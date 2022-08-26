U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.14 billion with 78% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the semiconductor silicon wafer market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.14 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio predict the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.73% during the projected period. The report has been categorized as a part of the global semiconductors market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the semiconductor silicon wafer market during the forecast period. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the semiconductor silicon wafer market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis of the report, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices is one of the most prominent factors expected to drive market growth. Smartphones have replaced feature phones, laptops have replaced PCs, and now tablets are replacing laptops. Light-emitting diode (LED) TVs and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs, too, are replacing cathode-ray tube (CRT) TVs.With fast innovation and the rising demand for advanced electronics, manufacturers are focusing on delivering better consumer products with enhanced functionalities. The demand for compact electronic devices in almost all sectors has forced semiconductor IC manufacturers to decrease the size and increase the performance of ICs, leading to the increased demand for silicon wafers.

  • Market Challenge: The high inventory levels in the supply chain will be a major challenge for the semiconductor silicon wafer market vendors during the forecast period. Semiconductor manufacturers face risks such as overcapacity, decreased demand, and increased price competition. Changes in customer requirements due to new manufacturing capacity and advances in technology affect semiconductor manufacturers considerably. In addition, wafer manufacturers are unable to enter into long-term contracts due to oversupply, forcing them to reduce contract volumes to maintain contract prices.

Learn about additional key market dynamics and their impact analysis, View Sample Report right now!

Prominent Market Segment Highlights

The semiconductor silicon wafer market report is segmented by Application (Consumer electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor silicon wafers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high quantity of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs will facilitate the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The semiconductor silicon wafer market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the introduction of smartphones, which were quickly adopted by the masses, the demand for better-powered and smaller-sized ICs scaled up. Since 2016, there have been around 2 billion smartphone users. With such deep penetration of smartphones in the global market, silicon wafers, which form the core of performance for smartphones, are also in demand. An increasing number of consumers want smart, efficient, and power-saving household equipment.

Download Sample Report for segment-wise revenue and regional contribution

Vendor Landscape

The semiconductor silicon wafer market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the semiconductor silicon wafer market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The semiconductor silicon wafer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

  •  

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Market in East Asia by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.14 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key consumer countries

Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, Japan, and US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Addison Engineering Inc., GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Okmetic Oy, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corp., Virginia Semiconductor Inc., and Wafer World Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

  • 3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

  • 5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

  • 6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

  • 8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

  • 9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Addison Engineering Inc.

  • 10.4 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Lanco Infratech Ltd.

  • 10.6 Okmetic Oy

  • 10.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Siltronic AG

  • 10.9 SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 SUMCO Corp.

  • 10.11 Virginia Semiconductor Inc.

  • 10.12 Wafer World Inc.

  • 11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

