Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 Billion | By Technology, End-user, and Geography | Growth, Trends, Covid-19 impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market is a part of the Global Semiconductor Equipment Industry. The market witnessed certain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India, China, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are some of the most affected countries. Smartphone and consumer electronics companies in India are facing production cuts and possible delays in the launch of new products due to the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupted component supplies from China. But, with the lockdowns being revoked, the growth of the market will gradually increase in the forecast period. The Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Share is expected to increase by USD 2.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 9%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Overview

One of the key factors driving the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth is the growing demand for IoT devices.

Another key factor driving the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth is the increasing focus on large diameter wafer size.

Cyclic nature of the semiconductor industry is one of the key challenges hindering the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 78% among the other regions. Therefore, the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The Information Technology industry is expected to have Negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19 virus.

In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the optical wafer inspection segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding NV, Camtek Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corp., Nikon Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Optical Wafer Inspection Held the Largest Market Share

The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market share growth by the optical wafer inspection will be significant during the forecast period.

Optical wafer inspection technology is the most widely adopted wafer inspection technology in the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Thus, with an increase in the number of semiconductor fabs, the demand for optical wafer inspection equipment will also increase.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for semiconductor wafer inspection equipment in APAC.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The high concentration of foundries, semiconductor wafer manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the region will facilitate the semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Camtek Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

KLA Corp.

Lasertec Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

The semiconductor wafer inspection equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Applied Materials Inc.- The company offers semiconductor wafer inspection systems under the brand names APPLIED ENLIGHT optical inspection, Aera4 Mask Inspection, PROVISION 2E E beam Inspection, SEMVision G7 defect analysis and others.

Camtek Ltd.- The company offers semiconductor wafer inspection systems under the brand names Eagle AP and EagleT AP.

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.- The company offers semiconductor wafer inspection systems under the brand names High Speed Defect Review SEM CR6300, Wafer Surface Inspection System LS Series and Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System IS Series.

