Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market size to grow by USD 4.14 billion | APAC to occupy 78% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 4.14 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.23% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. APAC will register the highest incremental growth. The region will account for 78% of the global market share. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The high adoption of smartphones across the world has increased the demand for compact electronic devices. Also, the rising consumer demand for smart devices has increased the consumption of ICs in the electronic industry. This has subsequently increased the demand for silicon wafers. Thus, with electronic device manufacturers introducing new-age electronic gadgets with smart features, including touch displays, keypads, in-built memory-based appliances, and others, the market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

In addition, the rise in the number of fabs will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the high inventory levels in the supply chain will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The semiconductor silicon wafer market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc. The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The global silicon wafers market is concentrated and highly competitive. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and the changing dynamics of the market are intensifying the competition among vendors. With the increasing competition, the market is expected to see consolidation in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others.

The consumer electronics segment will have the largest share of the market.

The segment is driven by the high adoption of smartphones and smart wearables.

Also, the introduction of new-age electronic gadgets with smart features, including touch displays, keypads, in-built memory-based appliances, and automated machines are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of semiconductor manufacturing units.

In addition, the growth of the telecommunications and consumer electronics industries in China and Japan are contributing to the growth of the semiconductor silicon wafer market in APAC.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Addison Engineering Inc.

10.4 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

10.5 Lanco Infratech Ltd.

10.6 Okmetic Oy

10.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.8 Siltronic AG

10.9 SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

10.10 SUMCO Corp.

10.11 Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

10.12 Wafer World Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

