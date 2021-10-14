U.S. markets closed

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam to grow by USD 1.65 billion| Broadcom Inc. and Hitachi Ltd. among Key Vendors|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductors market in Vietnam is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Attractive Opportunities in Semiconductors Market in Vietnam by Device and Application- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve up-to-date information about the semiconductors market in Vietnam in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the semiconductors market in Vietnam. According to our research, the growing use of IoT is propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of availability of skilled labor may hamper the market.

Market Segmentation
The semiconductors market in Vietnam has been segmented by the device into PMICs, microchips, and RFID. The market share growth of the power management integrated circuits (PMICs) segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Based on application, the semiconductors market in Vietnam has been segmented into consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others.

For more insights on each market segment, Avail a Free Sample

Key Vendors and Offerings:
echnavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Broadcom Inc.: The company offers semiconductors for fiber channel networking, microwave demo boards, and others.

  • Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers semiconductors for the automotive field, railway field, industry field, and consumer field.

  • Intel Corp.: The company offers semiconductors for processors, server products, wireless, and others.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

  • RF Semiconductor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The RF semiconductor market has the potential to grow by USD 961.22 million from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Report

  • IGBT Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The IGBT market has the potential to grow by USD 5.70 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download a Free Sample

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.12

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductors-market-in-vietnam-to-grow-by-usd-1-65-billion-broadcom-inc-and-hitachi-ltd-among-key-vendorstechnavio-301396868.html

SOURCE Technavio

