesday after Germany's CureVac sued its Covid vaccine partner, BioNTech, for patent infringement.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Increase 32% in June, Outpacing Broader Industry

    The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring.